Freshpet: The Recent Pullback Is Presenting A Good Buy Opportunity

Freshpet is one of the very few companies that have not withdrawn fiscal 2020 top-line guidance.

Freshpet (FRPT), a pioneer in the field of refrigerated foods for pets, has fast emerged as a solid pick in these uncertain times. Increasing emotional attachment with pets implies that people treat them more like family members. Freshpet has managed to leverage this sentiment and has positioned its products as healthier than dried or canned foods. The success of this strategy is now evident in the increasing penetration of Freshpet brand across grocery stores in the U.S.

Although the company tanked with the broader market in late February and early March, the stock was quick to recover. The company's crash was also not fully related to the coronavirus pandemic. It was partly attributed to company-specific problems such as fourth-quarter earnings miss and around 10% equity dilution due to the sale of 3.5 million shares. Investors were also spooked about the challenges to Freshpet's manufacturing operations in Pennsylvania. But all that now seems to be a story of the past. Freshpet is now 26.65% up YTD (year-to-date).

Freshpet has missed consensus revenue and earnings estimates in the first quarter of 2020. However, the revenues are merely deferred and not lost. This coupled with overall pessimistic market sentiment has led to some emotional selling. I believe that this pullback can be a good entry point for retail investors.

Freshpet sees COVID-19 headwind as temporary and has maintained fiscal 2020 net sales guidance

Freshpet reported net sales of $246 million and adjusted EBITDA of $13 million in fiscal 2019. Although ahead of management's guidance, the performance fell short of the consensus estimates. The company has guided for net sales to grow YoY by around 26% to more than $310 million and adjusted EBITDA by 65% to more than $48 million in 2020.

Despite the COVID-19 disruptions, the company is confident of achieving its fiscal 2020 net sales guidance. The company expects up to $4.0 million costs associated with COVID-19 and has reduced adjusted EBITDA guidance to around $44.0 million.

Freshpet is facing significant challenges across functions such as low trade inventories, retail disruptions, retail challenges in the UK and Canada, delayed advertising, reduced production efficiency, and delays in construction.

To overcome these problems, Freshpet, now, plans to change the mix of strategies deployed to achieve growth in fiscal 2020. The company seems well-positioned to tackle this crisis owing to a combination of consumer interest, targeted growth strategy, and healthy financials.

Freshpet first benefits from a loyal customer base, with predictable demand pattern. The increased preference for less processed, more natural foods, and treating pets well is the core driver for the company.

Freshpet has also been quick in adapting its marketing strategy to the changed environment. Instead of focusing on fridge placements and new products, the company plans to increase investments in advertising and e-commerce. This move can work considering that advertising drives around 80% of Freshpet's volume growth and not retailers discounting or promotional activity. Hence, the disruption in CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) industry will have a limited impact on Freshpet. Although 20% of volumes are driven by the retail presence, new stores, and contribution of new items, the company expects to offset the impact with incremental advertising. More importantly, the company had managed to place its fridges in big stores such as Walmart (WMT), Kroger (KR), Whole Foods, and Petco before the crisis hit. Additionally, media rates for advertising have come down during the crisis, which is proving beneficial for the company.

Freshpet is also working to simplify acquiring products through e-commerce. This involves initiatives such as adding incremental second fridges to support a curbside pickup in pet specialty, advertising to increase online ordering, and an SOS program to allow customers to order premium Homestyle creations line and have it delivered to their home.

Freshpet is also working to build incremental third-party retail coverage with an investment of around $4.0 million.

Finally, the company has managed to continue its manufacturing operations uninterrupted. While Governor Tom Wolf allowed animal food manufacturing to continue despite the shutdown in Pennsylvania, Freshpet also ramped up measures for workers' safety.

Freshpet has also come up with an ambitious long-term plan to expand its food production capability. The company expects to increase capacity to almost $1.2 billion by 2025.

Much of the stock price appreciation is related to growth prospects for the overall industry

According to the American Pet Products Association, total spending on pet food and treats was $36.9 billion in 2019. This is expected to grow to $38.4 billion in 2020. According to the 2019-2020 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of U.S. households own a pet, which equates to 84.9 million homes. Currently, there are 63 million dogs, 43 million cats, 11.5 million fish, 6 million birds, and millions of other reptiles and small animals as pets in the U.S.

Going beyond the numbers, people are increasingly considering pets as family members. A survey of dog owners commissioned by Merrick Pet Care and conducted online by The Harris Poll showed that 7 out of 10 dog parents or 69% considered their dog to be the favourite member of the household. A survey by Harris Poll in 2016 highlighted that 95% of pet owners consider their pets to be part of the family, almost seven percentage points more than that in 2007. Increasing emotional attachment to pets has been a key driver of the explosive growth of the pet industry in recent years.

