5 Safe And Cheap Dividend Stocks To Invest (May 2020)

We go over the filtering process to select just five stocks from more than 7,500 companies that are traded on US exchanges, including OTC networks. We provide two groups of five stocks, each with different goals.

These are not normal times, so we adjust our strategy a little bit to tilt in favor of safer stocks rather than cheaper prices.

This article is part of our monthly series where we highlight five companies that are large cap, relatively safe, dividend paying, and are offering large discounts to their historical norms.

We are still in the midst of an unprecedented situation due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, a once in a century kind of event. The health crisis quickly turned into an economic crisis of huge proportions due to widespread shutdowns of daily life. Though worst seems to be over in most states for now and many are reopening in a phased manner, but it is a long road ahead for the economy to get back on track.

Obviously, markets have been volatile, to say the least, and likely to remain choppy for another few months until we get the sense of some normalcy in day-to-day life. That said, major market indexes have come back more than 25% from their lows of March 23, 2020. We believe a lot of credit for this surge goes to the actions of the Fed and the $2 trillion federal stimulus package. It's a bit surprising that the collective wisdom of markets can see something upbeat that many of the experts (in the economic or healthcare arena) can't see. The market is obviously looking at six to nine months ahead and appears to display the confidence that this problem would be somehow contained by that time. Sure, this confidence could prove to be wrong entirely and shortsighted. Only time has the answer.

With that said, it's very difficult to know the future with any degree of certainty, especially in the current environment. However, we should look at investing as a long-term game plan and not on the basis of day-to-day or week-to-week gyrations. For long-term investors, this market downturn may be an opportunity as it's likely to throw some gems at incredible values, if not already.

S&P 500 ETF (SPY) six-month chart, courtesy Yahoo Finance

As long-term dividend investors, we need to pay less attention to the short-term movements of the market and pay more attention to the quality of companies that we buy and buy them when they are being offered relatively cheap. The goal of this series of articles is to find companies that are fundamentally strong, carry low debt, support reasonable, sustainable and growing dividend yields, and also trading at relatively low or reasonable prices.

The market is not easy to navigate in the best of times, however, it remains extremely uncertain right now in these difficult times. Nonetheless, we remain on the lookout for companies that offer sustainable and growing dividends and are trading cheap on a relative basis to the broader market as well as to their respective 52-week highs. We believe in keeping a buy list handy and dry powder ready so that we can use the opportunity when the time is right. Besides, we think, every month, this analysis is able to highlight some companies that otherwise would not be on our radar.

This article is part of our monthly series where we scan the entire universe of roughly 7,500 stocks that are listed and traded on US exchanges, including over-the-counter (OTC) networks. We usually highlight five stocks that may have temporary difficulties and/or lost favor with the market and offering deep discounts on a relative basis. However, that's not the only criteria that we apply. While seeking cheaper valuations, we also demand that the companies have an established business model, solid dividend history, manageable debt, and investment-grade credit rating. Please note that these are not recommendations to buy, but should be considered as a starting point for further research.

This month, we highlight two groups of five stocks each that have an average dividend yield (as a group) of 2.69% and 5.46%, respectively. The first list is for conservative investors, while the second one is for investors who seek higher yield but are still reasonably safe.

We start with a fairly simple goal. We want to shortlist five companies that are large cap, relatively safe, dividend paying, and trading at relatively cheaper valuations in comparison to the broader market. The objective here is to highlight and bring to the notice of value-oriented readers some of the dividend-paying and dividend-growing companies that may be offering juicy dividends due to a temporary decline in their share prices. The excess decline may be due to an industry-wide decline or some kind of one-time setbacks like some negative news coverage or missing quarterly earnings expectations. We adopt a methodical approach to filter down the 7,500-plus companies into a small subset.

Note: Please note that when we use the term "safe" regarding stocks, it should be interpreted as "relatively safe" because nothing is absolutely safe in investing. Also, in our opinion, for a well-diversified portfolio, one should have 15-20 stocks at a minimum.

Goals For The Selection Process

We want to emphasize our goals before we get to the actual selection process. Our primary goal is income, and the secondary goal is to grow capital. These goals are by and large in alignment with most retirees and income investors as well as DGI investors. A balanced DGI portfolio should keep a mix of high-yield, low-growth stocks along with some high-growth but low-yield stocks. That said, how you mix the two will depend upon your personal situation, including income needs, time horizon, and risk tolerance.

A well-diversified portfolio would normally consist of more than just five stocks and preferably a few stocks from each sector of the economy. However, in this periodic series, we try to shortlist and highlight just five stocks that may fit most income and DGI investors, but at the same time, are trading at attractive valuations. However, as always, we recommend you do your due diligence before making any decision on them.

Selection Process

The S&P 500 currently yields roughly 2%. Since our goal is to find companies for our dividend income portfolio, we should logically look for companies that pay yields that are at least better than the S&P 500. Of course, the higher, the better, but at the same time, we should not try to chase high yield. If we try to filter for dividend stocks paying at least 2% or above, there are nearly 2,200 such companies trading on US exchanges, including OTC networks. If we further limit our choices to companies that have a market cap of at least $10 billion and daily trading volume over 100,000 shares, the number comes down to roughly 380 companies.

We also want stocks that are trading at relatively cheaper valuations, but P/E will not be a valuable measurement in the current environment. Since the broader market is roughly 17% down from the top (as of 05/04), we will add a criterion that the close price is at least 15% below the 52-week high. At this stage, we want to keep our criteria broad enough to keep all the good candidates on the list. After applying these additional criteria, we got a smaller set of about 330 companies.

Criteria to Shortlist

Market cap >=$10 Billion

Daily average volume > 100,000

Dividend yield >= 2.0%

Dividend growth past five years >= 0%

Distance from 52-week high < -15%.

By applying the above criteria, we got roughly 330 companies.

Narrowing Down the List

As a first step, we will like to eliminate stocks that have less than five years of dividend growth history. We cross check our list of 330 stocks against the CCC list (list of Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers created by David Fish and now maintained by Justin Law). The CCC list currently has 810 stocks in all the above three categories, which has come down significantly from 866 stocks just a couple of months ago. The CCC list currently includes 139 Champions with more than 25 years of dividend increases, 288 Contenders with more than ten but less than 25 years of dividend increases, and 383 Challengers with more than five but less than ten years of dividend increases. After we apply this filter, we are left with 137 companies on our list. However, CCC-list is quite strict in terms of how it defines dividend growth. If a company had a stable record of dividend payments but did not increase the dividends from one year to another, it would not make it to the CCC list. We also wanted to look at companies that had a stable dividend history of more than five years, but maybe they did not increase the dividend every year for one reason or another. At times, these are foreign-based companies, and due to currency fluctuations, their dividends may appear to have been cut in US dollars, but in reality, that may not be true at all when looked in the actual currency of reporting. So, by relaxing this condition, a total of 58 additional companies made to our list, which otherwise met our criteria. After including them, we had a total of 195 (137+58) companies that made to our first list.

We then import the various data elements from various sources, including the CCC-list, GuruFocus, Fidelity, Morningstar, and Seeking Alpha, among others, and assign weights based on different criteria as listed below:

Current yield: Indicates the yield based on the current price.

Indicates the yield based on the current price. Dividend growth history (number of years of dividend growth): This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years.

This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years. Payout ratio: This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by the EPS (earnings per share).

This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by the EPS (earnings per share). Past 5- and 10-year dividend growth: Even though it's the dividend growth rate from the past, this does tell how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years.

Even though it's the dividend growth rate from the past, this does tell how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years. EPS growth (mean of previous five years of growth and expected next five years growth): As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely, dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years' actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights.

As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely, dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years' actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights. Chowder number: This is a data point that's available on the CCC list. So, what's the Chowder number? This number has been named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current-yield and the past five years' dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12" or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good.

This is a data point that's available on the CCC list. So, what's the Chowder number? This number has been named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current-yield and the past five years' dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12" or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good. Debt/equity ratio: This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to its equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. Lower this ratio, better it is. Sometimes, we find this ratio to be negative or unavailable, even for well-known companies. This can happen for a myriad of reasons and not always a reason for concern. This is why we use this ratio in combination with the debt/asset ratio (covered next).

This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to its equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. Lower this ratio, better it is. Sometimes, we find this ratio to be negative or unavailable, even for well-known companies. This can happen for a myriad of reasons and not always a reason for concern. This is why we use this ratio in combination with the debt/asset ratio (covered next). Debt/asset ratio: This data is not available in the CCC list, but we add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator.

This data is not available in the CCC list, but we add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator. S&P's credit rating: Again, this data is not available in the CCC list, and we will add manually. We get it from the S&P website.

Again, this data is not available in the CCC list, and we will add manually. We get it from the S&P website. PEG ratio : This also is called the price/earnings-to-growth ratio. The PEG ratio is considered to be an indicator if the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly priced. A lower PEG may indicate that a stock is undervalued. However, PEG for a company may differ significantly from one reported source to another, depending on which growth estimate is used in the calculation. Some use past growth, while others may use future expected growth. We are taking the PEG from the CCC list, wherever available. The CCC list defines it as the price/earnings ratio divided by the five-year estimated growth rate.

: This also is called the price/earnings-to-growth ratio. The PEG ratio is considered to be an indicator if the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly priced. A lower PEG may indicate that a stock is undervalued. However, PEG for a company may differ significantly from one reported source to another, depending on which growth estimate is used in the calculation. Some use past growth, while others may use future expected growth. We are taking the PEG from the CCC list, wherever available. The CCC list defines it as the price/earnings ratio divided by the five-year estimated growth rate. Distance from 52-week high: We want to select companies that are good, solid companies but also are trading at cheaper valuations currently. They may be cheaper due to some temporary down cycle or some combination of bad news or simply had a bad quarter. This criterion will help bring such companies (with a cheaper valuation) near the top, as long as they excel in other criteria as well. This factor is calculated as (current price - 52-week high) / 52-week high.

