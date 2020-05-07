When We All Stay At Home, Peloton Continues To Shine

The coronavirus has truly cleaved the stock market into a world of winners and losers, but Peloton (PTON) has emerged as a clear winner. Though sentiment entering the year was rather weak after a controversial holiday ad that investors worried might harm both Peloton's brand image and critical Christmas sales, the company has never been in better shape than now. The shelter-in-place orders that have constricted most of the world to their homes has been a huge tailwind for Peloton, as consumers have to make do with home workouts in the absence of physical gyms.

Peloton just released fiscal third-quarter results that showed rapid growth in sales (despite many other high-growth companies now warning of severe revenue decay), and shares rose more than 10% in after-hours trading to new all-time highs.

Data by YCharts

I've been bullish on Peloton since it went public at just $29/share last October, and to me, the coronavirus lockdowns only accelerate the bullish thesis for this company. Peloton has long been riding the trend of consumers ditching expensive, inconvenient in-person gym workouts in favor of Peloton's on-demand, at-home experience. Many Americans now haven't been to their gyms in months, and after the lockdowns lift, many may not return. Many gyms across the U.S., in addition, are planning to shutter their doors due to extreme virus-related difficulties. Just this week, Gold's Gym announced it would be seeking chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

All of these factors only help to speed up Peloton's increasing market share in the fitness space - and Peloton, by the way, continues to produce daily live content from its instructors' homes. And though earlier on in its IPO, investors criticized the company for being dependent on high-priced, low-margin hardware that would only cater to a set of wealthy early adopters, Peloton's most recent quarterly performance shows us that its product's appeal may be broader than we originally thought.

Stay long here and continue to ride Peloton's upward momentum.

Superb growth in Q3, and Peloton expects acceleration into Q4

There's a lot to like in Peloton's most recent results, beating Wall Street's expectations across the board. Here's a snapshot of Peloton's most closely-watched metrics, taken from the company's Q3 shareholder letter:

Figure 1. Peloton key metrics Q3 Source: Peloton Q3 shareholder letter

Peloton's revenue soared 66% y/y to $524.6 million, smashing Wall Street's expectations of just $491.1 million (+55% y/y) by a wide eleven-point margin. In a quarter where many companies - particularly non-tech companies that are reliant on product sales - miss estimates, Peloton's wide beat comes as a huge relief.

Equally important is the fact that subscription revenues continue to make up a larger and larger portion of Peloton's revenue. As a percentage of total revenues, subscription contributed 19% to this quarter's revenue base, up three points from the year-ago quarter.

Figure 2. Peloton revenue breakdown Source: Peloton Q3 shareholder letter

This was driven, of course, by a rapid rise in the amount of Peloton's connected fitness subscribers, up 94% y/y to 886k paid subscribers (recall that the majority of these subscribers pay $39/month to access Peloton content). This rate of growth showed barely any deceleration to 96% y/y in Q2, and was benefited by a churn rate of only 0.46% - Peloton's lowest churn rate in four years. Not entirely dissimilar to the strength we've seen at streaming companies like Netflix (NFLX), Peloton's strong subscription trends validate the thesis that the stay-at-home orders not only drove a raft of new sign-ups onto Peloton's platform, but also made it stickier for existing subscribers as they have fewer options for out-of-home exercise. Wall Street, meanwhile, was expecting Q3 to end at only 857k subscribers (+88% y/y).

Peloton thinks, however, that the best is still yet to come - and the company is expecting continued strength heading into the fourth quarter. Part of this is due to the fact that, in mid-March and running all the way through April 30, Peloton extended the length of its free trial program from 30 to 90 days on Peloton Digital, a $13/month offering. The company reported 1.1 million new signups from this program - we would expect a portion of these signups to convert either into paid Peloton Digital or All-Access members.

For the fourth quarter, Peloton expects to add roughly 175k new Connected Fitness subscribers - roughly the same as the 174k net new adds that Peloton achieved in Q2. Given the March/April promo and the continued tailwinds from lockdowns throughout the majority of Q4, however, we'd expect some additional opportunity on top of that number. We do note, however, that Peloton is expecting revenue growth to accelerate to 128% y/y in Q4 - more than thirty points faster than Q3's growth rate.

Figure 3. Peloton guidance update Source: Peloton Q3 shareholder letter

It's important to note that in spite of this strong revenue outlook for Q4, Peloton is still dealing with supply chain issues that is leading to an increase in order fulfillment timelines. Per the company's commentary on its Q3 shareholder letter:

We entered Q4 with a backlog of Bike deliveries in all geographies and sales continue to surpass expectations in the first several weeks of Q4 dueto COVID-19. Unfortunately, the unexpected sharp increase in sales has created an imbalance of supply and demand in many geographies, causing elongated order-to-delivery windows for our customers. Over the past several weeks, we have worked closely with our manufacturing partners to accelerate the supply of goods and, as a result, we are incurring higher costs in order to expedite shipments. We do not expect to materially improve order-to-delivery windows before the end of Q4. Our guidance assumes we do not resume Tread sales prior to the end of fiscal year 2020."

In other words, underlying demand might be even stronger than Peloton's +120% y/y growth guidance implies, creating a backlog of revenues for Peloton to catch up in Q1.

Robust profitability trends

Peloton isn't just a growth story, either - the company has been able to capture significant economies of scale. Gross margins are on an uptrend, defying Peloton's critics that this would always be a low-margin hardware company. Total GAAP gross margins this quarter rose to 46.8%, rising 880bps from 38.0% in 3Q19 and smashing Wall Street's expectations of 43.9% by three points.

Two factors are driving this - first, the richer mix of subscription fees versus product sales in the total revenue base, and second, Peloton's subscription gross margins are also rising - more than doubling to 57.8% this quarter. One of Peloton's biggest costs is the licensing fees it pays to music labels to play songs in Peloton's digital classes, but as Peloton's number of subscribers continues to balloon, these fees represent a smaller and smaller slice of revenues.

Figure 4. Peloton subscription gross margin trends Source: Peloton Q3 shareholder letter

As a result, Peloton was also able to turn last year's losses into an adjusted EBITDA profit of $23.5 million this quarter, representing a 4.5% EBITDA margin - more than ten points richer than the year-ago quarter. Aside from the gross margin tailwind, Peloton also reduced sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues to 30%, down two points from the prior-year quarter - though this cut seems to have had no adverse impact to growth.

Figure 5. Peloton adjusted EBITDA trends Source: Peloton Q3 shareholder letter

We note as well that Peloton still maintains a clean balance sheet that will keep investors happy in a jittery stock market. Peloton ended Q3 with an ample cash balance of $1.43 billion, and zero debt.

Key takeaways

Few companies are benefiting as much as Peloton in the current stay-at-home economy. The broad closures of gyms across the United States (which, in many cases, may be permanent as gyms), and the expected lag time before consumers feel comfortable entering crowded spaces like gyms again, have already driven tremendous growth in adoption of the Peloton platform. The company is making use of its greater scale to improve margins and accelerate its path to profitability, distancing it from the risky label of a typical recent IPO. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.