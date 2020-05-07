Deep Dive: Ocado Is A Long-Term Growth Bet In An E-Commerce Niche

Grocers around the globe will start thinking seriously about going digital now at the latest - also in order not to give in to Amazon without a fight.

The battle for digital grocery shopping has now officially begun, thanks to the Coronavirus outbreak. Many of you may have Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) at the top of their mind as lucky winners. But in my opinion Ocado Group (OTCPK:OCDDY) is very well positioned to snap a decent to big chunk of this huge cake. I am bullish on this UK tech company.

Let's start in the U.S. in February 2020: Books, music and videos at 55%, computers and consumer electronics at 43%, toys and hobby equipment at 37% and food and beverages at a ridiculously low 3% - these are not the survey results on the (desired) money allocation of U.S. citizens, but the share of the respective product categories that is sold online, according to eMarketer.

Sure, books, music and videos are comparatively easy to sell online. The same holds true for computers and consumer electronics. But groceries? For most of us, shopping in a physical supermarket is a central pillar in our day-to-day lives. Or is this changing due to Corona? If you look at a survey among U.S. citizens, the (at least temporary) answer is definitely yes. For example, in the week of March 1, only 11% of those surveyed said that they would buy more food online in the future. Just three weeks later (week of March 22), the proportion was at 37%.

So the question is how sustainable this trend will be once mankind gets the virus under control. My hypothesis: Yes, there will be people who will revert to familiar patterns (physical supermarket shopping). At the same time, however, there will also be fellow citizens who have learned to appreciate the advantages of digital food shopping during the Corona pandemic. They may shop exclusively online or engage in hybrid behavior (shopping for groceries both online and offline). In summary, and this is the crucial point, one can probably expect that the number of online shoppers will experience an upswing that will most likely continue even after Corona. If we agree on this underlying trend, the question is how we as investors can benefit therefrom.

Mature groceries markets to grow in line with inflation expectations

Let's first take a closer look at the market potential. According to a study by IGD (December 2018), the largest single market in the grocery sector is the US (market volume of approx. USD 1,500 billion). It is followed by China (approx. USD 1,400 billion) and Europe (approx. USD 1,200 billion; includes Germany, France, UK, Italy and Spain). According to these data, the combined market volume of the 20 largest national markets was around USD 6,700 billion in 2018. This volume is expected to grow to more than USD 8,500 billion by 2023 (CAGR: +5.0%). Not surprisingly, the so-called emerging markets from Indonesia to Turkey will develop with the greatest dynamism.

Online groceries expected to grow by 20%+ annually

But what about online penetration? Here too, IGD data (October 2018) is available for the more mature markets. According to these data, the volume of the online food market is expected to grow by 20.5% annually, whereas the overall market will only grow by 3.5% (2018-23). Especially in the Asian countries South Korea (8%) and Japan (7%) the share of online groceries shopping is already comparatively high. Nevertheless, a significant increase is also expected there by 2023. In North America (the U.S., Canada) and select European countries there is clear potential for catching up.

Pivoting away from national pure play online grocery retailer toward a global technology solutions provider

In seven of the countries shown in the diagram above - namely Japan, UK, France, Australia, the U.S., Canada and Spain - the Ocado Group from Great Britain is already active. But first things first: Ocado started in 2000 as a pure online grocery retailer. The total turnover in the 2019 financial year was GBP 1,757 million with an EBITDA of around GBP 43 million (margin of 2.5%).

Segmental break-down of Ocado Group

Since its inception, Ocado has become more and more of a tech company, seeking to monetize its proprietary technology through partner agreements around the world. Nevertheless, by far the largest share of sales (FY19: 90%+) currently comes from the sale of groceries (Ocado Retail segment), which is still 100% digital and takes place exclusively in the UK.

In 2019, Ocado has taken a significant strategic step by contributing 50% of its stake in Ocado Retail to a 50:50 joint venture with Marks & Spencer (OTCQX:MAKSF) (going forward referred to as M&S) for a consideration of approximately GBP 750 million (of which GBP 563 million was paid upfront in cash). M&S is a leading retail company in the UK. The JV will add M&S's products to the Ocado product portfolio, which currently contains 58,000 single items, from September 2020 onward (replacing the Waitrose products). In addition, Ocado Retail will continue to offer its own brands to customers. The deal with M&S has two main strategic implications worth mentioning:

In the short to medium term, Ocado will invest the cash received in the massive expansion of its second, in my view far more attractive business area of Ocado Solutions which offers much higher margins, scalability and the use of the local expertise of its international partners. In the long term, Ocado has set the course for an exit from the immediate sales business. As agreed, the JV will be fully consolidated for another five years, after which M&S will take control. In the future, Ocado clearly sees itself as a pure tech company and not a hybrid.

Ocado offers grocers an attractive package to go digital

Against the background of the strategic implications outlined above, let us now turn to the (still) smaller Ocado Solutions division. Unlike Ocado Retail, Ocado Solutions is a technology-based offering that (initially) targets food retailers/supermarkets around the globe. Ocado Solutions offers these companies a proprietary end-to-end platform that covers the entire value chain of digital food purchasing, from customer contact and automated fulfillment centers to final delivery to the customer's door. The coverage of the entire value chain distinguishes Ocado from competitors such as Exotec Solutions or XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), whose services only cover a part of the chain.

Besides this one-stop-shop solution, Ocado offers further advantages from a grocer's point of view. Firstly, Ocado has already successfully provided the proof of concept for the so-called Ocado Smart Platform (OSP) in its own Ocado Retail segment which is one of Ocado Solution's customers.