Below is the table (presented in two parts) with weights assigned to each of the ten criteria. The first table shows the raw data for each criterion for each stock, whereas the second table shows the weights for each criterion and the total weight. Please note that both tables are sorted on the "Total Weight" or the "Quality Score." The list contains 195 names and is a bit too long, but presented here so that readers could download into a spreadsheet (copy/paste) if they so desire.

Table 1A:

Ticker Market Cap (Billion) Div. Yield % Last Close 05/01 52 Week High Distance Present in CCC? Yrs Div DGR 5 DGR 10 Payout Ratio Chowder Past 5-YR Growth Est. 5YR Growth Debt/ Equity Debt/ Asset S&P Credit Rating PEG Ratio Ticker PRU 23.6 7.39 59.54 105.71 -43.68% YES 12 13.01 19.04 43.48 20.07 25.8 9 0.35 0.03 A 0.68 PRU AMP 13.7 3.49 111.26 179.72 -38.09% YES 15 11.01 18.81 27.83 14.39 10.9 11.56 3.38 0.03 A 0.71 AMP FITB 12.6 6.08 17.77 31.49 -43.57% YES 10 12.52 36.83 47.37 18.30 14.9 10.15 0.77 0.09 BBB+ 0.81 FITB PH 19.6 2.3 153.08 215.28 -28.89% YES 63 10.43 13.02 33.52 12.66 11 4.8 1.54 0.34 A 3.13 PH ADP 60.6 2.59 140.42 181.25 -22.53% YES 44 13.39 10.61 64.31 15.87 15.3 14.85 0.37 0.16 AA 1.75 ADP BAC 201.4 3.12 23.08 35.64 -35.24% YES 6 40.63 32.36 29.39 43.62 45.5 5.12 1.77 0.1 A- 1.92 BAC GWW 14.3 2.15 267.66 344.71 -22.35% YES 48 6.38 12.30 37.50 8.47 6.3 10.35 1.19 0.37 A+ 1.73 GWW MGA 11.2 4.32 37.03 56.67 -34.66% YES 11 13.95 41.62 29.14 18.05 4.7 5.84 0.29 0.13 A- 1.22 MGA SWK 16.4 2.59 106.5 172.53 -38.27% YES 52 5.77 7.58 43.33 8.27 3.4 7.66 0.42 0.25 A 2.26 SWK KEY 10.7 6.68 11.07 20.4 -45.74% YES 9 22.51 22.26 54.81 28.86 9 5.59 0.82 0.1 BBB+ 1.55 KEY TGT 54.1 2.44 108.23 129.21 -16.24% YES 52 6.47 14.69 41.64 8.88 10.4 7.8 0.97 0.32 A 2.22 TGT TSN 21.9 2.8 60.01 93.46 -35.79% YES 8 36.59 25.45 30.11 39.29 18.6 9.7 0.81 0.36 BBB 1.15 TSN JPM 284.1 3.86 93.25 141.09 -33.91% YES 9 16.17 20.07 40.63 19.93 15.2 4.99 1.24 0.13 A+ 2.17 JPM MFC 23.2 7.06 11.98 21.14 -43.33% YES 7 11.90 2.52 57.44 20.79 9.1 8.82 0.26 0.02 A 0.73 MFC VIAC $10.12 5.83 16.46 16.46 -69.35% NO 5 9.86 n/a 15.00 15.69 17.07 1.11 0.00 0.43 BBB 0.00 VIAC GD 36.7 3.44 127.8 192.67 -33.67% YES 29 10.52 10.35 36.73 13.89 8.9 3.55 0.9 0.29 A+ 3.07 GD LOW 78.9 2.11 104.46 126.57 -17.47% YES 57 20.23 19.39 40.22 22.33 15.2 15.8 9.79 0.41 BBB+ 1.21 LOW C 95.5 4.48 45.52 81.91 -44.43% YES 5 116.89 34.38 27.79 121.10 29.5 -10.2 1.39 0.14 A+ n/a C PBA $12.05 8.15 21.98 21.98 -45.93% NO 5 7.69 n/a 50.74 15.84 20.11 6.54 0.66 0.33 BBB 0.00 PBA RTX 52.9 4.81 61.11 156.83 -61.03% YES 26 4.49 6.68 29.64 7.42 -0.7 8.34 1.04 0.33 A- 1.21 RTX BK 31.9 3.44 36 51.48 -30.07% YES 9 12.32 8.75 32.29 15.63 15.9 6.24 0.74 0.09 A 1.57 BK CMCSA 168.4 2.49 36.98 47.5 -22.15% YES 13 13.52 19.99 32.51 15.96 12.1 8.56 1.3 0.39 A- 1.55 CMCSA AFL 26.5 3.06 36.62 56.89 -35.63% YES 38 7.85 6.79 25.34 10.86 6.4 2.18 0.22 0.04 A- 3.86 AFL LUV 14.9 2.46 29.23 58.54 -50.07% YES 8 26.05 42.69 17.06 28.35 20.8 1.6 0.27 0.15 BBB 4.63 LUV VIACA $12.01 4.92 19.53 19.53 -63.62% NO 5 9.86 n/a 15.00 14.78 17.07 1.56 0.42 BBB 0.00 VIACA PPG 20.8 2.32 88 133.76 -34.21% YES 48 8.61 6.40 39.08 10.86 6.8 7.21 0.96 0.33 BBB+ 2.42 PPG SYY 26.8 3.41 52.76 85.8 -38.51% YES 50 6.10 4.97 51.43 9.30 15.4 7.4 3.52 0.48 BBB- 2.17 SYY HPQ 21.0 4.79 14.71 23.35 -37.00% YES 10 17.36 15.56 35.60 21.91 5.7 7.56 n/a 0.16 BBB 1.04 HPQ NUE 12.3 3.93 41 58.12 -29.46% YES 47 1.57 1.27 38.89 5.48 14.4 4.48 0.42 0.24 A- 2.22 NUE MET 31.5 5.07 34.68 52.61 -34.08% YES 8 8.06 10.19 30.41 13.16 2.3 4.3 0.25 0.02 A- 1.39 MET VFC 21.9 3.46 55.43 100.23 -44.70% YES 47 12.76 13.04 57.49 16.06 1.4 12.15 0.48 0.31 NA 1.43 VFC UNP 106.3 2.48 156.64 187.19 -16.32% YES 13 15.44 21.22 46.25 17.87 7.8 10.45 1.39 0.44 A- 1.82 UNP TXN 100.7 3.28 109.71 134.25 -18.28% YES 16 20.95 21.71 69.10 24.05 15.3 6.73 0.85 0.32 A+ 3.31 TXN TEL 23.6 2.61 70.58 100.37 -29.68% YES 7 10.20 11.02 39.32 12.70 8.1 9.9 0.38 0.2 A- 1.58 TEL CSCO 173.5 3.52 40.92 58.05 -29.51% YES 10 13.27 n/a 52.17 16.67 13.5 5.34 0.45 0.25 AA- 2.88 CSCO WBA 36.5 4.39 41.66 62.72 -33.58% YES 44 6.58 13.63 47.04 10.81 14.5 2.01 0.75 0.26 BBB 5.53 WBA INTC 243.3 2.3 57.47 68.47 -16.07% YES 6 6.96 8.45 27.91 9.16 15.2 9.07 0.37 0.22 A+ 1.4 INTC WFC 112.8 7.39 27.59 54.46 -49.34% YES 9 7.30 14.63 72.08 14.32 -0.2 5.71 1.38 0.13 A- 1.8 WFC MDT 127.5 2.27 95.14 121.3 -21.57% YES 42 12.20 10.23 55.24 14.41 2.5 7.47 0.49 0.28 A 3.35 MDT BBY 18.6 3.04 72.26 91.93 -21.40% YES 17 22.05 13.29 38.06 24.92 10.3 7.95 0.37 0.11 BBB 1.67 BBY AMTD 20.5 3.26 37.99 53.48 -28.96% YES 10 18.86 n/a 34.54 22.02 22.8 n/a 0 0.09 A n/a AMTD SPG 20.3 13.29 63.2 179.41 -64.77% YES 10 10.67 16.12 123.35 23.25 9 8.6 9.73 0.75 A 1.14 SPG USB 53.2 4.81 34.94 60.68 -42.42% YES 9 10.00 10.28 43.41 