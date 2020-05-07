Avrobio Magenta Collaboration, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Avrobio Collaborates with Magenta Therapeutics for Advancing Novel ADC

Avrobio Inc. (AVRO) announced its latest collaboration with Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) for advancing the latter's lead drug candidate MGTA-117. The tie-up will provide synergies for both the companies as Avrobio provides its expertise in lentiviral gene therapies while Magenta offers proficiency in ADC-based conditioning. The companies will jointly assess MGTA-117 in conjunction with one or more of Avrobio's investigational gene therapies.

MGTA-117 is a CD117-targeted antibody engineered for the transplant setting and is conjugated to amanitin. The drug candidate aims to specifically diminish only hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells. It has already demonstrated potent efficacy, high selectivity, wide safety margins and broad tolerability in non-human primate models high selectivity. These findings have boosted the potential of the drug candidate to be useful in clearing space in bone marrow to support long-term engraftment. It is also expected to aid the process of fast recovery.

Targeted ADCs have strong potential in improving gene therapy procedures and transplants. Geoff MacKay, Avrobio's president and CEO said "AVROBIO has always led by investing early in technological innovations that further the field of lentiviral gene therapy, such as plato™, our proprietary platform designed to optimize the safety, potency and durability of our investigational lentiviral gene therapies." Magenta believes that the collaboration will allow the company to validate its conditioning platform for n lentiviral gene therapy applications.

Avrobio recently collaborated with Saladax Biomedical for developing a rapid blood test. The company is currently employing a customized conditioning regimen with precision dosing of busulfan. Further, therapeutic drug monitoring is used for the purpose of evaluating the speed with which the patient metabolizes busulfan and adjusts the dose regimen accordingly. Busulfan is a widely validated conditioning agent and is generally considered to be the benchmark for ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy. The new test is expected to provide results in a few minutes, as opposed to several hours taken by current methods.

The flagship program for Avrobio is its gene therapy regimen for Fabry disease. The therapy, known as AVR-RD-01 is based on CD34+ stem cells which have been modified using a lentiviral vector. The modification allows the stem cells to carry and express the gene responsible for coding for the enzyme which is missing in Fabry disease. The company is also working on finding the treatments for pompe disease, cystinosis and Gaucher disease.

Adverum Reports Positive Interim Data for Wet AMD Gene Therapy

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) reported net interim clinical data from Cohorts 1-3 of the OPTIC Phase 1 clinical trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal injection gene therapy. The drug candidate is being tested for treating patients suffering from wet age-related macular degeneration and require frequent anti-VEGF injections for this purpose. This is the first-time interim data for Cohort 3.

Adverum Biotechnologies reported that early evidence from Cohort 3 demonstrated that a prophylactic regimen of steroid eye drops spanning 6 weeks resulted in fewer adverse events and less inflammation, in comparison to a 13-day prophylactic regimen consisting of oral steroids used in Cohorts 1 and 2. Aaron Osborne, MBBS, chief medical officer of Adverum, said, "We are encouraged by the robust efficacy signal and evidence of a dose response in the OPTIC trial with interim data from 3 cohorts. Also, momentum in OPTIC is strong as we are currently enrolling patients in Cohort 4 at the higher dose of 6 x 10^11 vg/eye using the same steroid regimen as Cohort 3." The company plans to report additional data from OPTIC trial during the second half of the year.

The company stated that ADVM-022 continued to demonstrate robust efficacy while Cohort 1 showed long-term durability beyond 1 year from a single IVT injection with zero rescue injections. The drug candidate proved to be well tolerated with a favorable safety profile across all 3 cohorts. There were no treatment related SAEs or non-ocular adverse events.

Adverum also provided business updates as it looks forward to present data from all 4 cohorts of the OPTIC trial during the second half of the year. It has also started enrollment in a planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial for ADVM-022 for treating diabetic retinopathy. OPTIC Phase 1 Trial is a multi-center, open-label, dose ranging trial. The primary endpoint of the trial is the safety and tolerability of ADVM-022 after a single IVT administration.

AstraZeneca Gets FDA Nod for Farxiga

AstraZeneca (AZN) announced that the FDA has granted its approval of Farxiga for treating heart failure in adults with reduced ejection fraction. With this approval, Farxiga is the first in its drug class of sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors to be approved for said condition. The drug is already approved for treating heart failure patients with Type 2 diabetes and for improving glycemic control in Type 2 diabetes patients.

Farxiga was given fast track designation in September, 2019 and priority review status by the FDA in January 2020. It has also been given fast track reviews in heart failure with a preserved ejection fraction and chronic kidney disease. The approval has been granted after taking into account the data provided by the phase 3 Dapa-HF trial. The trial demonstrated that the drug candidate reduced CV risks by 26% over standard of care in patients with and without diabetes.

AstraZeneca reported that it is working towards boosting the infrastructure for launching the drug. Kiersten Combs, AstraZeneca's VP of cardiovascular and metabolic disease said, "We will engage and bring this information to (physicians) as appropriate across our specialty groups, and as things start to ease up we will turn to more face-to-face interactions, whatever that will look like. As we see people who are contracting COVID-19, we see that keeping patients out of the hospital is important, and that's something Farxiga can offer patients with heart failure." The company plans to carry out physician education through peer to peer and scientific engagement.

Earlier this year, AstraZeneca halted its phase 3 Dapa-CKD trial evaluating Farxiga in chronic kidney disease as the interim data from the trial demonstrated the drug showing benefits earlier than originally anticipated.