Secondly, the OSP includes digital sales channels (website, app, voice based orders via Alexa), the Customer Fulfillment Centers (CFC) including the necessary infrastructure of proprietary-design robots (watch this video to get an idea), AI-based route optimization for efficient delivery and the after-sales management and support. The dynamic linking of data between sales channels, CFCs and delivery is a key USP of Ocado's platform.

Thirdly, the CFCs are characterized by a modular structure so that capacities can be efficiently adapted to (increasing) demand. Furthermore, in the operational phase of the CFCs, supermarkets' fees to Ocado are tied to the capacities used (usually 5% p.a.) - an elegant form of alignment of interests.

Fourthly, there are no/less development costs and time to be incurred by the grocers themselves (make-or-buy decision). To get a better feel for this, let's take a look at the efforts Ocado has made to develop its product. Ocado has invested considerable amounts in the development of its technology in recent years. As of the end of 2019, the balance sheet shows around GBP 278 million in capitalized in-house development costs - GBP 70 million of which was added in 2019. To illustrate that this is not just about a little IT adventure, we take the leading British supermarket chain Sainsbury's as an example. It had to write off around GBP 260 million in IT expenditure in 2004 after serious problems occurred in four automated service depots. This evidences the high complexity of the matter.

And fifthly, as part of the Ocado cosmos, food retailers can benefit from additional insights that Ocado may gain from cooperating with other partners. This can, for example, lead to even more efficient algorithms.

To date, Ocado has gained the following eight partners (excluding Ocado Retail, for which the same services are provided for a fee):

Business development efforts to unfold over time

Usually, Ocado concludes an agreement with its partners for the provision of the OSP. This agreement includes exclusivity as an essential point so that Ocado is not allowed to partner with any other company in the respective country. Accordingly, the choice of partner is a neuralgic point for Ocado's future success. The structure of the agreements is usually as follows and should generate recurring revenues for Ocado from the third year onwards:

The above diagram illustrates that a certain lead time is required before a CFC can go live. Accordingly, the impact of new partnerships unfolds gradually over time. With regard to the international partners (i.e., excluding Ocado Retail and Morrisons), the following pattern can currently be assumed with regard to the number of active CFCs:

Business economics are largely driven by online penetration in groceries

At this point, we should look at business economics in detail. In principle, the following parameters are relevant:

Online penetration in the target market, i.e. the percentage of food purchased on the internet.

On average, a CFC has an annual sales capacity of around GBP 400 million. With a fee of 5%, this results in an annual turnover potential of GBP 20 million for Ocado. This compares to about GBP 40 million in upfront capex to launch a CFC which is (partly) covered by preparation fees charged.

A simplified use case using the example of listed U.S. grocer Kroger (NYSE:KR), Ocado's partner in the U.S., will illustrate the sales potential. In 2019, Kroger reported retail sales of around USD 107.5 billion (no details given on digital share). This corresponds to approximately GBP 87 billion (exchange rate as of April 27, 2020). Depending on the digitization rate of this revenue figure, Kroger's capacity requirements measured in CFCs (the current agreement includes up to 20 CFCs until 2022/23) on the one hand and Ocado's revenue on the other hand can be derived. For example, a penetration rate of 10% would result in fee income of about GBP 435 million for Ocado. So we can see that online penetration - and this brings us back to the beginning of this analysis - is of (co-)crucial importance for the success of Ocado.

Current valuation appears to be rather high

Now let's take a look at financials and valuation. Normally, I like to use the EV/EBITDA multiple as a starting point. The reported EBITDA is around GBP 43 million. After a few necessary adjustments, this results in a negative value of GBP (108) million, which is closer to the truth. Either way, Ocado's EV/EBITDA multiple is currently not suitable for making a reasonable valuation.

So, in the next step we will look at the topline. Here is a remark to start with: Due to IFRS 15 (revenue recognition), most of the revenues generated to date from partner contracts are not (yet) booked as revenues, although these are offset by actual cash inflows. According to this reporting standard, the associated sales can only be booked as such as soon as the respective CFC goes into operation. Until this is the case, the fees invoiced are recorded as deferred income on the balance sheet. As a result, although Ocado is recording positive cash flows, the reported revenue and EBITDA will reflect this aspect only after a time lag. In 2019, fees invoiced amounted to GBP 81 million (+38% year on year). In total, the deferred income item amounted to almost GBP 192 million at the end of 2019.

With this knowledge in mind, we now look at the EV/sales multiple (Ocado has a net cash position of GBP 521 million at the end of 2019, driven mainly by the cash inflow from the deal with M&S). I think it is right to make a differentiation here. On the one hand, we look at the reported revenue figure and, on the other hand, we adjust this figure by adding the fees invoiced for 2019 (as mentioned above in the amount of GBP 81 million). Accordingly, based on the closing price on May 6, multiples are in the range of 6 to 7. Thus, Ocado is currently not really favorably valued. However, valuation only takes into account partnerships already concluded and their associated CFCs. If we go back to the beginning of this analysis, it could well be that further partnerships in new countries will be added in the coming weeks and months. Driven on the one hand by a (possibly lasting) change in customer behavior caused by the coronavirus and on the other hand, of course, by the fear of traditional grocers of being disrupted by Amazon.

Let's recap one more time: Despite a currently high valuation, Ocado is a long-term bullish bet for me. On the one hand, we have a huge market that is facing massive structural change. On the other hand, this change opens up the possibility for disruptive competitors such as Amazon to gain market share over traditional supermarket chains. The latter will not accept this without a fight and therefore need an ally who has both the technological know-how and the food expertise. Ocado offers both and will therefore benefit from the digitalization of the food market. In fact, food retailers should be queuing up at Ocado right now. In addition, the valuation logic seems very interesting to me. With each new partner and the associated profit potential, the valuation should increase more or less automatically - in steps like stairs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OCDGF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.