14.60 6.2 1.99 0.85 0.12 A+ 4.75 USB OKE 11.6 13.39 27.94 77.52 -63.96% YES 18 10.68 17.30 121.43 23.18 15.1 4.2 2.05 0.59 BBB 2.32 OKE ITW 50.6 2.68 159.45 190 -16.08% YES 45 18.46 12.62 55.23 21.09 10.6 3.01 2.56 0.5 A+ 6.97 ITW BBD $29.43 13.81 3.33 3.33 -65.28% NO 5 16.40 n/a 39.00 30.21 -0.47 1.79 0.18 BB- 0.00 BBD ATO 12.2 2.3 100.1 120.57 -16.98% YES 36 7.47 4.96 51.57 9.72 8 7.1 0.71 0 A 3.22 ATO HPE 12.2 5.06 9.48 17.46 -45.70% YES 5 n/a n/a 48.98 n/a 5.1 4.91 0.81 0.27 BBB 2.1 HPE TFC 47.7 5.08 35.44 56.72 -37.52% YES 9 12.47 3.27 51.28 17.30 6.4 5.55 0.61 0.15 A- 1.91 TFC CNI 57.3 2.08 80.53 96.1 -16.20% YES 25 12.33 13.77 42.23 14.43 8.7 5.51 0.76 0.32 A 3.65 CNI TT 20.8 2.44 86.81 146.55 -40.76% YES 8 16.22 18.17 37.86 18.64 11.4 4.55 0.77 0.27 BBB 3.43 TT PNC 44.1 4.47 102.97 161.15 -36.10% YES 9 17.44 19.80 42.79 21.75 9.2 -6.61 0.89 0.16 A- n/a PNC CAT 60.0 3.72 110.88 150.53 -26.34% YES 26 7.77 8.45 39.62 11.31 21.7 -2.55 2.58 0.46 A n/a CAT VLO 24.1 6.67 58.76 101.4 -42.05% YES 10 27.94 20.70 66.89 34.13 -3.5 4.52 0.44 0.18 BBB 2.39 VLO COF $28.04 2.60 61.58 61.58 -42.76% NO 5 5.92 n/a 18.00 8.52 7.77 8.00 0.96 0.14 BBB 0.00 COF DOV 13.2 2.14 91.47 119.92 -23.72% YES 64 4.59 8.58 38.43 6.68 0 8.6 1.16 0.37 BBB+ 2.13 DOV LYB 18.4 7.61 55.16 97.49 -43.42% YES 9 8.98 n/a 43.66 16.23 3.8 1.76 1.5 0.33 BBB+ 3.42 LYB DFS 12.8 4.25 41.37 92.91 -55.47% YES 9 12.80 30.20 26.31 16.89 13.1 -8.52 2.28 0.23 BBB- n/a DFS MTB $13.75 4.10 107.2 107.20 -38.72% NO 5 9.46 n/a 31.00 13.56 13.13 -15.40 0.44 0.06 A- 0.00 MTB CMI 23.2 3.33 157.43 186.44 -15.56% YES 14 11.77 21.49 36.37 14.98 9.9 -5.72 0.32 0.13 A+ n/a CMI HON 97.8 2.62 137.25 183.23 -25.09% YES 9 12.46 10.75 44.83 15.00 8.5 4.79 0.87 0.27 A 3.69 HON EPD 37.5 10.39 17.13 30.68 -44.17% YES 23 4.18 4.95 85.58 14.32 7.1 -3.59 1.12 0.46 BBB+ n/a EPD LYG $26.62 10.56 1.52 1.52 -57.54% NO 5 28.10 n/a 100.00 38.66 14.87 -12.90 2.14 0.12 BBB+ 0.00 LYG MXIM 13.9 3.69 52.06 65.34 -20.32% YES 18 11.72 8.92 67.37 15.22 20 8.92 0 0.27 BBB+ 2.16 MXIM MMM 85.5 3.96 148.6 189.51 -21.59% YES 62 10.99 10.94 75.19 14.86 0.9 3.39 2.03 0.42 AA- 5.74 MMM ALL 31.6 2.17 99.74 125.57 -20.57% YES 10 11.84 9.37 15.35 13.97 17.5 -0.74 0.28 0 A- n/a ALL VALE $40.92 8.84 7.98 7.98 -43.76% NO 5 3.18 n/a 29.56 12.02 -1.48 0.60 0.24 BBB- 0.00 VALE XOM 182.6 8.07 43.14 80.28 -46.26% YES 37 4.90 7.53 109.09 12.39 -16 5.65 0.25 0.12 AA 2.58 XOM STT 20.8 3.52 59.08 82.92 -28.75% YES 9 11.50 21.74 35.80 14.80 3.5 -4.45 0.67 0.06 A n/a STT KLAC 23.6 2.26 150.27 182.57 -17.69% YES 10 10.29 17.85 47.62 12.36 16.3 11.62 1.27 0.37 BBB 1.98 KLAC MPC 19.0 7.93 29.24 68.02 -57.01% YES 10 18.17 n/a 58.15 25.40 -2 -0.35 0.86 0.3 BBB n/a MPC IP 13.3 6.05 33.91 47.42 -28.49% YES 10 6.92 19.96 66.78 12.90 18.4 3.27 1.27 0.32 BBB 3.41 IP RIO $73.02 12.48 45.04 45.04 -28.80% NO 5 21.87 n/a 1000.00 34.35 6.81 0.35 0.16 A 0.00 RIO ENB 60.5 8.18 29.86 43.06 -30.65% YES 24 11.81 13.03 131.18 19.76 14.8 6.1 1.11 0.4 BBB+ 2.7 ENB SBUX 86.2 2.22 73.79 99.11 -25.55% YES 10 22.06 n/a 53.59 24.19 16.6 9.1 n/a 0.58 BBB+ 2.75 SBUX ETN 33.8 3.56 82.07 105.1 -21.91% YES 11 7.70 11.00 55.62 11.20 6.9 5.82 0.52 0.26 A- 2.73 ETN NEE 111.1 2.47 227.05 282.22 -19.55% YES 26 11.51 10.22 70.53 13.93 7.2 7.71 1.15 0.37 A- 3.77 NEE TRV 24.3 3.41 96.05 154.83 -37.96% YES 16 8.48 10.14 36.68 11.84 -1.5 1.69 0.26 0.06 A 6.47 TRV ABBV 122.3 5.7 82.84 97.79 -15.29% YES 8 20.86 n/a 89.39 26.60 36.8 4.88 n/a 0.1 A- 3.19 ABBV GPC 10.9 4.2 75.19 107.74 -30.21% YES 64 5.51 6.58 74.53 9.50 -1.5 -1.9 0.93 0.32 A- n/a GPC MCD 136.2 2.74 182.66 221.15 -17.40% YES 44 7.60 8.72 62.97 10.26 10.5 5.25 n/a 0.98 BBB+ 4.5 MCD RSG 24.6 2.1 77.13 100.43 -23.20% YES 17 7.62 7.25 48.65 9.68 16.9 7.35 1.07 0.4 BBB+ 3.2 RSG GS 60.9 2.82 177.1 249.72 -29.08% YES 9 13.02 11.48 27.16 15.75 4.3 5.38 7.56 0.31 BBB+ 1.85 GS IBM 108.2 5.32 121.87 156.76 -22.26% YES 25 8.63 11.58 63.49 13.83 -7.2 3.92 3.02 0.51 A 3.12 IBM QCOM 85.1 3.28 75.64 95.91 -21.13% YES 18 9.02 13.98 74.07 12.33 -4 23.22 3.53 0.48 A- 0.97 QCOM CAH 13.8 4.06 47.42 60.42 -21.52% YES 23 8.22 14.33 35.91 12.11 6.1 4.72 7.94 0.22 BBB+ n/a CAH ADM 19.6 4.1 35.12 46.35 -24.23% YES 45 7.84 9.60 57.37 11.72 -6 -8.8 0.46 0.23 A n/a ADM NTRS 15.7 3.71 75.47 109.88 -31.32% YES 8 13.87 8.14 41.79 17.40 14.8 2.43 12.32 0.17 A+ 4.87 NTRS MDLZ 72.7 2.25 50.7 59.68 -15.05% YES 8 12.92 n/a 42.86 15.14 15.7 6.68 0.68 0.31 BBB 2.89 MDLZ WM 41.6 2.22 98.21 126.22 -22.19% YES 17 6.45 5.86 55.75 8.63 7 7.19 1.91 0.49 A- 3.56 WM MO 70.5 8.86 37.91 54.33 -30.22% YES 50 10.85 9.70 76.42 19.41 -17.7 3.54 4.51 0.46 BBB n/a MO HSY 27.6 2.33 132.54 161.4 -17.88% YES 10 7.95 9.65 56.63 10.28 7.7 7.33 3.04 0.56 A 3.31 HSY SO 57.5 4.56 54.41 70.85 -23.20% YES 20 3.39 3.57 56.76 7.90 15.6 2.1 1.7 0.41 A- 5.99 SO OMC 12.0 4.65 