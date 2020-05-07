Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: April 2020 Update

April is in the books. Another month down, another step closer towards financial freedom. It feels great to say this due to the economic circumstances that the world faces at the moment. Even though we saw a massive rebound during the month of April from the March lows, I imagine that many investors are still feeling anxiety about their portfolios and financial futures. Yet, I remain confident in the dividend growth path that I'm pursuing and the results that my portfolio has recorded during the recent volatility only add to this conviction.

Another Month of Double-Digit Dividend Growth

First and foremost, let's start by taking a look at my passive income chart. As I've said before, at the end of every month, tallying up my dividends, adding another data point to my dividend spreadsheet, and seeing the y/y dividend growth figures is my favorite thing to do as a portfolio manager. What I love so much about the dividend growth strategy are these regular, tangible reminders of success. And, April was a successful month indeed; my dividends were up 21.2% compared to the same month a year ago.

Thus far, year-to-date, my dividend income is up 12.06% compared to the first four months of 2019.

I'm so pleased to see my double-digit dividend growth figures continue early on in the year because I've experienced a couple of dividend cuts thus far in 2020: Boeing (BA) and Invesco Ltd. (IVZ). These cuts will serve as headwinds later in the year; however, I have already locked in profits on a large percentage of my BA position and I hope to put that cash to work in the short term to help make up for the passive income lost by that company's dividend cut.

I'm also excited to see this double-digit dividend growth because I haven't added any new cash to my account, yet. It's been roughly three years now since I've added cash to my brokerage accounts (for anyone new to these monthly portfolio reviews, my wife was in graduate school from 2017-2019 and ever since her graduation, I've been using excess cash to pay down household debts).

My plan was to start adding cash to the portfolios early in 2020 since we're both working again and we're able to save a bit each month; however, due to COVID-19, I've decided to use current savings to bolster the cash position in our checking/savings accounts to ensure that we have enough dry powder on hand to support ourselves in case the COVID-19 economy gets much worse and our income levels begin to suffer.

Since I haven't added cash, all y/y dividend growth results have been achieved organically via dividend raises, re-investments, and active portfolio management. I was fairly aggressive buying beaten-down dividend growth stocks in February and March, so these purchases should help to bolster my y/y dividend growth results in the short term.

Cash Position

After this aggressive buying, my cash position was down to roughly 5% (at the start of the sell-off, I was sitting at roughly 11% cash). However, when I sold Boeing and United Parcel Services (UPS) last month, I bolstered my dry powder stocks a bit, bringing my cash position up to the 8% area.

Overall, since the March lows, the value of my portfolio has increased by more than 27%. With this rally in mind, my cash position has diminished since last report, due to the relatively higher value of my equities. At the end of April, it was still 6.98%.

To me, this seems like an appropriate amount to hold. I never like to hold too much cash because relative to dividend growth stocks, it's an unproductive asset. However, I haven't made a purchase (outside of dividend re-investments and my BIP to BIPC swap) since March 23rd because when I look at the recent rally that we've experienced, I can't help but think that it is irrational.

To me, there is a wide disconnect between the market averages and the underlying fundamentals of the stocks and the economy. I suspect that Q2 and Q3 earnings are going to be pretty terrible. And, with that in mind, I want to make sure that I have cash reserves available to take advantage of weakness in the near term.

Although I remain cautious moving forward with regard to my macro outlook, I have not felt compelled to raise cash by selling equities into this rally quite yet. Should markets approach the former highs, I may do so; however, for the time being, I'm content to hold onto my high-quality holdings because selling them would result in damage being done to my passive income stream.

April Trades

As I said, the only trades that I made during April were my monthly dividend re-investments. This activity level was a long way off from the aggressive buying that I did in February and March. In February, I made 14 trades and in March, I made 26. I'm a big fan of taking what the market gives me with regard to attractive value and in April, I simply didn't see appealing opportunities.

Although I've been wary of the rally due to a sense of irrational exuberance, I still wanted to stick with my monthly plan to selectively re-invest my pooled dividends. I'm fairly conservative when it comes to dipping into my cash position; however, I view my pooled dividends in a different light. I like to use them every month to sort of re-balance my portfolio.

There are many positions that I own that I would like to be larger. However, due to valuation concerns, I do not feel comfortable making large purchases of their shares outright. But, due to high long-term convictions, I am happy to slowly but surely increase exposure to such names via dividend re-investment. Not only does this allow me to eventually hit target weightings that I have in mind, but these monthly selective re-investments ensure that my passive income is always growing organically (whether or not I feel comfortable being more active and putting cash to use).

In April, I divided my dividend pool into two parts. One part was decided towards expensive, high growth dividend growth stocks. I used these funds to add to my Microsoft (MSFT) and Mastercard (MA) positions. On April 1st, I bought MSFT at $156.52 and MA at $233.66. The other half was dedicated towards slower growth, higher yielding stocks that have been beaten down. I used these funds to add to my AT&T (T) and National Retail Properties (NNN) positions. On April 1, I bought T at $28.17 and NNN at $27.70.

