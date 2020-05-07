Accounting Change Crucifies CenturyLink's First Quarter Revenue

Accounting changes take $200 to $220 Million from revenue ad OpEx. Contributions to the Universal Services Fund are now netted in taxes instead of revenue.

I own a fair chunk of CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) stock and would buy it in new accounts. The company's $1.00 annual dividend pays me handsomely to wait while the company is measurably transforming.

Unfortunately, an accounting change masked most of Q1/2020's transformation progress. The pandemic both accelerates declines in the Local Exchange business and delays growth in the rest of the company. I expected that transformation would be later this year. Now, it looks like the big numbers will not arrive until 2021.

Getting 10% on your investment is not so bad. Right now, it is the wrong stock for this market. CenturyLink is a leveraged slow grower with high recurring revenue and does not fit within Mr. Market’s current hyper-growth frenzy.

Q1/2020 accounting change clips revenue and opex

My first pass on the quarter finds accounting changes that hurt revenue and increased operating expenses. Here is the historical impact of the change:

$ in millions Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Full Year 2019 Full Year 2018 Operating revenue, as reported $5,647 5,578 5,606 5,570 22,401 23,443 Change in accounting policy (220) (203) (256) (264) (943) (863) Operating revenue, as adjusted $5,427 5,375 5,350 5,306 21,458 22,580 Cost of services and products, as adjusted $2,300 2,243 2,334 2,257 9,134 9,999 Operating expenses, as reported $11,146 4,602 4,656 4,723 25,127 22,873 Change in accounting policy (220) (203) (256) (264) (943) (863) Operating expenses, as adjusted $10,926 4,399 4,400 4,459 24,184 22,010 Adjusted EBITDA margin, as reported 39.5% 39.7% 39.7% 37.8% 39.2% 36.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin, as adjusted 41.1% 41.2% 41.6% 39.7% 40.9% 38.1% The change in accounting policy and customer and cost assignment changes had no impact on Consolidated Operating Income (Loss), Net Income (Loss), Earnings (Loss) per Share, or Adjusted EBITDA. Source: CenturyLink 8K filed 4/30/2020

My revenue estimate for Q1 was $5,445 million, they reported $5,228 or $217 short. This change in revenue and cost recognition was all or more of the difference. Seeking Alpha’s transcript identifies no discussion of revenue recognition changes.

CenturyLink announced this change in accounting in an 8-K last week. Remarkably, this was not discussed in yesterday's conference call. You can verify this by reading Seeking Alpha's transcript. This did not help the company's cause with investors and seems like weak salesmanship to me.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2,243 was $3.0MM more than consensus and $43 MM short of my estimate. Most of the shortfall relative to my estimate was in SG&A where I badly underestimated the cost.

The most frequent question in the Q&A was “what will happen to your business when it all hits the fan in the recession later this year.”

To which management affirmed that things are just fine. CEO Jeff Story repeated for the umpteenth time “Enterprises generate recurring and reliable revenue and that is most of our company.” He expanded on this by saying traffic is up and that is a good leading indicator for revenue growth.

Rumors of death from Consumer and SMB are greatly exaggerated

During the call, many seemed disappointed in the 6% revenue decline in Consumer. Quite naturally, these concerns extended to include the company's Small and Medium Business (SMB) The Consumer and about half of SMB is from CenturyLink's old Local Exchange Carrier (LEC) business.

To show they understood, management stated that next quarter the company would likely increase receivables reserves for this business.

Several analysts expressed concern that should the company's consumer business continue to decline at Q1's 6% rate, CenturyLink would have to file for bankruptcy protection much like Frontier or WindStream.

There are several problems with this reasoning. Consumer operating revenue declined by only 3.5%. Non-operating revenue decline by about 10%. As a percent of the company's total revenue, Consumer operating revenue was only 22%. Small Business was 13%. I estimate that SMB revenue splits evenly between Level3's and CenturyLink's former SMB business. So, giving credit to the SMB concern we can say at most 30% of the company's total revenue is from the old-style LEC business.

Within the consumer business, broadband is about 55% of revenue. Again, CenturyLink provided information that fed both bulls and bears.

Subscribers declined by 11,000 to 4.67 million. Within this decline the company added 60,000 subs at 100 Mbps but lost 71,000 low-speed (less than 100 Mbps) subscribers. High-speed subscribers pay more than low. Overall Consumer broadband revenue was up 4% sequentially and flat year to year.

Thinking that consumer broadband growth comes from fiber, it may be safe to say that even less than 30% of CenturyLink's revenue came from traditional LEC businesses.

Dividend affirmed, some guidance withdrawn

Management affirmed its guidance for dividends, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation and taxes. It withdrew guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, and Capex. The following comes from CenturyLink's earnings release.

Again, this reinforces our confidence that the dividend will be paid. We remain patient holders/buyers of the stock.