55.89 84.77 -34.07% YES 10 7.21 15.57 42.83 11.77 7 1.4 1.85 0.27 BBB+ 6.71 OMC INFY $38.42 2.91 9.06 9.06 -25.00% NO 5 12.02 n/a 75.00 14.93 4.56 0.00 0.05 A- 0.00 INFY MS 60.5 3.65 38.4 57.51 -33.23% YES 6 30.01 11.52 29.11 33.56 26.4 0.05 5.99 0.22 A+ 151.93 MS CNQ $18.56 7.49 15.64 15.64 -52.30% NO 5 13.07 n/a 748.98 20.56 4.87 5.65 0.60 0.27 BBB 0.00 CNQ DANOY $43.80 3.20 13.5 13.50 -25.82% NO 5 1.82 n/a 25.66 5.02 7.49 6.10 0.98 0.37 BBB+ 0.00 DANOY CAJ $21.43 7.42 20.14 20.14 -33.13% NO 5 2.35 n/a 55.38 9.77 -10.78 0.19 0.11 A+ 0.00 CAJ LNT 11.6 3.22 47.25 60.17 -21.47% YES 17 6.84 6.59 65.24 9.97 6 5.65 1.25 0.39 A- 3.69 LNT TROW 25.1 3.26 110.44 139.06 -20.58% YES 34 11.55 11.76 41.38 14.66 13.9 -2.79 0 0 NA n/a TROW ET $21.01 15.62 7.81 7.81 -49.37% NO 5 6.27 n/a 1000.00 21.89 19.00 -3.04 0.00 0.52 BBB- 0.00 ET GLW 15.8 4.26 20.66 34.12 -39.45% YES 10 14.87 14.87 83.81 18.87 -9.2 10.6 0.73 0.26 BBB+ 1.97 GLW WEC 27.9 2.86 88.46 104.72 -15.53% YES 17 8.63 13.33 70.67 11.43 6.7 5.93 1.26 0 A- 4.26 WEC TSM $265.00 3.26 51.1 51.10 -15.73% NO 5 27.28 n/a 326.46 30.54 7.21 16.60 0.12 0.08 AA- 0.00 TSM HIG 12.8 3.64 35.69 62.59 -42.98% YES 10 13.75 9.83 22.97 17.18 14 0.01 0.3 0.07 BBB+ 671.56 HIG TD $73.34 5.56 40.56 40.56 -31.89% NO 5 9.15 n/a 555.92 14.71 8.59 3.70 0.18 0.01 AA- 0.00 TD SU $26.30 8.09 17.17 17.17 -50.32% NO 5 10.68 n/a 90.08 18.77 0.22 -13.99 0.43 0.20 BBB+ 0.00 SU EMR 32.1 3.72 53.79 77.87 -30.92% YES 63 2.28 4.05 56.98 5.79 3.5 1.47 0.71 0.3 A 11.06 EMR PSX 29.2 5.42 66.36 119.7 -44.56% YES 8 13.12 n/a 52.25 18.04 -0.6 1.5 0.47 0.21 BBB+ 7.08 PSX AJG 14.7 2.32 77.51 109.16 -28.99% YES 10 3.62 3.00 50.99 5.91 12.3 9.66 0.89 0 0 2.3 AJG UPS 78.9 4.4 91.9 124.3 -26.07% YES 11 7.46 7.87 79.06 11.73 9.3 5.21 7.73 0.45 A+ 3.56 UPS KO 195.8 3.6 45.6 60.13 -24.16% YES 58 5.57 6.91 70.69 9.15 5.3 1.86 2.25 0.5 A+ 10.63 KO IX $14.67 6.48 57.55 57.55 -35.49% NO 5 7.76 n/a 647.99 14.24 11.35 4.30 1.50 0.35 A- 0.00 IX CM $25.69 7.22 57.74 57.74 -34.10% NO 5 6.61 n/a 721.52 13.83 7.32 1.03 0.12 0.01 A+ 0.00 CM DTE 19.4 4.02 100.68 134.96 -25.40% YES 11 7.32 5.95 64.29 11.23 4.3 5.99 1.5 0 BBB+ 2.75 DTE PSA $32.16 4.34 184.36 184.36 -30.89% NO 5 7.39 n/a 107.00 11.73 6.79 0.00 0.17 A 0.00 PSA MRK 197.0 3.14 77.67 92.04 -15.61% YES 9 4.56 3.77 63.21 7.64 -1.1 8.06 1.02 0.31 AA 2.55 MRK BMO $31.20 6.23 48.78 48.78 -38.97% NO 5 5.79 n/a 623.33 12.02 6.20 2.50 0.00 0.00 A+ 0.00 BMO SLF $19.43 4.97 33.05 33.05 -34.07% NO 5 8.85 n/a 496.82 13.82 9.00 0.31 0.02 A+ 0.00 SLF FDX 30.9 2.2 118.2 189.46 -37.61% YES 18 30.01 19.44 0.00 32.06 -25.2 1.3 1.03 0.48 BBB n/a FDX EXR 11.3 4.13 87.16 123.52 -29.44% YES 10 14.49 25.07 111.11 18.57 16.1 6 1.99 0.63 BBB 4.53 EXR DUK 60.7 4.57 82.64 102.43 -19.32% YES 15 3.52 2.88 74.12 7.99 7.3 4.14 1.37 0 A- 4.01 DUK EVRG 12.7 3.61 55.92 73.91 -24.34% YES 15 6.78 4.95 71.89 10.24 3 3.9 1.17 0 A- 5.34 EVRG AEP 40.3 3.44 81.39 104.33 -21.99% YES 10 5.95 5.15 72.16 9.32 3.6 6 1.52 0 A- 3.57 AEP PM 114.1 6.39 73.28 89.64 -18.25% YES 12 3.42 7.63 95.32 9.69 -0.7 5.73 n/a 0.8 A 2.65 PM CB 45.9 2.95 101.59 165.33 -38.55% YES 26 2.95 9.92 37.45 5.72 2.9 0.47 0.27 0.08 A 28.46 CB BLK 75.0 3 484.16 572.48 -15.43% YES 11 11.32 15.52 53.84 14.22 8.1 1.81 0.15 0.03 AA- 10.27 BLK BNS $46.89 6.60 38.65 38.65 -33.61% NO 5 5.77 n/a 660.08 12.37 3.37 3.80 0.11 0.01 A+ 0.00 BNS ADI 38.2 2.39 103.64 124.64 -16.85% YES 18 7.85 10.44 76.78 10.12 13 6.95 0.47 0.26 BBB 4.88 ADI CMS 16.0 2.91 55.95 68.86 -18.75% YES 14 7.21 11.83 71.49 10.07 5.6 7.3 2.63 0.51 BBB+ 3.42 CMS SRE 35.1 3.49 119.93 161.13 -25.57% YES 17 7.79 9.59 70.61 11.16 5.3 4.2 1.46 0.39 BBB+ 4.99 SRE T 214.8 6.96 29.9 39.63 -24.55% YES 36 2.09 2.21 105.05 8.91 8.9 3.25 0.89 0.33 BBB 4.75 T LIN 94.7 2.14 180.33 223.55 -19.33% YES 27 6.13 8.14 96.06 8.22 -6.9 11.72 0.28 0.17 A 3.92 LIN UN $128.51 3.68 49.11 49.11 -22.81% NO 5 5.27 n/a 80.00 8.95 2.04 2.11 0.43 A+ 0.00 UN PKX $11.49 6.56 35.86 35.86 -35.79% NO 5 4.86 n/a 656.32 11.42 23.89 5.00 0.00 0.26 BBB+ 0.00 PKX EIX 20.2 4.58 55.69 78.2 -28.79% YES 17 11.53 7.05 67.28 15.87 -2.8 3.3 1.42 0.3 BBB 4.69 EIX ES 26.4 2.84 79.87 98.54 -18.95% YES 22 6.39 8.46 80.78 9.20 1.7 5.73 1.23 0.39 A- 5.01 ES ELS 11.0 2.27 60.46 77.28 -21.77% YES 16 14.28 16.92 113.22 16.55 15.5 11.6 1.93 0.58 0 4.3 ELS ESS 15.7 3.51 236.81 332.54 -28.79% YES 26 8.96 6.49 124.77 12.37 26.4 7.9 0.93 0.47 BBB+ 4.64 ESS AIG $20.79 5.36 23.9 23.90 -59.26% NO 5 20.68 n/a 535.57 26.04 -6.77 3.23 0.00 0.07 BBB+ 0.00 AIG RY $85.46 5.08 60.05 60.05 -27.42% NO 5 7.00 n/a 507.98 12.08 7.84 0.11 0.01 AA- 0.00 RY MPLX 18.4 15.78 17.43 32.51 -46.39% YES 8 14.61 n/a 257.01 29.80 -7.8 4.51 1.31 0.59 BBB 3.74 MPLX PAYX 23.9 3.72 66.6 90.23 -26.19% YES 9 10.63 6.92 80.78 14.25 10.8 3.87 0.31 0.11 0 5.77 PAYX AVGO 103.8 5.01 259.7 327.8 -20.77% YES 10 55.55 n/a 214.88 60.33 41 12.35 1.84 0.53 BBB- 3.64 AVGO ED 25.8 3.96 77.25 94.74 -18.46% YES 46 3.27 2.29 75.00 7.15 1.9 2.41 1.2 0 A- 8.01 ED ETR 18.8 3.98 93.57 134.78 -30.58% YES 5 1.97 2.01 59.24 5.86 3.8 6.3 1.95 0.38 BBB+ 2.41 ETR WELL $19.42 7.35 47.33 47.33 -49.20% NO 5 1.07 n/a 735.26 8.42 16.36 0.99 0.46 BBB+ 0.00 WELL O 17.8 5.4 51.79 82.44 -37.18% YES 27 4.34 4.68 202.61 9.43 6.1 5.45 0.81 0.42 A- 7.31 O PFE 208.8 4.04 37.64 44.4 -15.23% YES 10 6.72 6.05 54.09 10.69 14.7 0.6 0.83 0.3 AA- 22.78 PFE PXD $13.73 2.65 82.92 82.92 -50.70% NO 5 94.03 n/a 265.32 96.68 -8.84 16.40 0.21 0.14 BBB 0.00 PXD VTR 11.3 10.45 30.33 75.23 -59.68% YES 9 4.20 5.91 285.59 14.00 -1.8 -0.5 1.13 0.5 BBB+ n/a VTR HMC $40.36 4.52 22.94 22.94 -22.08% NO 5 12.85 n/a 452.00 17.37 0.19 3.20 0.87 0.36 A 0.00 HMC TRP $42.40 5.14 45.18 45.18 -22.00% NO 5 9.27 n/a 514.28 14.41 11.66 2.70 1.64 0.51 BBB+ 0.00 TRP EOG $25.94 3.37 44.57 44.57 -54.70% NO 5 17.49 n/a 336.55 20.86 -2.41 -6.80 0.26 0.15 A- 0.00 EOG BXP $14.43 4.22 92.93 92.93 -37.14% NO 5 8.56 n/a 421.82 12.78 3.12 2.15 0.58 A- 0.00 BXP AEE 17.6 2.77 71.45 87.07 -17.94% YES 6 3.58 2.23 59.10 6.31 6.9 6.5 1.22 0 BBB+ 3.34 AEE PPL 19.1 6.67 24.87 36.74 -32.31% YES 19 3.56 2.51 70.04 10.09 1.9 0.5 1.77 0.5 A- 21.42 PPL EXC 34.9 4.27 35.8 50.95 -29.74% YES 5 3.18 -3.64 50.83 7.30 9.9 -2.45 1.17 0.31 BBB+ n/a EXC PEG 25.0 3.97 49.41 63.31 -21.96% YES 9 4.90 3.52 58.68 8.77 2.2 2.35 1.08 0.34 BBB+ 6.46 PEG TU $19.36 5.31 16 16.00 -23.46% NO 5 7.81 n/a 530.55 13.12 4.65 5.63 1.76 0.49 BBB+ 0.00 TU BTI $85.65 7.25 37.34 37.34 -18.19% NO 5 3.31 n/a 725.30 10.56 4.92 7.30 0.00 0.33 BBB+ 0.00 BTI NSC $43.74 2.20 170.73 170.73 -22.35% NO 5 9.76 n/a 220.23 11.96 9.91 6.29 0.84 0.34 BBB+ 0.00 NSC FTS $17.40 3.65 37.55 37.55 -16.03% NO 5 7.03 n/a 364.77 10.68 22.33 1.25 0.44 A- 0.00 FTS UBS $37.24 3.51 10.39 10.39 -23.26% NO 5 7.86 n/a 351.30 11.37 4.38 10.67 0.00 0.20 BBB 0.00 UBS IMBBY $19.58 12.79 20.58 20.58 -35.93% NO 5 5.51 n/a 183.00 18.30 -11.54 0.00 0.40 BBB 0.00 IMBBY NGLOY $21.06 6.43 8.476 8.48 -42.77% NO 5 5.10 n/a 642.99 11.53 0.43 0.19 BBB 0.00 NGLOY GRMN $15.25 3.06 79.81 79.81 -24.41% NO 5 4.91 n/a 305.73 7.97 21.56 6.43 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 GRMN WPC 10.8 6.66 62.49 93.45 -33.13% YES 23 2.71 7.59 233.71 9.03 -2.8 n/a 0.87 0.43 BBB n/a WPC CRH $23.19 3.14 29.38 29.38 -28.13% NO 5 4.95 n/a 314.09 8.09 18.57 0.62 0.28 BBB+ 0.00 CRH BCE $35.84 6.08 39.65 39.65 -20.03% NO 5 5.07 n/a 608.39 11.15 2.56 3.90 1.25 0.44 BBB+ 0.00 BCE WY 13.4 7.57 17.97 31.3 -42.59% YES 9 5.92 19.92 304.70 12.14 -16 5 0.78 0.39 BBB n/a WY MAA 12.5 3.65 109.63 147.77 -25.81% YES 10 5.63 4.55 137.93 9.20 9.3 7 0.73 0.34 BBB+ 5.51 MAA SCCO $24.55 2.52 31.76 31.76 -29.14% NO 5 14.87 n/a 251.89 17.39 3.58 -5.38 0.00 0.41 BBB+ 0.00 SCCO CVS $77.73 3.35 59.7 59.70 -22.50% NO 5 7.39 n/a 335.01 10.74 5.11 5.82 1.39 0.40 BBB 0.00 CVS RELX $43.48 2.59 22.51 22.51 -17.41% NO 5 7.27 n/a 258.56 9.86 9.01 7.80 2.96 0.47 BBB+ 0.00 RELX EQR $23.16 3.87 62.31 62.31 -30.42% NO 5 1.75 n/a 386.78 5.62 8.61 0.91 0.44 A- 0.00 EQR UL $134.77 3.51 51.5 51.50 -20.57% NO 5 5.27 n/a 350.74 8.78 2.04 2.11 0.45 A+ 0.00 UL TM $168.36 3.32 121.12 121.12 -16.70% NO 5 4.17 n/a 331.72 7.49 0.83 7.00 1.03 0.39 AA- 0.00 TM UDR 10.6 3.99 36.1 50.93 -29.12% YES 10 5.87 3.41 228.57 9.71 86.9 n/a 1.42 0.47 BBB+ n/a UDR TLK $20.91 3.66 21.11 21.11 -32.94% NO 5 6.46 n/a 365.91 10.12 0.81 0.51 0.24 BBB 0.00 TLK IFF 13.5 2.37 126.63 152.15 -16.77% YES 17 12.54 11.46 75.00 14.83 -4.6 3.8 0.7 0.34 BBB 8.63 IFF HEINY $48.29 2.21 41.96 41.96 -27.46% NO 5 7.14 n/a 220.72 9.35 3.10 1.17 0.39 BBB+ 0.00 HEINY DE $43.34 2.20 138.19 138.19 -24.07% NO 5 4.84 n/a 219.99 7.04 3.30 3.07 3.77 0.63 A 0.00 DE KOF $65.98 7.97 39.26 39.26 -40.13% NO 5 8.59 n/a 120.25 16.56 -35.67 0.77 0.33 BBB+ 0.00 KOF NVS $190.90 3.65 83.41 83.41 -16.46% NO 5 2.68 n/a 364.76 6.33 -6.50 7.05 0.72 0.30 AA- 0.00 NVS AVB 22.3 4.01 158.44 228.07 -30.53% YES 9 5.79 5.38 113.37 9.70 2.7 2.54 0.67 0.39 A- 11.44 AVB SUI $12.40 2.38 132.9 132.90 -23.61% NO 5 3.98 n/a 237.77 6.36 27.23 1.04 0.48 0.00 0.00 SUI NMR $12.71 4.01 4.11 4.11 -24.03% NO 5 1.29 n/a 400.78 5.30 3.44 0.20 BBB+ 0.00 NMR D 63.4 4.97 75.61 89.8 -15.80% YES 17 8.87 7.69 233.54 13.74 -5.9 4.88 1.28 0.37 BBB+ 9.83 D CVX 167.0 5.77 89.44 126.54 -29.32% YES 33 2.49 5.99 348.65 8.09 -31.4 5.5 0.19 0.12 AA 11.28 CVX MFG $29.16 6.01 2.3 2.30 -28.13% NO 5 2.54 n/a 600.75 8.55 -33.79 1.33 0.06 A- 0.00 MFG CQP $15.89 7.80 32.83 32.83 -33.41% NO 5 8.53 n/a 779.78 16.33 -4.70 24.72 0.91 BB 0.00 CQP TRI 34.2 2.2 69.08 82.02 -15.78% YES 27 1.76 2.54 205.41 3.91 -22.1 31.84 0.38 0.2 BBB 3 TRI BIP 11.3 5.59 38.43 56.26 -31.69% YES 13 9.45 11.02 1954.55 14.93 -26.3 7.6 3.52 0.39 BBB+ 48.65 BIP

