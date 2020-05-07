Carlisle: 2020 Revenue To Contract, Long-Term Targets Look Achievable

The COVID-19 pandemic upended the end markets of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL), an Arizona-based company with ambitious 2025 revenue and ROIC targets and an inorganic growth strategy. That casts doubt over the 2020 revenue growth, but the long-term targets still look achievable.

Its Q1 2020 results were somewhat asymmetric. While CSL beat on EPS, it underperformed on revenue. The takeaway here is that analysts underestimated the COVID-19 impact on Carlisle’s end markets; at the same time, the Carlisle Operating System helped the company to make much deeper opex cuts than the Wall Street pundits expected and propped up the EPS beat. That also offers a glimpse of the full-year performance: the 2020 top line growth is no longer achievable, but COGS flexibility and opex optimization will likely help CSL to remain profitable and FCF positive.

Amid tough macroeconomic conditions, 1Q20 revenue declined by 3.9%; adjusted for acquisitions, organic revenue was down 7%. Operating income fell by more than 10%. The company’s flagship segment, Carlisle Construction Materials, delivered soft growth of 0.8% backed by architectural metals that helped to slightly offset the double-digit decline in Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

As CSL is exposed to the cyclical end markets that are suffering from the coronavirus pandemic repercussions, full year revenue decline is in the cards. Analysts are anticipating the 2020 sales to plunge by around 10%, and I reckon their bearishness is entirely justified.

Let me clarify. Aerospace is one of Carlisle’s principal end markets, which brought 13.8% of the Q1 revenue. Its products like high-performance wire, cable, connectors, etc., are used from the flight deck to passenger cabin and engine. Drastically reduced air traffic amid lockdowns and travel restrictions weighs on the cash flow of airlines and commercial aerospace manufacturers, which, in turn, jeopardizes demand for CSL products and revenue growth of the Carlisle Interconnect Technologies segment.

Though in the press release, the company said that airlines have been "deferring and not canceling orders," the prospects of the industry’s recovery are clouded. For instance, Boeing's (BA) CEO believes the air traffic may remain depressed for two or three years. GE Aviation (NYSE:GE), Boeing’s supplier, has recently announced it would cut 13,000 jobs to address sapping demand. Another remark worth making is that prominent value investor Mr. Buffett has recently expressed a rather pessimistic opinion on the industry's prospects saying that “the airline business … changed in a very major way.”

Of course, that will have ripple effects through the supply chain. That is disappointing news for CSL’s suppliers including those who sell nickel, copper, stainless steel, thermoplastic resins, etc. (see page 5 of the 2019 Form 10-K for more details on raw materials used by the company). This is how the recession works: air traffic is slipping, orders for aircraft are falling as airlines are cash-strapped, aerospace manufacturers are feeling the burn, their suppliers (like CSL) are adjusting their own plans, and, finally, commodity producers are also suffering. They are slashing capex and, interestingly, this indirectly impacts Carlisle, which manufactures brake and clutch transmission friction products for off-highway vehicles used by miners.

The silver lining is that the 2019 Providien acquisition which added the medical industry to CSL's end markets buttressed 1Q20 sales and will positively impact the 2020 top line.

The Carlisle Fluid Technologies segment is also not about to thrive amid the global economic downswing. Its sources of revenue are capital expenditures of car manufacturers and refinishing companies. In the first quarter, CFT organic sales dropped by 18.8%. In the previous article published on March 1, I pointed out that the low to single-digit growth in the CFT 2020 sales anticipated by the company was too optimistic. I said that as COVID-19 hammered the supply chains, the CFT sales growth in 2020 would likely be close to zero percent. Unfortunately, I was right, but only partly.

Now, there is a possibility the segmental sales will contract. The company itself had withdrawn the full-year revenue guidance “until a clearer picture emerges for our businesses.” As car sales plunge across the globe (the U.S auto industry is facing a glut), automotive companies remain highly conservative regarding the financial position and cash deployment. Put another way, they are using cash to purchase essential equipment and offset depreciation, while growth investments are postponed. There are simply no opportunities in the market to address.

Capex reduction by automotive heavyweights like Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY) offers a glimpse of what is happening in the industry right now. Volkswagen's Chief Financial Officer Mr. Witter said the following during the Q1 earnings call,

For capex and R&D, we expect the full-year amounts to be significantly lower than 2019 on an absolute level. We are prioritizing all projects and canceling and postponing where possible.

Sure, this trend will adversely affect CSL’s 2020 revenue.

Carlisle Brake & Friction had been an underperformer in 2019, so nothing has changed in 2020. A 22.2% drop in 1Q20 revenue and negative operating income are entirely explainable, as plant closures in the UK, China, and Italy had taken a toll.

Finally, the Carlisle Construction Materials, the company’s bulwark, was affected by lockdowns in the U.S., its essential market. For the rest of 2020, the segment will likely remain under pressure as commercial construction is on the brink of a deep downturn. One of the indicators that show weakness is the data published by The American Institute of Architects. In March, demand for design services from architecture firms cratered. The Architecture Billings Index lost a record 20.1 points and amounted to 33.3. Put another way, the construction sector is facing exceptionally tough times.

Profitability amid depressed demand

Despite lower sales and pressure on the operating income, CSL turned a profit and delivered free cash flow. Diluted EPS, however, was weaker than a year ago and amounted to only $1.09. Though quarterly net CFFO more than halved (mostly because of lower net income and increase in inventory) and capital investments were reduced only slightly, CSL delivered FCF of $30.4 million; that amount adequately covered dividends paid of $28.3 million.

The capital structure had changed

Though Carlisle believes it is "in a strong position to weather the economic toll being inflicted by the coronavirus," in the first quarter, it changed the capital structure issuing debt and borrowing the funds under the Revolving Credit Facility. According to the 1Q20 cash flow statement, cash proceeds from the RCF amounted to $500 million, while 2.75% notes provided $740.7 million and allowed to repay $250 million in debt due in 2020. As of March 31, its Debt/Equity stood at 102%, well above the end 2019 level of 60%.

In Note 12 (see page 17 of the Form 10-Q), CSL shed light on the rationale behind these steps. It said funds were borrowed under the RCF "in order to increase cash on hand and enhance financial flexibility in light of uncertainty in global markets resulting from COVID-19." I struggle to interpret what the company is hinting here, but it somewhat correlates with the following sentence from the 1Q20 press release:

We continue to evaluate opportunities to deploy capital into strategic and synergistic acquisitions across CCM, CIT, and CFT.

As recessions often create acquisition opportunities, perhaps, CSL is now pondering an option to purchase a robust company at an attractive price, so that is why it has amassed a cyclopean cash pile on the balance sheet.

Final thoughts

All four segments of Carlisle will be afflicted by the global economic downturn in 2020. That, however, does not mean the 2025 targets are no longer achievable. Still, acquisitions remain essential to bolster the post-recession growth and deliver on the long-term profitability and top line targets. Analysts expect CSL’s 2020 revenue to equal $4.31 billion. I do not think it is realistic to achieve $8 billion in 2025 sales without acquisitions.

CSL price is well off the early 2020 zenith.

In the previous article, I said CSL might become worth considering if EV/EBITDA drops to below 9x. As of writing this piece, the stock was trading at 8.87x. The share is now worth considering for long-term investors; however, I maintain a neutral rating due to the coronavirus uncertainty.

