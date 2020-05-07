Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) CEO Carrie Bourdow on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)
Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call
May 07, 2020 08:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Robert Yoder - Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer
Carrie Bourdow - President and Chief Executive Officer
Mark Demitrack - Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer
Barry Shin - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Jason Butler - JMP Securities
Douglas Tsao - H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC
Presentation
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Trevena, Inc. First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s