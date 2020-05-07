Keep An Eye On These CEF Pairs

In the current market, we favor PMX over PML, FLC over DFP, and PFN over PCN.

The last few weeks have seen enormous volatility across financial markets. The CEF space has been particularly hard hit due to the funds' use of leverage alongside sharply widening discounts. Increased volatility tends to go along with increased dispersion, which can open up both tactical and strategic opportunities for income investors. In this article, we take a look at certain pairs of funds that hold similar portfolios but can temporarily diverge from each other in price terms due to flows and other technicals. These divergences can provide investors with an additional source of alpha or income.

In the current market, we favor:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) over Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (NYSE:FLC) over Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:DFP)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) over Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN)

Our relative value approach hinges on two key factors: 1) finding pairs of funds holding similar assets and 2) targeting pairs that are trading at divergent absolute or relative discount valuations.

In the sections below, we go through some of the popular CEF pairs.

PCI/PDI Pair

The PCI/PDI pair is the best known pair of the CEF market:

Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI)

Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI)

Since about 2016, the two funds have held pretty similar exposures and consequently have generated similar returns. The recent underperformance of PCI was likely due to the fact that it came into the crisis with higher leverage.

Source: Systematic Income, Tiingo

That the two portfolios have tended to track each other pretty well should not be a surprise as the two funds hold broadly similar portfolios. We maintain updated sector allocations on the service, so let's take a look at the breakdown.

Source: Systematic Income Service, PIMCO

Since the two funds have similar allocations, we should also see their discounts move in similar ways, which is what we find in the chart below.

Source: Systematic Income Service

To get a clearer picture, let's take a look at the discount differential between the two funds. This differential or spread has mostly traded in a relatively narrow range of about 8-13%.

Source: Systematic Income Service

The fact that the two funds trade at a discount differential may itself be a puzzle, and many commentators chalk this up to a historic preference for PDI due to its stronger historic NAV returns. According to this logic, investors should allocate to PCI as long as its discount is wider than that of PDI.

The reality is a little different. As we discussed in our fair-value discount article, a fund's discount is driven by a small number of metrics such as its portfolio yield, leverage, leverage cost, fees and the leverage cost available to margin traders. We use this approach to calculate a fair value discount differential of 7.5% between PCI and PDI, which is not a million miles away from where it has been trading. This suggests that we should not expect to see a compression between the discounts unless we see a change in the key metrics of these funds that drive their relative discounts.

Where are we now in this pair? The current discount differential is on the low side, which suggests there is room for it to increase, that is, for the PDI premium to move higher relative to PCI. Investors who expect further volatility ahead, however, may want to wait as we saw the discount differential to compress sharply amid steep drawdowns.

EDI/EDF Pair

The EDI/EDF is a pair of emerging market debt funds containing a slug of local-currency paper.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Return Fund (NYSE:EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

We would need to squint to see any difference in their NAV performance over the last three years, which suggests that the funds run pretty much the same portfolios.

Source: Systematic Income, Tiingo

In January, we discussed that the historic price trend relationship between the two funds had broken down, and EDF zoomed ahead of EDI for little apparent reason. This was particularly puzzling, given the fact that the funds had deleveraged in late 2018, which would further pressure their already poor distribution coverage.

Source: Systematic Income Service

Since then, the discount spread has collapsed to a more reasonable level.

Source: Systematic Income Service

Despite the recent sharp distribution cuts, the funds maintain double-digit distribution rates that appear to be better covered. That said, the poor historic performance of the fund does not inspire much confidence. For local currency EM exposure, we would rather go with the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD), which is trading at a 17% discount and an effective fee of less than 0.5% - a good deal for active management, in our view.

PML/PMX Pair

The pair of PML/PMX is another PIMCO pair of funds running pretty similar portfolios.

Municipal Income Fund II (PML)

Municipal Income Fund (PMF)

The NAV performance has been closely matched with PML outperforming slightly.

Source: Systematic Income, Tiingo

Over the past year or so, the rolling NAV return correlation between the two funds has been just about 100% - which is basically as high as you can get.

Source: Systematic Income, Tiingo

The discounts of these funds have not maintained a consistent pattern, however. In fact, they flipped in 2017, with PMF trading significantly tighter of PML since then.

Source: Systematic Income Service

Earlier this year, we flagged up this discount spread when it traded at around 15%. Since then, the spread has compressed to mid-single digits or closer to the bottom of its 3-year trading range.

Source: Systematic Income Service

We continue to maintain a preference for PMX over PML due to its higher covered yield and stronger distribution coverage. The two funds have nearly identical fees, with PMX slightly more expensive before leverage costs.

Source: Systematic Income Service

The allocation profiles are very similar as well.

Source: Systematic Income Service

PCN/(PFN Or PFL) Pair

Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN)

Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)

Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)

This trio of multi-sector funds have broadly behaved in a similar fashion over the last few years in NAV terms. The PFL/PFN duo are more closely aligned in terms of sector allocation, fees and performance. PCN boasts significantly lower all-in costs, and its longer-term historic performance is stronger, which explains its premium.

Source: Systematic Income, Tiingo

That said, the performance of the trio over the last few years is much closer, and the rolling NAV return correlation is much tighter.

Source: Systematic Income, Tiingo

And yet, the premium of PCN over the other two funds has grown to extreme levels.

Source: Systematic Income Service

The chart below shows the PCN premium spread over PFN.

Source: Systematic Income Service

The distribution coverage of PCN is slightly better than that of PFN or PFL, but a current yield that is 3% lower seems too high a price to pay for marginally lower fees and better distribution coverage.

Source: Systematic Income Service

In terms of sector allocations, PFL and PFN hold slightly more investment-grade paper, while PCN holds a bit more non-agency RMBS.

Source: Systematic Income Service, PIMCO

IHIT/IHTA Pair

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHTA)

This is a pair of investment-grade CMBS funds with 2023 and 2024 term dates. IHTA - the 2024 fund has a more aggressive credit profile, which explains its higher-beta performance.

Source: Systematic Income, Tiingo

At current prices, the discount spread is on the low side at 1.5% - historically, it looked quite attractive at around 5%. At current levels, the funds have a nearly identical 1.4% pull-to-NAV yield - or the additional performance boost from the expected discount tightening to zero into the termination date. At a mid-single digit discount spread, IHTA would begin to look attractive, in our view.

Source: Systematic Income Service

Preferreds Sector Pairs

The preferreds sector is chock-full of fund families that tend to run funds with very similar portfolios.

The Flaherty & Crumrine suite of funds have tracked each other pretty well over the last few years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO)

Source: Systematic Income, Tiingo

Our view in this set of funds is that PFD and PFO tend to trade at elevated premia for no good reason, given their high fees, which also incidentally leads to small NAV underperformance as well as current yields that are on the low side.

The other three funds have staggered fees with FFC, DFP, and FLC in an ascending fee order. With everything else broadly similar, we would expect FFC to trade at the tightest discount followed by DFP and followed by FLC. This has not always been the case, though the FFC and FLC relationship has held up quite well.

Source: Systematic Income Service

At current levels, we find DFP on the rich side, while FLC and FFC are priced close to their historic relative range. A discount spread of 10% would make us favor FLC over FFC, and a spread closer to zero would make us rotate back into FFC.

Source: Systematic Income Service

Conclusion

The CEF market is replete with funds that hold broadly similar portfolios. This feature of the market creates additional relative value or rotation opportunities for income investors. At current prices, we continue to favor PMX over PML, FLC over DFP and PFL or PFN over PCN.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.