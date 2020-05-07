Tesla: The S&P 500 Battle

For electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA), this year's Q2 period could be a historic one in many respects. The coronavirus could have a dramatic impact on the company's results, which could have a serious consequence on one part of the bull case. If this quarter turns out to be even worse than most expect currently, it could push back S&P 500 index inclusion for some time.

The Standard and Poors 500 is perhaps the most followed stock market index around the globe. It is also one of the most exclusive, requiring a number of very specific criteria to be met before a name can be considered for index inclusion. According to Investopedia's article here, these are the seven main items needed:

a market cap of $8.2 billion (as of Feb. 2019 guidance).

its headquarters in the U.S.

the value of its market capitalization trade annually.

at least a quarter-million of its shares trade in each of the previous six months.

most of its shares in the public’s hands.

at least a year since its initial public offering.

the sum of the previous four quarters of earnings must be positive as well as the most recent quarter.

Tesla finished Tuesday's trading with a market cap of $142 billion, and it certainly is headquartered in the US. Lately, the total value of its market cap has been trading every couple of weeks, and it averages several million shares of daily volume. Yahoo! Finance data shows that the float is about 80% of shares outstanding, and insiders hold well less than half of the company, so it would seem that most shares are in the public hands. Tesla is definitely a name that's been public for more than a year.

With the first six bullet points being met, it all comes down to number seven. Tesla does meet part of this requirement, since it was GAAP profitable in its latest quarter thanks to large regulatory credit sales. Unfortunately, the company fails on the other part, being GAAP profitable for the last four quarters (twelve months), as detailed in the chart below.

(Source: Tesla quarterly reports, seen here)

The company has actually been GAAP profitable in three of the past four quarters. Unfortunately, last year's Q2 period saw a loss of more than $400 million, which was larger than the three combined profits. Lapping that quarter with the current period in 2020 would give Tesla a chance to get its trailing twelve month number into the green, as long as the company doesn't lose more than about $264 million (give or take a few million depending on rounding of Tesla's financials to the nearest million). Of course, that would mean a GAAP loss in the most recent quarter, which would mean Tesla still did not qualify.

If not for the coronavirus, we might have just been waiting for Tesla to report its Q2 results in late July or early August. When this year started, the average street estimate for Q2 2020 was for non-GAAP EPS of $1.41, which after throwing back in stock-based compensation would have likely put Tesla's GAAP EPS somewhere between the flat line and perhaps 30 cents per share. The average even rose up to around $1.75 for non-GAAP EPS in late February thanks to Tesla's Q4 beat. As long as Tesla could have produced a GAAP profit, the four quarter rolling average would have easily been positive, and all of the criteria would have been met for index inclusion.

Today, however, the situation is not as certain. The current average estimate calls for Tesla to lose $1.30 per share on a non-GAAP basis. That would probably translate to a GAAP loss of about $450 million, not counting any major one-time items. Current estimates have non-GAAP EPS back into the green in the back half of the year, but then you start lapping last year's GAAP profit quarters, providing an additional headwind.

So why is getting included in the S&P 500 such a big deal? Well, take a look at what this MarketWatch article had to say about this situation earlier this year:

At current valuations of around $100 billion, Tesla would debut in the top 70 names of the index. With a total market capitalization of about $28.1 trillion at the end of 2019 we could expect Tesla to command a weighting of about 0.35%. That may not sound like a huge amount to a casual observer. But we all know a few basis points adds up in a hurry when you put enough zeros behind the numerator it’s applied to. Considering S&P’s own literature claims $9.9 trillion is benchmarked to the S&P 500, Tesla shareholders should salivate at the prospect of exposure to 0.35% of that figure that adds up to about $35 billion. This back-of-the-envelope math is all based on current numbers, of course, and will surely change in the coming months.

Now the S&P has lost a bit of value since that time in early February, but Tesla shares have actually risen a bit. Tesla's current market cap is roughly equal to that of Amgen (AMGN), which has a weight of 0.58% in the S&P 500 now. To determine Tesla's actual weight, we'd have to know which name it would be replacing, but that gives us an approximation. Just looking at three top S&P 500 ETFs - the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), and the iShares Core SPY 500 ETF (IVV) - those three alone would have to add about $4.85 billion in Tesla shares.

Perhaps the most important part of how this all shakes out during the quarter will be when Tesla can get its Fremont factory running again and back to full production. The Bay Area shelter in place runs to the end of this month, but there are some hopes that restrictions will be eased before then. Opening in mid-May versus another push back to sometime in June means a difference of tens of thousands of vehicles in terms of production and deliveries. An earlier than expected reopening may not be enough to get a GAAP profit in Q2, but reducing losses as much as possible helps with the trailing 12 month figure over time.

Thus, Q2 is a very important period for Tesla. If the name were to somehow produce a GAAP profit, potentially through even larger credit sales or the recognizing of a lot of full self-driving revenue, S&P 500 index inclusion could be coming soon and lead to another leg up for the stock. But if the company ends up losing say a billion dollars or more in a worst case scenario, it could reset the clock a bit and delay this part of the bull case for some time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.