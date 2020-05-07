Financials Are Painting A Dire Warning Sign For The Market

The root of this problem stems from yields that are on the cusp of a decline.

The bond market and the financial stocks may be sending a dire warning sign for the stock market. For the most part, it seems investors are missing out on the signals that are being sent. If the warning signs prove to be correct, it could suggest a market reversal is now in the works.

The S&P 500 has been range-bound since April 9, trading in a range between 2,800 to 2,900. But earnings estimates have been deteriorating and pushing the valuation of the index to very overvalued levels on both current year and one-year forward earnings multiples.

Banks Are Issuing A Dire Warning

But the most worrisome region one should focus on is the signals sent from financial stocks. The financial ETF (XLF) has what could be a very bearish technical pattern forming a double top. For this pattern to be confirmed, the ETF would need to fall below $21.10. If that happens, we could see the ETF fall first to $19.80, and as far as the March lows.

Treasury Yields On The Brink

One reason why bank stocks may be suffering is that the economic outlook for the US is fragile. Interest rates on the 10-year yield tell us just how weak the economy is, trading at roughly 70 basis points.

More concerning is that bearish technical pattern that has formed for the 10-year Treasury yield, a descending triangle. This pattern suggests that the yields on the 10-year could fall below 50 basis points soon.

Negative Rates

Even more amazing Fed Fund Futures for March 2021 are now pricing in negative Fed Funds Rate, trading as low as negative 0.05% on May 7. Meanwhile, the 2-year is making a new all-time low around 14 basis points.

The weak trends in bond yields and banks go hand in hand since the banks make a good portion of their revenue from loans and interest income. Therefore, the lower rates fall, the lower the interest income falls. Additionally, during a period of an economic recovery, banks stock would tend to lead to a comeback, since they would benefit the most from rates rising and loan growth. At this point, the banks and Treasuries are suggesting that the economic outlook may still get worse before it gets better.

Banks Estimates Have Been Slashed

Banks such as JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Citigroup (C) have seen their earnings and revenue estimates cut dramatically for this year and next. These estimates revision play right into and support the thesis that banks stocks reflect an abysmal economic outlook.

Getting Worse

There is no denying that the economy is not in good shape, especially after a horrible first quarter. The second quarter is projected to be even worse, with the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tracking a second quarter decline at an annualized 17.6%, a jaw-dropping number. Additionally, analysts are forecasting that 21.5 million jobs had been lost in April, while the unemployment rates may rise to 16.4%, when the report comes on May 8.

If the bond market and the financial sector are both reflecting the economy accurately, and what may be to come, then it might also be a sign that the S&P 500 itself is long overdue for a pullback.

Earnings Estimates Still Plunging

Although stocks have been range-bound since the middle of April, the earnings estimates have dropped dramatically. That is helping to make the S&P 500 more overvalued today than in February. I have created my own earnings model for the S&P 500 using bottom-up aggregate earnings estimates for the S&P 500. Based on my latest model, I am forecasting the S&P 500 to earn $123.83 in 2020 and $159.28 in 2021. In 2019, the S&P 500 earned just over $157 per share. It indicates that the S&P 500 will have no earnings growth for the next two years. It leaves the index trading at 23 and 17.9 times earnings estimates.

Historically, the S&P 500 has traded for roughly 16 to 18 times one-year forward earnings estimates. Based on those trends, the S&P 500 is likely worth somewhere between 2,550 to 2,865. The S&P 500 as of May 7 is trading for 2,882. Should those earnings estimates continue to trend lower, it will just push that valuation range lower. Additionally, one could argue that in such an uncertain economic environment, the index should trade with a valuation range of 16 to 17, shrinking the S&P 500 value to 2,550 to 2,700, and the potential to drop by as much 11%.

Risks

Should bank stocks break down and follow Treasury yields lower, it could send a very dire warning sign about the health of the US economy, and to the stock market. While nothing is guaranteed, should the highly-anticipated jobs report come in better than feared, it could quickly get investors to be more bullish on the economic outlook, sending interest rates higher and bank stocks up. It is, of course, always a possibility. Should that happen, rates on the 10-year could quickly begin to approach 1%, while the Financial ETF return to recent highs.

With the economic outlook uncertain and the stock market now in an overvalued state, it seems that the risk for the market is for lower prices and not higher prices. If the bond market and the bank stocks are suggesting the economic outlook worsens, then the stock market may be in for a harsh dose of reality.