Current Portfolio Weightings

Core Dividend Growth 45.85% Company name Ticker Cost basis Portfolio Weighting Apple AAPL $103.78 12.57% Microsoft MSFT $51.04 4.60% Cisco CSCO $32.95 3.38% Bristol Myers Squibb BMY $48.38 3.18% Johnson and Johnson JNJ $113.07 2.92% BlackRock BLK $413.84 2.43% Qualcomm QCOM $60.29 1.96% PepsiCo PEP $92.39 1.70% Amgen AMGN $130.50 1.56% Coca-Cola KO $39.78 1.33% Honeywell HON $123.87 1.26% Intel INTC $30.55 1.20% Novo Nordisk NVO $37.74 1.16% Pfizer PFE $31.94 1.09% Illinois Tool Works ITW $130.90 1.05% Texas Instruments TXN $95.19 1.01% Brookfield Asset Management BAM $33.71 0.96% Medtronic MDT $73.94 0.76% Diageo DEO $107.91 0.58% Raytheon Technologies RTX $111.84 0.27% 3M Company MMM $148.84 0.44% McCormick MKC $71.43 0.44% High Yield 17.16% AT&T T $37.79 3.69% Altria MO $50.31 1.98% W.P. Carey WPC $63.32 1.66% International Business Machines IBM $128.95 1.45% AbbVie ABBV $70.61 1.36% Brookfield Renewables BEP $32.81 0.95% Brookfield Infrastructure BIPC $39.19 0.93% Digital Realty DLR $49.87 0.84% Dominion Energy D $63.65 0.76% Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT $121.73 0.70% Reality Income O $51.77 0.70% Verizon VZ $44.42 0.64% Store Capital STOR $22.91 0.63% National Retail Properties NNN $36.17 0.49% Enbridge ENB $31.07 0.38% High Dividend Growth 15.23% Visa V $72.45 3.28% Starbucks SBUX $48.10 2.68% Broadcom AVGO $234.30 2.59% Comcast CMCSA $37.70 2.30% Nike NKE $58.75 1.92% MasterCard MA $81.40 1.37% Home Depot HD $184.52 0.56% Lowe's LOW $95.77 0.53% Non-Dividend 7.46% Alphabet GOOGL $741.39 4.60% Amazon AMZN $849.74 2.11% Facebook FB $162.99 0.75% Special Circumstance 7.32% Walt Disney DIS $94.94 4.59% NVIDIA NVDA $110.55 1.00% ViacomCBS VIAC $28.27 0.50% Constellation Brands STZ $172.19 0.44% Boeing BA $135.63 0.43% Invesco IVZ $23.72 0.18% Otis OTIS $58.65 0.11% Carrier CARR $20.97 0.07% Cash 6.98%

The Invesco Conundrum

Since there weren't any trades to discuss for the month of April, I will add a caveat to this statement regarding not planning on selling stock in the short term and discuss a potential trade that has been on my mind lately.

The one holding within my portfolio that is on the chopping block right now is Invesco.

IVZ cut its dividend during April and generally speaking, this is a sell signal for me. Remember, the primary goal of my portfolio is to generate reliably increasing passive income over time. Obviously, a dividend cut is counter-productive to this plan. However, IVZ leaves me at a bit of a crossroads because at this point, I'm well underwater on my shares and selling today would lock in massive losses.

I've said it 100s of times by now, but a basic tenant of all successful investing, in my point of view, is to abide by the basic value investing principles of buying low and selling high (or, better yet, never sell at all, so long as the stocks that I own continue to meet expectations with regard to dividend growth). IVZ has failed to meet those expectations but selling now should still result in losses of nearly 67%.

No, that's not a typo... 67%.

In short, even before the recent dividend cut, IVZ was already the worst investment that I've ever made. It pains me to write this, but at the end of the day, if I'm going to write about my success, I know that I also have to write about my failures.

When I bought shares at $23.72 back in September of 2018, I thought I was getting a deal. As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, I essentially bought when IVZ touched the orange line on the chart, which had served as strong support for the stock during the past 2 decades. IVZ hadn't crossed down below that ~9x blended P/E figure in the aftermath of the dot.com boom/bust, during the Great Recession, or during the 2011 credit crisis. Every time, it got close and then bounced. These are the types of support levels that I'm looking for in the market.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

When I bought shares, I acknowledged that IVZ was not best in breed. The company's dividend growth record was not perfect (the company was forced to cut its payment slightly during the Great Recession). However, its overall dividend record was very consistent and over the long term, the company's dividend growth CAGR remained attractive. Not only did I find the fundamentals attractive, but I also liked the idea of diversifying myself a bit in the asset manager space. BlackRock (BLK) has been my largest position in the financial space for years now and I liked the idea of broadening my basket a bit by owning a small IVZ position alongside my overweight BLK position. In hindsight, I now realize that I was essentially di-worsifying my portfolio here. Lesson learned.

And lastly, at the time, because of IVZ's cheap valuation, I believed that it was an M&A target (I suspected that low rates would force one of the big banks to expand its investment services segment to make up for lost revenues from net interest income).

Admittedly, I broke one of my rules when using M&A potential as an aspect of a bullish investment thesis. I've told subscribers many times that doing so is gambling. M&A should never be the inspiration of an investment, in my opinion, and this trade goes to show that. Another lesson learned.

Not only was IVZ not acquired, shortly after I purchased my entry-level position, IVZ purchased Oppenheimer Funds. This move caused the market to sell-off the stock, putting me underwater quickly. And frankly put, this was a hole that I've never been able to get out of.

My aversion to locking in losses has inspired me to hold onto these sinking shares for 18 months now. All along, I repeated by buy and hold mantra to myself, saying, "So long as the dividend is intact, nothing else matters."

No investing strategy is perfect. I understand that. I think we all do. The long-term, buy and hold, dividend growth strategy that I've decided to adhere to throughout my journey towards financial freedom certainly has its merits. But, one of the major downsides is a situation like this. Now, not only am I sitting on huge losses, but the dividend growth thesis is broken.

Although I broke my M&A rule when buying IVZ, thankfully I stayed true to my disciplined asset allocation plan with regard to averaging into positions slowly. When I bought IVZ, my original weighting was in the 0.5% range. Typically speaking, that's usually the position size that I start off with when building a position. From there, I add stakes with 0.3%-0.5% weightings until I reach a full weighting, which lies in the 1.5%-2% range.

I never added to IVZ because it didn't take long for me to realize that I had made a mistake with regard to my M&A folly. Because of this, IVZ has always been an underweight position for me. And now, after its massive declines, it's a very underweight position, representing just 0.018% of my portfolio.

Because of the small size of the position, at this point in time, I may end up just letting IVZ ride. The income that it generated for me was never all that significant and now it is even less so. In other words, IVZ isn't going to make or break me one way or the other, and therefore, at this point in time, I'm tempted to just tuck these shares away and hope that in 5 years or so, they've retracted recent losses.

I say this because I continue to believe that shares are irrationally cheap and it doesn't make a lot of sense to me to sell such a small position when it's both undervalued and representing a loss. If IVZ were to trade up to a level that I deemed fair (which is currently in the $13 range or so, due to the massive destruction that the COVID-19 environment is likely to do to the company's bottom-line) I would be happy to sell. But, until then, I will likely channel my inner Buyandhold 2012.

While a 67% loss is a lesson I would have rather never had to learn, disciplined asset allocation ensured that it was not catastrophic. I have never made the M&A inspired purchase mistake again, so in a way, I suppose I should be thankful for this IVZ scenario. Experiential learning is the most impactful sort and I won't forget the disgust I have every time I log into my brokerage and see that big red result at the bottom of my holdings list

Total Return

Enough negativity. Like I said in the introduction, April was a great month in terms of my journey towards financial freedom. My passive income was up double digits year-over-year, I've bolstered my household's balance sheet a bit with regard to the cash cushion I hold in non-brokerage accounts, and the pantry is stocked with a month or so worth of food and beverage for my family. Needless to say, I'm blessed.

Furthermore, year-to-date, my portfolio continues to perform well. Through the first four months of the year, my portfolio's total return was -8.25%. During this same period of time, the S&P 500's return was -9.85%. Obviously, I'm not thrilled with being down 8%+. But, beating the S&P 500 every year is one of my goals and thus far, I'm on schedule to achieve that feat once again.

During the month of April, I underperformed the S&P 500 by a slim margin. My portfolio was up roughly 10.7% during the month whereas the S&P 500 was up nearly 10.9%.

I don't manage my portfolio for month by month performance, however. And, you're certainly never going to hear me complain about underperforming by 0.2% when my portfolio was up double digits on the month. Any month that I'm up double digits is a good month, in my book.

Conclusion

To end this piece, I'd simply like to wish everyone well during these tough COVID times. These are truly unprecedented times, in many respects, and while I know that this piece was focused on finances, I think it's important during times like this to think about our health and well-being first. Don't forget about your loved ones and don't forget about your community. Nowadays, we need to band together and help one another out until things start to get back to normal. Until then, stay safe. Best wishes all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, AMGN, AMZN, AVGO, BA, BAM, BEP, BIP, BLK, BMY, CMCSA, CSC, O, D, DEO, DIS, DLR, ENB, FRT, GOOGL, HD, HON, INTC, ITW, IVZ, JNJ, KO, LOW, MA, MDT, MKC, MMM, MO, MSFT, NKE, NNN, NVDA, NVO, PEP, PFE, QCOM, SBUX, STOR, STZ, T, TXN, RTX, V, VZ, IBM, VIAC, OTIS, CARR, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.