Table-1B:

This second table shows the weights for each criterion and the total weight sorted on "Total Weight/ Quality Score."

Ticker WT.Div. YLD WT. Hist (DIV) WT. Payout Ratio WT. Chowdernumber WT. DGR-10 WT. Growth (past+future) WT. Debt/Equity &Asset WT. Credit/ Rating WT.PEG WT. Distance52-WK HIGH TOTAL WEIGHT PRU 7.39 2.4 7.07 9.00 7.00 7.00 4.81 9 6.32 7.28 67.26 AMP 3.49 3 9.02 7.50 7.00 7.49 3.30 9 6.29 6.35 62.43 FITB 6.08 2 6.58 8.50 8.00 7.38 4.57 5.5 6.19 7.26 62.06 PH 2.30 10 8.31 7.50 6.00 5.27 4.06 9 3.87 4.82 61.12 ADP 2.59 8.8 4.46 8.00 5.50 8.00 4.74 9.75 5.25 3.75 60.84 BAC 3.12 1.2 8.83 10.00 8.00 5.71 4.07 8 5.08 5.87 59.87 GWW 2.15 9.6 7.81 6.50 5.50 5.55 4.22 9.5 5.27 3.73 59.83 MGA 4.32 2.2 8.86 8.50 8.00 3.51 4.79 8 5.78 5.78 59.74 SWK 2.59 10 7.08 6.50 5.00 3.69 4.67 9 4.74 6.38 59.64 KEY 6.68 1.8 5.65 10.00 7.50 4.86 4.54 5.5 5.45 7.62 59.60 TGT 2.44 10 7.29 6.50 6.00 6.07 4.36 9 4.78 2.71 59.14 TSN 2.80 1.6 8.74 10.00 8.00 7.23 4.42 4.5 5.85 5.97 59.10 JPM 3.86 1.8 7.42 8.50 7.50 5.66 4.32 9.5 4.83 5.65 59.04 MFC 7.06 1.4 5.32 9.00 2.52 5.97 4.86 9 6.27 7.22 58.62 VIAC 5.83 1 10.00 8.00 4.93 4.37 4.79 4.5 7 8.00 58.42 GD 3.44 5.8 7.91 7.50 5.50 4.15 4.41 9.5 3.93 5.61 57.75 LOW 2.11 10 7.47 9.00 7.00 8.00 -0.10 5.5 5.79 2.91 57.68 C 4.48 1 9.03 10.00 8.00 0.60 4.24 9.5 3 7.40 57.25 PBA 8.15 1 6.16 8.00 3.85 6.18 4.51 4.5 7 7.66 56.99 RTX 4.81 5.2 8.79 5.00 4.50 2.55 4.32 8 5.79 8.00 56.96 BK 3.44 1.8 8.46 8.00 5.00 6.08 4.59 9 5.43 5.01 56.81 CMCSA 2.49 2.6 8.44 8.00 7.00 6.85 4.16 8 5.45 3.69 56.68 AFL 3.06 7.6 9.33 7.00 4.50 2.86 4.87 8 3.14 5.94 56.30 LUV 2.46 1.6 10.00 10.00 8.00 4.53 4.79 4.5 2.37 8.00 56.25 VIACA 4.92 1 10.00 7.50 4.93 4.00 4.01 4.5 7 8.00 55.86 PPG 2.32 9.6 7.61 7.00 4.50 4.67 4.36 5.5 4.58 5.70 55.84 SYY 3.41 10 6.07 6.50 4.97 6.47 3.00 4 4.83 6.42 55.67 HPQ 4.79 2 8.05 9.00 6.50 4.42 4.09 4.5 5.96 6.17 55.48 NUE 3.93 9.4 7.64 5.00 1.27 5.49 4.67 8 4.78 4.91 55.09 MET 5.07 1.6 8.70 7.50 5.50 2.20 4.87 8 5.61 5.68 54.72 VFC 3.46 9.4 5.31 8.00 6.00 4.47 4.61 0 5.57 7.45 54.27 UNP 2.48 2.6 6.72 8.50 7.50 6.08 4.09 8 5.18 2.72 53.87 TXN 3.28 3.2 3.86 9.00 7.50 6.24 4.42 9.5 3.69 3.05 53.74 TEL 2.61 1.4 7.59 7.50 5.50 6.00 4.71 8 5.42 4.95 53.67 CSCO 3.52 2 5.98 8.00 5.00 5.78 4.65 9.6 4.12 4.92 53.57 WBA 4.39 8.8 6.62 7.00 6.00 4.67 4.50 4.5 1.47 5.60 53.54 INTC 2.30 1.2 9.01 6.50 5.00 7.02 4.71 9.5 5.6 2.68 53.52 WFC 7.39 1.8 3.49 7.50 6.00 1.84 4.25 8 5.2 8.00 53.46 MDT 2.27 8.4 5.59 7.50 5.50 3.32 4.62 9 3.65 3.59 53.45 BBY 3.04 3.4 7.74 9.00 6.00 6.08 4.76 4.5 5.33 3.57 53.42 AMTD 3.26 2 8.18 9.00 5.00 4.00 4.96 9 3 4.83 53.22 SPG 10.00 2 -2.92 9.00 6.50 5.87 -0.24 9 5.86 8.00 53.07 USB 4.81 1.8 7.07 7.50 5.50 2.73 4.52 9.5 2.25 7.07 52.75 OKE 10.00 3.6 -2.68 9.00 6.50 5.40 3.68 4.5 4.68 8.00 52.68 ITW 2.68 9 5.60 9.00 6.00 4.54 3.47 9.5 0.03 2.68 52.49 BBD 10.00 1 7.63 10.00 5.00 -0.16 4.02 0 7 8.00 52.48 ATO 2.30 7.2 6.05 6.50 4.96 5.03 4.65 9 3.78 2.83 52.30 HPE 5.06 1 6.38 10.00 5.00 3.34 4.46 4.5 4.9 7.62 52.25 TFC 5.08 1.8 6.09 8.00 3.27 3.98 4.62 8 5.09 6.25 52.18 CNI 2.08 5 7.22 7.50 6.00 4.74 4.46 9 3.35 2.70 52.05 TT 2.44 1.6 7.77 8.50 7.00 5.32 4.48 4.5 3.57 6.79 51.97 PNC 4.47 1.8 7.15 9.00 7.00 0.86 4.48 8 3 6.02 51.78 CAT 3.72 5.2 7.55 7.00 5.00 3.15 3.48 9 3 4.39 51.49 VLO 6.67 2 4.14 10.00 7.50 0.34 4.69 4.5 4.61 7.01 51.46 COF 2.60 1 10.00 6.50 2.96 5.26 4.45 4.5 7 7.13 51.39 DOV 2.14 10 7.70 5.00 5.00 2.87 4.24 5.5 4.87 3.95 51.26 LYB 7.61 1.8 7.04 8.00 4.49 1.85 4.09 5.5 3.58 7.24 51.20 DFS 4.25 1.8 9.21 8.00 8.00 1.16 3.75 4 3 8.00 51.17 MTB 4.10 1 8.63 7.50 4.73 -1.13 4.75 8 7 6.45 51.03 CMI 3.33 2.8 7.95 7.50 7.50 1.39 4.78 9.5 3 2.59 50.35 HON 2.62 1.8 6.90 8.00 5.50 4.43 4.43 9 3.31 4.18 50.17 EPD 10.00 4.6 1.80 7.50 4.95 1.17 4.21 5.5 3 7.36 50.09 LYG 10.00 1 0.00 10.00 5.00 -0.30 3.87 5.5 7 8.00 50.07 MXIM 3.69 3.6 4.08 8.00 5.00 6.97 4.87 5.5 4.84 3.39 49.93 MMM 3.96 10 3.10 7.50 5.50 1.43 3.78 9.6 1.26 3.60 49.72 ALL 2.17 2 10.00 7.50 5.00 3.75 4.86 8 3 3.43 49.71 VALE 8.84 1 8.81 7.00 1.59 -0.49 4.58 4 7 7.29 49.61 XOM 8.07 7.4 -1.14 7.00 5.00 -3.45 4.82 9.75 4.42 7.71 49.58 STT 3.52 1.8 8.02 7.50 7.50 -0.32 4.64 9 3 4.79 49.46 KLAC 2.26 2 6.55 7.00 7.00 7.87 4.18 4.5 5.02 2.95 49.33 MPC 7.93 2 5.23 10.00 5.00 -0.78 4.42 4.5 3 8.00 49.30 IP 6.05 2 4.15 7.50 7.00 5.09 4.21 4.5 3.59 4.75 48.84 RIO 10.00 1 -5.00 10.00 5.00 2.27 4.75 9 7 4.80 48.82 ENB 8.18 4.8 -3.90 8.50 6.00 6.03 4.25 5.5 4.3 5.11 48.77 SBUX 2.22 2 5.80 9.00 5.00 7.03 3.67 5.5 4.25 4.26 48.73 ETN 3.56 2.2 5.55 7.00 5.50 4.24 4.61 8 4.27 3.65 48.58 NEE 2.47 5.2 3.68 7.50 5.50 4.97 4.24 8 3.23 3.26 48.05 TRV 3.41 3.2 7.92 7.00 5.50 0.06 4.84 9 0.53 6.33 47.79 ABBV 5.70 1.6 1.33 10.00 5.00 5.63 4.15 8 3.81 2.55 47.76 GPC 4.20 10 3.18 6.50 4.50 -1.13 4.38 8 3 5.04 47.66 MCD 2.74 8.8 4.63 7.00 5.00 5.25 3.27 5.5 2.5 2.90 47.59 RSG 2.10 3.4 6.42 6.50 5.00 6.45 4.27 5.5 3.8 3.87 47.30 GS 2.82 1.8 9.11 8.00 5.50 3.23 1.07 5.5 5.15 4.85 47.01 IBM 5.32 5 4.56 7.50 5.50 -1.09 3.24 9 3.88 3.71 46.62 QCOM 3.28 3.6 3.24 7.00 6.00 2.67 3.00 8 6.03 3.52 46.33 CAH 4.06 4.6 8.01 7.00 6.00 3.61 0.92 5.5 3 3.59 46.28 ADM 4.10 9 5.33 7.00 5.00 -4.93 4.66 9 3 4.04 46.19 NTRS 3.71 1.6 7.28 8.00 5.00 4.81 -1.25 9.5 2.13 5.22 46.00 MDLZ 2.25 1.6 7.14 8.00 5.00 6.23 4.51 4.5 4.11 2.51 45.84 WM 2.22 3.4 5.53 6.50 4.50 4.73 3.80 8 3.44 3.70 45.82 MO 8.86 10 2.95 8.50 5.00 -4.72 2.52 4.5 3 5.04 45.64 HSY 2.33 2 5.42 7.00 5.00 5.01 3.20 9 3.69 2.98 45.63 SO 4.56 4 5.40 6.50 3.57 4.70 3.95 8 1.01 3.87 45.56 OMC 4.65 2 7.15 7.00 6.50 2.80 3.94 5.5 0.29 5.68 45.50 INFY 