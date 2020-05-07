Fundamental Data On REITs In COVID-19 Environment

For REITs, market prices have fallen substantially while the fundamental impact has been significantly less.

I posit that REITs, as measured by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) have become opportunistically priced due to a disproportionate fall in market price relative to the fundamental impact of the economic shutdown.

Origin of opportunity

In the market panic, REITs crashed far more than the broader market. REITs fell approximately double the S&P 500, returning negative -29% since the market peak in February compared to negative -14.5% for the S&P.

Source: SNL Financial

I have had a hunch that the excess punishment of REITs was unwarranted, but there was no data to back up this hunch. However, with earnings season well underway and a large portion of REITs providing numbers on the magnitude of impact, we now have the data to demonstrate that the selloff in REITs was overblown.

In order to demonstrate that this selloff was excessive I will ask you to ponder the question; what sort of fundamental change would warrant a 29% selloff of a sector?

There are many factors at play and there is no exact answer, but I think a permanent 29% drop in earnings (or FFO for REITs) would warrant a 29% selloff. In other words, if FFO dropped by 29%, REITs would be trading at the same multiple today as they were before the crisis. A temporary dip in FFO of 29% would not warrant such a large selloff because the value of stocks is based on all future earnings discounted to the present, and the current year earnings are only a small portion of that value. Therefore, the excesiveness of the selloff rests in 2 statements and if either is true the selloff was disproportionate to the damage:

FFO has not fallen by 29% The drop in FFO is not permanent

Fresh data

1st quarter performance data is somewhat meaningless as the vast majority of the quarter was during good times so the 1Q20 earnings of most REITs are in-line with the previous trajectory that collectively sums to moderate growth in 1Q20 compared to 1Q19. The spicy data is the commentary that comes with it as REITs are giving a sneak peak into April numbers. Many REITs have even given an exact number for April rent collection. These are compiled below.

This data is organized in reverse chronological order of when it was reported, and the crucial column is the % of April rent collected. For many of these the number will be higher today than it was at the time of the report because some of these reports were midway through April. Importantly, none of them will be lower. Rent that has been collected generally cannot be uncollected.

Scan through the numbers. Most of them are in the 90s as a percent of April rent collection with the occasional 50% to 70% sprinkled in. Nearly all of the bad numbers come from retail with just about every other sector having pretty good numbers. I believe the market is conflating the weakness in retail with weakness in REITs.

Misperceptions about what REITs consist of

A decade ago, retail was the biggest REIT sector at over a 20% weight. I believe this perception of REITs has stuck around while the weights have changed dramatically. People see malls and shopping centers closed down and assume that means REITs are struggling. What it actually means is that a very small sliver of REITs is struggling.

Most REITs are surviving or even thriving in this environment. Cellular infrastrucuture (towers) and data centers are now the biggest REITs and dramatically outweight retail. Apartments and industrials are the other mainstays of the REIT universe and these sectors are holding strong fundamentally.

So what is really happening is challenges in a tiny sector and strength in the big sectors. Therefore, the weighted average performance is quite good.

As evidence of the seismic shift that has occurred in REITs we can look at VNQ’s holdings. Source: SA

For clarity VRTPX consists of essentially the same stuff as the VNQ as seen below.

VRTPX holdings

Source: SA

Thus, we can consider that 11.35% to be distributed among the same holdings. Vanguard changed its index a couple years ago and the use of VRTPX made the transition smoother. The main difference was that they added REITs from non-traditional sectors which made it more reflective of REITs overall as these non-traditional REITs are now some of the largest REITs.

Note that none of the top 10 holdings are retail and are overwhelmingly in areas that are resilient to the environment. In fact, if we look at the sector exposure of VNQ, only 8.1% is retail.

Source: Vanguard

The big exposures are specialty (basically means towers and data centers), residential (apartments and manufactured housing) and industrial. Office and healthcare are roughly equal with retail with 8.9% and 8.0%, respectively.

The other troubled area in REITs is hotels, but this is just 2.6% of the index. Hotel REITs do not show up on the list of rent collection numbers in April because their issue is that they simply do not have any significant revenue to collect. Most hotels are either closed or operating at barebones occupancy in the vicinity of 10%-40%.

Given the sector weightings, we can approximate the fundamental damage to REITs.

Data Center

The data center REITs were the only ones to give April guidance qualitatively. None of them gave a hard number but instead provided commentary which we have compiled below.

Source: company reprots

I think it quite clear that the data center sector is holding up just fine. If anything demand has risen as data usage is soaring through the stay at home environment.

Office

People may be working from home rather than from the office, but most office based businesses are still operational which means they can still pay rent. On average, office REITs were able to collect 93% of April rent.

Source: Company reports and SNL Financial

Tower

Tower REITs have not reported April rent collection largely because there is no concern among investors. REITs do not typically report rent by the month and are only doing so now to assuage investor panic. There is no panic among tower REIT investors because the stocks are up and their businesses have continued growing. Much like the data centers, demand for wireless infrastrucutre is up.

Industrial

Industrial is a bit bifurcated in that it really consists of 2 different property types:

Light manufacturing Logistics

Logistics facilities are experiencing increased demand as delivery of goods has ramped up exponentially. With stay at home orders, people are even having groceries delivered which had been an area e-commerce has previously had trouble cracking into.

Light manufacturing is suffering a bit more as some of these businesses have been deemed non-essential and are closed presently.

Overall, however, the sector has done fairly well with 91.3% rent collection in April.

Source: Company reports and SNL Financial

Residential

All 3 subsectors of residential REITs (student housing, apartments, and manufactured housing) have ben able to collect most of their rent. The overall sector average is 94%.

Healthcare

The only healthcare REITs for which we could find hard April data so far are Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and Global Medical REIT (GMRE) which each collected 96% of April rent.

We anticipate the rest of the sector coming in a bit lower than that as MPW and GMRE are among the best operators in the space and hopsitals/MOBs are mildly outperforming the other property types.

Overall I am anticipating about 90% rent collection for the sector, but there are significant error bars around that estimate given how little hard data has been released.

Putting it together

Since hotels and retail are such a minor part of REITs as measured by VNQ which is market cap weighted, the overall impact to REITs is not all that bad. The heavyweights of data centers, towers and apartments all look quite strong.

Perhaps May and June will be a bit rougher than April, but they would have to be substantially rougher for the FFO hit on 2020 to get anywhere near 29%. Further, much of the uncollected rent is still contractually owed and simply deferred. A significant portion will be collected. Further still, much of the revenue hit is temporary. I don’t have a crystal ball to know whether the damaged economy will last 6 months or 2 years, but in the long run the economy will spring back to normal.

Overall, it is quite clear that REITs were oversold. The fundamental setback is quite small relative to the market price impact. We believe this makes REITs opportunistic and there are many ways to invest in the sector. One can buy the VNQ for a broad based exposure and this would allow one to capture some of the mispricing that has been created. My preferred approach is to buy individual REITs hand selected for a combination of strong fundamental outlook and attractive valuation. At Retirement Income Solutions our obsession is crafting balanced portfolios of REITs with an aim to grow dividend income over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW, GMRE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Full Disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer