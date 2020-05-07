Disney Q2: It's Wartime Now

Going into this earnings call, we did expect it to be a tough quarter and year for Disney (DIS) as highlighted in our previous article, but the company held its own. There were mixed results in the end; while revenues were up 21% yoy to $18B, EPS came in at $0.60, down from $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. We are impressed by the resilience it showed in Q2 but looking ahead, the real battle is in Q3 and Q4. This article assesses the Disney's Q2 results and, simultaneously, examines the steps the company is taking to ready itself for the battle of a lifetime. The main takeaway is that streaming remains the bright spark at Disney but even that is not enough to make up for lost revenues (Disney+ can't save Disney for now). Also, the company is learning to adapt to the times and is assembling a war chest for the tough times it finds itself in.

It's quite dark inside Disney right now: Operating income for Parks, Experiences and Products segments is being crushed with Q2 revenues for this segment being down 10% and operating income sinking even more, by 58%. Our assessment is that Q3 will be worse in terms of revenues and expenses for these parks as they try to reopen to a changed world. The CFO Christine M. McCarthy gave the impact of the COVID-19 disruption on Q2 operating income to be ~$1.4B mainly in the Parks, Experiences and Products segment. We got some further insights into the distribution of this impact: Half of it is attributable to the US while the other half is for international parks and cruise. Given that US parks closed around 16th March, the 2-week closure cost Disney ~$0.7B in operating income. Each week of closure of parks in the US in March, therefore, cost ~$0.35B in operating income. Back of the envelope extension to the whole Q3 makes it clear that the situation is dire.

Visibility is still very poor in the parks business but it is clear that the new norm will be limited reopening of parks with limitations on number of guests and increased density control measures, regular temperature checks, and extensive contact tracing. A case that will be watched very closely is the May 11th opening of the Shanghai Disneyland park. The challenge here is that the Chinese government is keen on only seeing the park operate at 30% of capacity at the beginning (~24,000 visitors a day). Contingency plans for opening also include dated tickets so that people have to come on specific dates to avoid crowding. All this just means costs of running parks will be higher and revenues lower for a while. We are watching this closely to see what trend it sets for the reopening of the rest of the parks. A point worth noting is that before the parks and resorts got closed, the volumes and revenues were tracking higher YoY. What a bright quarter this could have been!

There are some bright spots of hope though: The Direct-to-Consumer segment is growing at an incredible pace and needs increasing investment meaning operating expenses are growing with it. Revenues more than tripled here, but the operating losses more than doubled given the costs of expanding internationally for Disney+. This just means that this segment is not that much of a bright spot as it is not expected to be profitable going into Q3 with the company expecting more losses.

On the positive, Disney+ hit 54.5 m subs as of May 5th (~4.5 million new subs in the past month or so). There are planned roll outs in Japan, the Nordics, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Latin America this year. The growth trajectory is looking bright. Having launched just half a year ago (November 2019), it is the 6th "most time spent in" App and is 4th ranked in terms of in-app purchase revenue in the first three months of 2020 worldwide.

Data for first 3 months of 2020

You might be wondering, like we have been, if they are considering releasing movies on Disney+ or other Video on Demand platforms. Well, it seems it is an option that is on the table for movies that were scheduled for release this year. The review on which ones will be released this way will be on a movie by movie basis with Artemis Fowl already scheduled to go direct to streaming on Disney+ on June 12. We would expect more of the same of movies going direct to streaming as the COVID-19 situation persists.

There are, currently, no plans to expand Hulu internationally because that too needs money which is in short supply at the moment necessitating focus. Our takeaway is that Disney+ is where all the capex will be going for now.

The other segment that performed decently is Media Networks whose total revenues were up 28% yoy. Cable networks revenues were up, mostly driven by the consolidation of 21st Century Fox. Broadcasting revenues and operating income were up 49% and 53% respectively. Expect this to be stagnant or declining in Q3.

In order for production to resume, the new norm in Hollywood will have to be one of guaranteeing the safety of workers. New measures to be adopted include regular temperature checks, food buffets replaced with boxed meals, and regular breaks so as to clean the set and for the staff to clean hands. Both Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Disney have emphasized this in their communications with the public. Disney is also looking into new and innovative ways to keep filming, one of which was on full display during the NFL draft with more than 600 remote camera feeds were used around the US. As long as they can keep being this creative, there is an audience at home ready for content but expect no large scale productions soon until they are able to guarantee safety to the crew and actors and sadly, they have no projections when that will be. The demand is there, the content is what is needed.

the NFL Draft, was the most watched ever, reaching more than 55 million viewers over the three-day event and average audience growth of 58% on ESPN versus last year. The performance of these two events {NFL draft and The Last Dance} suggests there is meaningful pent-up demand from fans for compelling sports programming - CFO Christine M. McCarthy (Emphasis mine)

They are assembling a war chest ("The Avengers Assemble"): The company has taken a series of serious steps to ready itself for the challenges ahead. First, for cash preservation, dividends for H1 2020 have been suspended. We estimate this would save it ~$1.5B. We do not expect dividend payment to resume this year. Secondly, they have shored up their liquidity by tapping into the markets raising $6 billion worth of debt in Q2. This contributed to the $14.3B of cash and cash equivalents they had at the end of Q1 2020. After quarter end, they further issued debt of $925m and have secured a credit facility capacity of $17.25B. That is a war chest of ~$35B assembled for war. With a Debt to Equity ratio of 61% (Source: YCharts), they have maxed out their room for more debt on the balance sheet.

Notably, judging from his performance in the Q2 earnings call, the new CEO Bob Chapek is settling in well into his new role. There are wartime and peacetime CEOs, Andreessen Horowitz Co-Founder Ben Horowitz wrote 9 years ago. Wartime CEOs are needed in times like this to counter threats coming from such sources as dramatic macro and market changes. It is clear to us that when Disney needed a wartime leader, they turned to Chapek. Bob Iger, the immediate former Disney CEO, reiterated this in the Q2 call: "We entered this crisis with a strong hand and an exceptional management team now led by Bob Chapek." The long winter is here and Disney needs Chapek, now more than ever, to assemble its "Avengers" in the fight to survive and to, later, thrive.

Conclusion: Disney may be having a rough time presently and their Q3 and Q4 expectations look grim but do not count them out. They are readying themselves for the battle to survive and thrive. They will get out of it, so we wouldn't bet against them long term, but we acknowledge it is pretty dark right now. As Walt Disney said, "First, think. Second, dream. Third, believe. And finally, dare." Disney is daring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.