The company missed consensus estimates in the first quarter

In the first quarter, Freshpet reported revenues of $70.1 million, a YoY rise of 27.93% and ahead of the consensus by $1.4 million. Owing to capacity constraints, the company realized a very small level of top-line benefit associated with a surge in demand seen in scanner data. Instead, much of that shipment volume is now deferred to the second quarter. The company continues to focus on scale, advertising, retail velocity, and distribution to drive revenues and margins. Freshpet saw 33% YoY growth in sales from Nielsen Mega-Channel, 40% YoY growth in grocery channel sales, 39% YoY growth in mass merchandiser sales, and 10% YoY growth in big box pet channel sales. Around four percentage points rise in Nielsen Mega-Channel sales is associated with surge buying and not indicative of underlying demand. The company's retail velocity also jumped YoY by 17% and accounted for 60% top-line growth.

Investors should consider these risks

Freshpet may witness some slowdown as unemployment grows and the world stares at a potential recession in 2020. However, this risk should be considered in the backdrop of the fact that pet spending has managed to grow YoY even in times of recession. The rate of dog adoptions from animal shelters has gone up amidst this crisis.

A bigger risk for the company is its current valuation. The stock is trading at forward PE (price-to-earnings) multiple of 126.21x and PS (price-to-sales) multiple of 12.69x. This is expensive considering that the company is not even profitable yet. Companies with lofty valuations can be especially risky in uncertain times, considering that share prices can drop dramatically after a single earnings miss or announcement of any unfavourable event.

Then, there is a short-term headwind of supply shortages, exacerbated further due to a tremendous surge in buying in the first quarter. The company could not ship to demand and drew down trade inventories leading to being out of stocks in the first quarter. The company had projected a supply-demand mismatch even in absence of the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, Freshpet had anticipated the gap between scanner sales and shipments in the first quarter to be 3 to 4 points. However, the actual difference turned out to be 5.5 points. The company expects this problem to replenish trade inventories by end of the second quarter, driven by post-surge consumption trough in April 2020 and initiation of a second shift at Kitchens South by June 2020. Finally, this problem is expected to be resolved in the third quarter.

Unfulfilled orders are generally bad news for a retail company, as it leads not only to loss of revenues but also the erosion of a loyal customer base. The company was also forced to push back advertising spend from April to May and August. This has affected household penetration and consumption growth in the second quarter. The company was also forced to opt for less efficient production and focus more on maximum output instead of labour efficiency. The company deliberately overscheduled labour to offset absenteeism. Despite this, absenteeism has affected 5-10% of the company's output. The company expects the problem to continue in the second or even third quarter of 2020.

Freshpet also expects a delay in the construction of Kitchen 2.0 for about a month. The company anticipates commencement of construction of this facility at the end of September or early October, instead of our previous plan of starting in early September. This may introduce some variability in the supply and sale of Fresh brands in 2020.

The company is now projecting a lower retail penetration in 2020. Instead of the previously planned entry in 1,430 net new stores and new fridge additions in 559 existing stores, the company now expects 1,000 net new stores and new fridge addition in 500 existing stores. The company is also anticipating lesser volumes for its newer products, as many retailers had not stocked them.

Finally, although the company's meat supply is pretty secure due to long-term contracts, Freshpet had to go to previously qualified second source suppliers from time to time. The company may face supply disruptions in the coming quarters.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for Freshpet is $73.88. On May 5, SunTrust analyst, Bill Chappell raised the company's target price to $60 from $55 and reiterated the "Hold" rating. On April 21, BofA analyst Bryan Spillane initiated coverage of Freshpet with a Neutral rating and $75 price target. On February 18, Baird analyst Peter Benedict raised his price target on Freshpet to $90 from $65 and reiterated Outperform rating. I believe that a target price of $90 is more representative of the future prospects of this high growth stock.

At the end of the first quarter, Freshpet had cash worth $169.49 million on its balance sheet. On April 20, the company also announced a new credit facility worth $165 million. These funds coupled with the company's revenues can help it sustain its operations for the foreseeable future.

There is no doubt that Freshpet is a well-managed company with a strong competitive moat. However, I believe that retail investors can benefit significantly from correctly timing their investment in the stock. Considering the company's risk profile, I believe that retail investors should gradually build a position in the stock, starting with small positions now. There remains a high possibility of the company's share prices falling lower in the coming months due to the short-term impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the pet care industry. These pullbacks can help lower the investment price of investors. Hence, retail investors with above-average risk appetite should be keeping an eye on this one in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.