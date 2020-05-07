Challenge Of A Generation: Inequality Makes For A Difficult Future

The worst form of inequality is to try to make unequal things equal. – Aristotle

Inequality has been growing in America, that's no secret. From the 99% movement, a populist uprising, and polarized politics, some changes are happening today that we have not seen in a long time. I mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report that over the last several decades, most of the wealth has gone to a small minority. This graphic highlights how extreme some of the wealth concentration has gotten by comparing Amazon’s (AMZN) CEO and Founder Jeff Bezos’ wealth to many other things. Bezos’ wealth is, quite simply, unimaginable. And the 400 wealthiest Americans are shown to have $2.96 trillion in wealth. The entire CARES act cost $2 trillion. Think about that for a minute. In total, 400 people in America could have funded the entire bailout package that funded $560 billion for people, $500 billion for large corporations, $377 billion to small businesses, $340 billion to state and local governments, $154 billion to public health, and $44 billion to education and other causes. Those 400 people would still have almost a trillion dollars leftover. Does that not make you mad? How did this happen?

Source: Masterclass

It turns out this is not a new phenomenon. Inequality was rampant in the early 1920s, almost as bad as it is today. From the chart above, you can see that back in the 1920s, the top 10% of earners earned about 49% of the income in America. There was a considerable lull, during the 1940s to the 1980s, before becoming much more rampant again today. This was during the WWII era and after, where things were much more balanced than they are today (although still not equal). It's debated what caused this, but government policy likely had implications on inequality. The president who resided in 1981 to 1989, Ronald Reagan, probably had massive consequences in future decades. In the first year of his presidency, he lowered taxes across the board, including the top marginal tax bracket from 70% to 50%, in what's described as Reaganomics today. While supports point to ending stagflation, more robust GDP growth, and entrepreneurship that followed, critics point to this widening income inequality gap as a show of greed of the richest among us. Why has it gotten so much worse in the late 2010s and into the 2020s? Probably something to do with that massive corporate tax cut in 2017 that was passed along the same lines of thinking as Reaganomics.

Of course, politics and economic policy aside, we must adjust to what this means to us as investors. It's something that needs to be studied more regularly and fixed. We see public tension at unease, even with the recent lockdowns being protested in the streets. That is not just about infringing on people’s rights but on people’s ability to earn money. Most working-class folks need to be able to work to support their family, and a government that shuts down the economy that's living paycheck to paycheck is going to have issues. The Spanish Flu had a massive second wave of infections that was worse than the initial wave. Could these protests, along with reopening states earlier than they should, lead to the same? Time will tell, but that is undoubtedly a concern.

It's not out of the realm of possibility that a mass uprising to inequality comes out of this as well, as the top 1% of people are showing us that not all quarantines are made the same. Holing up on a private 100-million-dollar yacht is much different than sharing a room in a 500 square foot apartment. With companies failing and unemployment rising swiftly, CEOs cutting their salary is not going to be enough.

This is likely one of the most significant issues of our time. The last time inequality was this bad was right before the Great Depression. That was not a reasonable period for equity investors, for the record. Investors should take note and follow this carefully. We were waiting for a black swan to hit the bull market and found one in the coronavirus. An uprising against inequality could undoubtedly be the next domino to fall as citizens lose trust in their governments to handle the hot issues of the day.

Equity investors - beware and start getting concerned. Massive spending isn’t a fix for the long term, as the debt will have to be paid eventually. Even Warren Buffett warned that there could be “extreme consequences” from the recent Fed actions.

Conclusion and Investment Angle

What's happening during this COVID-19 pandemic is interesting, but what will happen after is sure to be more noteworthy. If some of these government programs stay in place, and there's more universal healthcare accepted, the gap could start to close. As an investor, I do not think you need to run for the hills with your money at this point, but I do think it’s worth having some passive and some tactical strategies in your portfolio. I of course favor a more active approach. Thankfully those signals identify conditions that favor an accident in markets before it's too late and helped avoid the entire Coronavirus collapse.

Equities have rallied, and gains beget gains as momentum continues. Until we start to see things like bond yields spiking, and technical momentum breaking down, stay invested in the short and medium term to take advantage of all the fiscal and monetary boosts currently happening. Buying a diversified holding like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) or some of the sector ETFs like the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) that are tilted to technology are thematic bets, as their earnings will be less affected by the downsides of the pandemic, but retain plenty of upside as people move to more technological factors.

The big event will be the election this November, to see if voters are unhappy enough to switch administrations in the middle of a crisis (or, hopefully, not a crisis at that point). I have mentioned before in The Lead-Lag Report that you are not properly diversified if there isn’t something in your portfolio that you hate, and these uncertain times need proper diversification. Hate part of your portfolio, but know that in strange and changing times, that might be the best performer. More populist governments are something to be wary of around the globe. And because of incredible unknowns, managing risk needs to be done by you and not the Fed.

