EPR Properties Suspends The Dividend: Sell, Hold Or Buy?

We are holding and may buy more if it dips again below $20 per share.

While it hurts you in the short run, it benefits you in the long run.

EPR Properties (EPR) recently announced its quarterly results and decided to temporarily suspend its monthly dividend in order to preserve liquidity.

The results were more or less in-line with what was expected. A majority of tenants are temporarily deferring rent payments to preserve cash in this shutdown economy.

However, what surprised many investors was EPR’s decision to suspend the dividend.

There are two ways of thinking about this:

You can be mad at the lack of near-term income. Or you can celebrate the increased odds of a long-term recovery.

As we wrote in our recent thesis: “The company is going through a severe, but temporary crisis and the key to survival is liquidity."

EPR already has a ton of liquidity, and after suspending its dividend, it has even more of it. It lowers the risk of having to dilute shareholders. It removes the need to increase leverage. It helps to maintain greater financial flexibility. And so ultimately, it increases the chances of a strong recovery.

It hurts you in the near term, but it benefits you in the long term.

To be clear, EPR has plenty of cash and could pay a dividend for nearly two years if it chose to do so. However, this also would mean increasing debt and borrowing from their future. By removing the dividend, they now have more than five years of liquidity, which even under catastrophic circumstances should be plenty of time for the world to get back on its feet:

While we understand that income investors and retirees like dividends, the management is focused on long-term value preservation, which will ultimately allow the company to return to its former years.

Getting a fat dividend is nice, but returning to ~$70 per share in the coming years is nicer. We want to maximize the odds of that happening, and if that comes at the cost of the dividend, then so be it.

Temporary Measure to a Temporary Crisis

We are in a shutdown economy, and therefore tenants are not making any money. Don’t make the mistake of thinking that this situation will last forever. This is an extraordinary situation that's only temporary in nature.

We have essentially put the economy on pause. We are talking months, maybe a few quarters, until we gradually open up the economy and rents start flowing again.

This also means that the dividend will return, probably sooner rather than later. The management makes it clear that this is a “temporary suspension” and not a “permanent cut.” And this is not a management team that you want to bet against. Despite many crises in its multi-decade history, it always has recovered and resumed its long-term outperformance. We don’t expect this time to be different:

Why It Does Not Really Matter to Long-Term Investors

Paying a dividend is a “corporate finance” decision that has a negative (not positive) impact on the intrinsic value of company. It reduces the equity of the company at every payment. Retaining the cash has the opposite effect of increasing equity.

Leveraging your balance sheet to pay a dividend would probably make it even worse. It could increase the fears of future financial distress and lower the equity multiple even further. By doing the opposite, the management is preserving value for long term-oriented investors.

Ever since we entered this pandemic, EPR became more of a turnaround than an income story. Investors should focus on total return prospects over a multi-year holding period – and not just the dividend income in any given year or quarter.

Bottom Line

If it goes back below $20, I will buy more. I don’t view the latest news as particularly negative or positive. The dividend is mostly a question of immediate vs. delayed gratification.

We believe that someday in a not so distant future the world will reopen and things will gradually return to normal. This includes rent payments and dividend payments. Then investors will regret missing this buying opportunity.

The best time to invest is when it looks like the world is coming an end and not when things are all sunshine and rainbows. The temporary suspension of the dividend is not a deal breaker to our thesis. In fact, it increases its odds of long-term success.

Opportunities are Abundant! Act Now!