2.91 1 3.13 7.50 5.00 1.52 4.98 8 7 4.17 45.19 MS 3.65 1.2 8.86 10.00 5.50 4.02 1.90 9.5 -5 5.54 45.16 CNQ 7.49 1 -5.00 9.00 5.00 3.51 4.57 4.5 7 8.00 45.06 DANOY 3.20 1 9.29 5.00 0.91 4.53 4.33 5.5 7 4.30 45.06 CAJ 7.42 1 5.58 6.50 1.18 -3.59 4.85 9.5 7 5.52 44.95 LNT 3.22 3.4 4.35 6.50 4.50 3.88 4.18 8 3.31 3.58 44.92 TROW 3.26 6.8 7.33 7.50 5.50 3.07 5.00 0 3 3.43 44.89 ET 10.00 1 -5.00 9.00 3.14 2.99 4.74 4 7 8.00 44.86 GLW 4.26 2 2.02 8.50 6.00 0.47 4.51 5.5 5.03 6.57 44.86 WEC 2.86 3.4 3.67 7.00 6.00 4.21 4.37 8 2.74 2.59 44.83 TSM 3.26 1 -5.00 10.00 5.00 6.40 4.90 9.6 7 2.62 44.79 HIG 3.64 2 9.63 8.00 5.00 4.00 4.82 5.5 -5 7.16 44.75 TD 5.56 1 -5.00 7.50 4.58 4.10 4.91 9.6 7 5.32 44.55 SU 8.09 1 1.24 8.50 5.00 -4.59 4.69 5.5 7 8.00 44.43 EMR 3.72 10 5.38 5.00 4.05 1.66 4.50 9 -4.06 5.15 44.39 PSX 5.42 1.6 5.97 8.50 5.00 0.30 4.66 5.5 -0.08 7.43 44.30 AJG 2.32 2 6.13 5.00 3.00 7.22 4.56 4.5 4.7 4.83 44.25 UPS 4.40 2.2 2.62 7.00 5.00 4.84 0.91 9.5 3.44 4.34 44.25 KO 3.60 10 3.66 6.50 4.50 2.39 3.63 9.5 -3.63 4.03 44.17 IX 6.48 1 -5.00 7.50 3.88 5.22 4.08 8 7 5.92 44.07 CM 7.22 1 -5.00 7.50 3.31 2.78 4.94 9.5 7 5.68 43.92 DTE 4.02 2.2 4.46 7.00 4.50 3.43 4.25 5.5 4.25 4.23 43.85 PSA 4.34 1 -0.88 7.00 3.70 2.26 4.92 9 7 5.15 43.49 MRK 3.14 1.8 4.60 6.50 3.77 2.32 4.34 9.75 4.45 2.60 43.26 BMO 6.23 1 -5.00 7.00 2.90 2.90 5.00 9.5 7 6.50 43.02 SLF 4.97 1 -5.00 7.50 4.43 3.00 4.84 9.5 7 5.68 42.91 FDX 2.20 3.6 10.00 10.00 7.00 -7.97 4.25 4.5 3 6.27 42.85 EXR 4.13 2 -1.39 8.50 8.00 6.00 3.69 4.5 2.47 4.91 42.81 DUK 4.57 3 3.24 6.50 2.88 3.81 4.32 8 2.99 3.22 42.52 EVRG 3.61 3 3.51 7.00 4.95 2.30 4.42 8 1.66 4.06 42.51 AEP 3.44 2 3.48 6.50 4.50 3.20 4.24 8 3.43 3.66 42.45 PM 6.39 2.4 0.59 6.50 5.00 1.68 3.45 9 4.35 3.04 42.39 CB 2.95 5.2 7.82 5.00 5.00 1.12 4.83 9 -5 6.43 42.34 BLK 3.00 2.2 5.77 7.50 6.50 3.30 4.91 9.6 -3.27 2.57 42.08 BNS 6.60 1 -5.00 7.00 2.89 2.39 4.94 9.5 7 5.60 41.92 ADI 2.39 3.6 2.90 7.00 5.50 6.32 4.64 4.5 2.12 2.81 41.77 CMS 2.91 2.8 3.56 7.00 5.50 4.30 3.43 5.5 3.58 3.12 41.71 SRE 3.49 3.4 3.67 7.00 5.00 3.17 4.08 5.5 2.01 4.26 41.58 T 6.96 7.2 -0.63 6.50 2.21 4.05 4.39 4.5 2.25 4.09 41.52 LIN 2.14 5.4 0.49 6.50 5.00 1.61 4.78 9 3.08 3.22 41.22 UN 3.68 1 2.50 6.50 2.64 0.68 3.73 9.5 7 3.80 41.02 PKX 6.56 1 -5.00 7.00 2.43 5.67 4.87 5.5 7 5.97 40.99 EIX 4.58 3.4 4.09 8.00 5.00 0.17 4.14 4.5 2.31 4.80 40.98 ES 2.84 4.4 2.40 6.50 5.00 2.48 4.19 8 1.99 3.16 40.96 ELS 2.27 3.2 -1.65 8.00 6.50 7.87 3.75 4.5 2.7 3.63 40.76 ESS 3.51 5.2 -3.10 7.00 4.50 6.63 4.30 5.5 2.36 4.80 40.70 AIG 5.36 1 -5.00 10.00 5.00 -1.18 4.97 5.5 7 8.00 40.64 RY 5.08 1 -5.00 7.00 3.50 2.61 4.94 9.6 7 4.57 40.30 MPLX 10.00 1.6 -5.00 10.00 5.00 -1.10 4.05 4.5 3.26 7.73 40.04 PAYX 3.72 1.8 2.40 7.50 4.50 4.89 4.79 4.5 1.23 4.36 39.70 AVGO 5.01 2 -5.00 10.00 5.00 8.00 3.82 4 3.36 3.46 39.65 ED 3.96 9.2 3.13 5.00 2.29 1.44 4.40 8 -1.01 3.08 39.48 ETR 3.98 1 5.10 5.00 2.01 3.37 3.84 5.5 4.59 5.10 39.47 WELL 7.35 1 -5.00 6.50 0.54 4.00 4.28 5.5 7 8.00 39.16 O 5.40 5.4 -5.00 6.50 4.68 3.85 4.39 8 -0.31 6.20 39.10 PFE 4.04 2 5.74 7.00 4.50 4.20 4.44 9.6 -5 2.54 39.05 PXD 2.65 1 -5.00 10.00 5.00 1.05 4.83 4.5 7 8.00 39.03 VTR 10.00 1.8 -5.00 7.50 4.50 -0.77 4.19 5.5 3 8.00 38.72 HMC 4.52 1 -5.00 8.00 5.00 1.13 4.39 9 7 3.68 38.72 TRP 5.14 1 -5.00 7.50 4.64 4.79 3.93 5.5 7 3.67 38.16 EOG 3.37 1 -5.00 9.00 5.00 -3.07 4.80 8 7 8.00 38.09 BXP 4.22 1 -5.00 7.50 4.28 1.04 3.64 8 7 6.19 37.86 AEE 2.77 1.2 5.11 5.00 2.23 4.47 4.39 5.5 3.66 2.99 37.32 PPL 6.67 3.8 3.74 7.00 2.51 0.80 3.87 8 -5 5.38 36.78 EXC 4.27 1 6.15 5.00 0.00 2.48 4.26 5.5 3 4.96 36.62 PEG 3.97 1.8 5.16 6.50 3.52 1.52 4.29 5.5 0.54 3.66 36.46 TU 5.31 1 -5.00 7.50 3.91 3.43 3.88 5.5 7 3.91 36.42 BTI 7.25 1 -5.00 7.00 1.66 4.07 4.84 5.5 7 3.03 36.35 NSC 2.20 1 -5.00 7.00 4.88 5.40 4.41 5.5 7 3.73 36.12 FTS 3.65 1 -5.00 7.00 3.52 4.00 4.16 8 7 2.67 35.99 UBS 3.51 1 -5.00 7.00 3.93 5.02 4.90 4.5 7 3.88 35.74 IMBBY 10.00 1 -5.00 8.50 2.76 -3.85 4.80 4.5 7 5.99 35.70 NGLOY 6.43 1 -5.00 7.00 2.55 0.00 4.69 4.5 7 7.13 35.30 GRMN 3.06 1 -5.00 6.50 2.46 6.14 4.99 4.5 7 4.07 34.71 WPC 6.66 4.6 -5.00 6.50 5.00 -0.93 4.35 4.5 3 5.52 34.20 CRH 3.14 1 -5.00 6.50 2.48 4.00 4.55 5.5 7 4.69 33.85 BCE 6.08 1 -5.00 7.00 2.54 2.15 4.16 5.5 7 3.34 33.77 WY 7.57 1.8 -5.00 7.00 7.00 -3.67 4.42 4.5 3 7.10 33.72 MAA 3.65 2 -4.74 6.50 4.55 5.43 4.47 5.5 1.49 4.30 33.15 SCCO 2.52 1 -5.00 8.00 5.00 -0.60 4.80 5.5 7 4.86 33.07 CVS 3.35 1 -5.00 7.00 3.70 3.64 4.11 4.5 7 3.75 33.04 RELX 2.59 1 -5.00 6.50 3.64 5.60 3.29 5.5 7 2.90 33.01 EQR 3.87 1 -5.00 5.00 0.88 2.87 4.33 8 7 5.07 33.01 UL 3.51 1 -5.00 6.50 2.64 0.68 3.72 9.5 7 3.43 32.97 TM 3.32 1 -5.00 5.00 2.09 2.61 4.29 9.6 7 2.78 32.69 UDR 3.99 2 -5.00 6.50 3.41 4.00 4.06 5.5 3 4.85 32.31 TLK 3.66 1 -5.00 7.00 3.23 0.27 4.63 4.5 7 5.49 31.77 IFF 2.37 3.4 3.13 7.50 5.50 -0.27 4.48 4.5 -1.63 2.80 31.77 HEINY 2.21 1 -5.00 6.50 3.57 1.03 4.22 5.5 7 4.58 30.61 DE 2.20 1 -5.00 5.00 2.42 2.12 2.80 9 7 4.01 30.55 KOF 7.97 1 -2.53 8.00 4.30 -11.89 4.45 5.5 7 6.69 30.48 NVS 3.65 1 -5.00 5.00 1.34 0.18 4.49 9.6 7 2.74 30.00 AVB 4.01 1.8 -1.67 6.50 4.50 1.75 4.47 8 -4.44 5.09 30.00 SUI 2.38 1 -5.00 5.00 1.99 4.00 4.24 4.5 7 3.94 29.04 NMR 4.01 1 -5.00 5.00 0.65 0.00 3.18 5.5 7 4.01 25.34 D 4.97 3.4 -5.00 7.50 5.00 -0.34 4.18 5.5 -2.83 2.63 25.01 CVX 5.77 6.6 -5.00 6.50 4.50 -8.63 4.85 9.75 -4.28 4.89 24.94 MFG 6.01 1 -5.00 6.50 1.27 -11.26 4.31 8 7 4.69 22.51 CQP 7.80 1 -5.00 8.00 4.27 -1.57 -7.82 3 7 5.57 22.25 TRI 2.20 5.4 -5.00 3.91 2.54 -3.37 4.71 4.5 4 2.63 21.53 BIP 5.59 2.6 -5.00 7.50 5.50 -6.23 3.05 5.5 -5 5.28 18.78

Selection of the Final 15

To select our final 15 companies, we will follow a multi-step process:

Step 1: We will first take the top 20 names in the above table (based on total weight or quality score).

Step 2: Now, we will sort the list based on dividend yield (highest at the top). We will take the top 10 after the sort to the final list.

Step 3: We will sort the list based on five-year dividend growth (highest at the top). We will take the top 10 after the sort to the final list.

Step 4: We will then sort the list based on the credit rating (numerical weight) and select the top 10 stocks with the best credit rating.

From the above steps, we have a total of 50 names in our final consideration. The following stocks appeared more than once:

Appeared 2 times: ADP, BAC, C, LYG, and TSN

After removing five duplicates, we are left with 45 names.

Since there are multiple names in each industry segment, we will just keep a maximum of three names from the top from any one segment. We keep the following:

Financial Services and Banking:

PRU, BAC, KEY

Industrials:

PH, MGA, SWK, GWW

Business Services:

ADP

Defense:

GD, RTX

Consumer (Defensive):

TGT, TSN

Media:

VIAC

Technology:

CSCO

REIT:

SPG

Below is the list of final 15:

TABLE-2:

Ticker Market Cap (Billion) Div. Yield % Last Close 52 Week High Distance Present in CCC? CCC-ListYrs Div CCC-ListDGR 5 CCC ListDGR 10 CCC ListPayout Ratio CCC ListChowder Past 5-YR Growth Est. 5YR Growth CCC ListDebt/ Equity Debt/ Asset S&P Credit Rating PEG Ratio TOTAL WEIGHT PRU 23.6 7.39 59.54 105.71 -43.68% YES 12 13.01 19.04 43.48 20.07 25.8 9 0.35 0.03 A 0.68 67.26 PH 19.6 2.3 153.08 215.28 -28.89% YES 63 10.43 13.02 33.52 12.66 11 4.8 1.54 0.34 A 3.13 61.12 ADP 60.6 2.59 140.42 181.25 -22.53% YES 44 13.39 10.61 64.31 15.87 15.3 14.85 0.37 0.16 AA 1.75 60.84 BAC 201.4 3.12 23.08 35.64 -35.24% YES 6 40.63 32.36 29.39 43.62 45.5 5.12 1.77 0.1 A- 1.92 59.87 GWW 14.3 2.15 267.66 344.71 -22.35% YES 48 6.38 12.30 37.50 8.47 6.3 10.35 1.19 0.37 A+ 1.73 59.83 MGA 11.2 4.32 37.03 56.67 -34.66% YES 11 13.95 41.62 29.14 18.05 4.7 5.84 0.29 0.13 A- 1.22 59.74 SWK 16.4 2.59 106.5 172.53 -38.27% YES 52 5.77 7.58 43.33 8.27 3.4 7.66 0.42 0.25 A 2.26 59.64 KEY 10.7 6.68 11.07 20.4 -45.74% YES 9 22.51 22.26 54.81 28.86 9 5.59 0.82 0.1 BBB+ 1.55 59.60 TGT 54.1 2.44 108.23 129.21 -16.24% YES 52 6.47 14.69 41.64 8.88 10.4 7.8 0.97 0.32 A 2.22 59.14 TSN 21.9 2.8 60.01 93.46 -35.79% YES 8 36.59 25.45 30.11 39.29 18.6 9.7 0.81 0.36 BBB 1.15 59.10 VIAC $10.12 5.83 16.46 16.46 -69.35% NO 5 9.86 n/a 15.00 15.69 17.07 1.11 0.00 0.43 BBB 0.00 58.42 GD 36.7 3.44 127.8 192.67 -33.67% YES 29 10.52 10.35 36.73 13.89 8.9 3.55 0.9 0.29 A+ 3.07 57.75 RTX 52.9 4.81 61.11 156.83 -61.03% YES 26 4.49 6.68 29.64 7.42 -0.7 8.34 1.04 0.33 A- 1.21 56.96 CSCO 173.5 3.52 40.92 58.05 -29.51% YES 10 13.27 n/a 52.17 16.67 13.5 5.34 0.45 0.25 AA- 2.88 53.57 SPG 20.3 13.29 63.2 179.41 -64.77% YES 10 10.67 16.12 123.35 23.25 9 8.6 9.73 0.75 A 1.14 53.07

Final Step: Narrowing Down to Just Five Companies

This step is mostly a subjective one and based solely on our perception. The readers could select any of the above 15 names according to their own choosing or as many as they like.

The readers could certainly differ from our selections, and they may come up with their own set of five companies. We make two lists for two different goals, one for safe and conservative income and the second one for higher yield. Please note that some names can appear on both lists. Nonetheless, here's are our final lists for this month:

Final List-1 (Conservative Safe Income):

Final List-2 (High Yield, Moderately Safe):

Note: RTX and VIAC will announce their quarterly results on 7th May 2020, a day after the submission of this article.

It goes without saying that each company comes with certain risks and concerns. Sometimes these risks are real, but other times, they may be a bit overblown and temporary. Obviously, the current situation adds the risk of a recession and a prolonged downturn.

Nonetheless, we think these five companies (first list) would form a solid group of dividend companies that would be appealing to income-seeking conservative investors, including retirees and near-retirees. Our final list of five has, on average, 44 years of dividend history (including four dividend-aristocrat), 9.87% and 11.48% annualized dividend growth during the last five and 10 years, excellent "A" or better credit rating, and trading on an average of 27% discount from their 52-week highs. Their average dividend/income (as a group) is decent at 2.69%. We could have gone for higher dividends with some other stocks, but for A-list, we just wanted to stick with quality and conservative names with excellent credit ratings.

The second list (B-list) includes a few names that are a bit riskier, with less than stellar credit ratings but offer much higher yields. There's some element of risk that some of these companies on the second list, like KeyCorp and Viacom CBS may cut their dividends in the coming months due to lower margins and adverse market conditions. But they still remain good companies that are available on the cheap right now and may become candidates for acquisition by bigger companies. This list offers an average yield of 5.46%, an average of 19 years of dividend history, higher dividend growth, and a nearly 48% discount from their 52-week highs. Readers should also look at our extended list of 15 stocks and pick according to their needs, preference, and suitability.

Below is a snapshot of five companies from two groups:

Table-3A: List-1 (Conservative Income)

Ticker Market Cap (Billions) Div. Yield % Last Close 52 Week High Distance Yrs Div DGR 5 DGR 10 Payout Ratio Chowder Past 5-YR Growth Est. 5YR Growth Debt/ Equity Debt/ Asset S&P Credit Rating PEG Ratio TOTAL WEIGHT PH 19.6 2.3 153.08 215.28 -28.89% 63 10.43 13.02 33.52 12.66 11 4.8 1.54 0.34 A 3.13 61.12 ADP 60.6 2.59 140.42 181.25 -22.53% 44 13.39 10.61 64.31 15.87 15.3 14.85 0.37 0.16 AA 1.75 60.84 SWK 16.4 2.59 106.5 172.53 -38.27% 52 5.77 7.58 43.33 8.27 3.4 7.66 0.42 0.25 A 2.26 59.64 TGT 54.1 2.44 108.23 129.21 -16.24% 52 6.47 14.69 41.64 8.88 10.4 7.8 0.97 0.32 A 2.22 59.14 CSCO 173.5 3.52 40.92 58.05 -29.51% 10 13.27 n/a 52.17 16.67 13.5 5.34 0.45 0.25 AA- 2.88 53.57 AVERAGE 64.86 2.69 109.83 151.26 -27.09% 44 9.87 11.48 47.00 12.47 10.72 8.09 A 58.86

Table-3B: List-2 (High Yield)

Ticker Market Cap (Billions) Div. Yield % Last Close 52 Week High Distance Yrs Div DGR 5 DGR 10 Payout Ratio Chowder Past 5-YR Growth Est. 5YR Growth Debt/ Equity Debt/ Asset S&P Credit Rating PEG Ratio TOTAL WEIGHT PRU 23.6 7.39 59.54 105.71 -43.68% 12 13.01 19.04 43.48 20.07 25.8 9 0.35 0.03 A 0.68 67.26 ADP 60.6 2.59 140.42 181.25 -22.53% 44 13.39 10.61 64.31 15.87 15.3 14.85 0.37 0.16 AA 1.75 60.84 KEY 10.7 6.68 11.07 20.4 -45.74% 9 22.51 22.26 54.81 28.86 9 5.59 0.82 0.1 BBB+ 1.55 59.60 VIAC 10.12 5.83 16.46 16.46 -69.35% 5 9.86 n/a 15.00 15.69 17.07 1.11 0.00 0.43 BBB 0.00 58.42 RTX 52.9 4.81 61.11 156.83 -61.03% 26 4.49 6.68 29.64 7.42 -0.7 8.34 1.04 0.33 A- 1.21 56.96 AVERAGE 31.60 5.46 57.72 96.13 -48.46% 19.20 12.65 14.65 41.45 17.58 13.29 7.78 60.62

Conclusion

We have presented two groups of stocks (five each), with different audience and goals in mind. The first group of five stocks is for conservative investors who prioritize safety over higher yield. The second group reaches for higher yield but with little less safety. It's evident in the credit rating of each set. The first set has all five stocks with A or better ratings, whereas the second group consists of at least two stocks that have BBB ratings. The first group yields 2.69%, whereas the second group yields 5.46%. We believe these two groups of five stocks each make an excellent watch list for further research and buying at an opportune time.

