Shake Shack: Hidden Comp Sales Boost Next Year

The stock is expensive at even normalized '21 EPS estimates, but Shake Shack is likely to rally back to $70 based on comp sales momentum.

The burger joint has seen a big boost in digital sales that could improve previous negative trends into later this year.

Since my previous negative research on Shake Shack (SHAK), the domestic economy has been virtually shutdown. The restaurant space was hit hard with sales limited to only takeout and delivery. The burger concept has rallied sharply off the lows, but the company still has some long-term structural issues likely to hold the concept back in the future. In the short-term, the improving comp sales trends as the economy reopens and consumers reenter restaurants in the next month could help Shake Shack rally. Image Source: Shake Shack website

Comp Sales Trend

My negative thesis on Shake Shack situated around the weak comp sales pivot. The burger joint was highly profitable, but the company appears to have maxed out comp sales via high value store locations opened across the country first versus the traditional hub and spoke method. In addition, sales levels in NYC and the Northeast are averaging up to double the other parts of the country before the virus impact. As the company expands outside the U.S., new stores are set to generate half the annual revenues.

Source: Shake Shack Q1'20 presentation

Heading into 2020, Shake Shack hadn't reported quarterly comp sales above 4% since the June quarter way back in 2016. Restaurants just don't warrant premium valuations when comp sales aren't consistently growing at solid clips.

The domestic shutdown didn't help the metrics in Q1 and the start of Q2. For Q1, Shake Shack saw comp sales decline 12.8% due to a 29% collapse in March comp sales. The below trend highlights how average weekly sales have more than doubled off the March 25 lows of $24,000 average weekly sales with a rebound to $49,000 in the week ending April 29. As a comparison, average weekly sales during Q1 were $79,000 last year.

Source: Shake Shack Q1'20 earnings release

The amount doesn't count stores that are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak making the relevance of these metrics questionable. As of April 29, the company lists 17 domestic company operated stores as temporarily closed and only fractional periods were counted for stores closed part of the period.

One benefit of the virus hit is that Shake Shack is making a pivot to more digital sales. The company has a long way to catchup with Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) that saw Q1 comp sales actually rise 3.3%.

The hidden boost for Chipotle is the company still recovering from the virus hit back in 2015. The company had average restaurant sales of $2.5 million back before the health scare and the Q1 comp sales has only pushed average unit sales up to $2.2 million.

Next year, Shake Shack will benefit from a comp sales catchup trade that makes investors more bullish on the stock. Chipotle has already seen the stock soar to previous highs of $900 due to this reason. The stock actually trades at a premium to Shack Shack after these valuation flips due to the changing comp sales stories.





In the last quarter, Shake Shack generated restaurant operating margins of 19.1% and Chipotle was down at only 17.6%. Based on these numbers, one would assume the burger concept was the better operator, but the market plays into the momentum story. This momentum will favor the Shack next year when more normalized times could lead to a return to 10%+ comps based on Q1 sales topping $70,000 per week after only generating $65,000 in the last quarter.

Another positive outcome is the boost in digital sales. Shake Shack might be able to boost comp sales by shifting to digital channels to improve throughput at their stores. At 84% of sales in the last week of April, the company generated ~$41,160 worth of digital sales per store, or enough to top 50% of sales at normalized 2019 levels. Previous weekly digital sales levels were in the $12,500 per store level suggesting the burger joint might have the potential for a big sales boost going forward similar to how Chipotle generates virtually all of their comp sales boosts from digital.

Source: Shake Shack Q1'20 presentation

Normalized Earnings

The stock has already soared off the $30 lows to trade at nearly $50 now. The big question is whether Shake Shack can trade higher when even normalized earnings were targeted at only $0.70 next year.

Even Chipotle appears expensive at 47x '21 EPS estimates, but Shake Shack is a whole different level of stretched valuation. The restaurant concept was already struggling to generate any positive comp sales growth and even if normalized earnings are back to $0.70, the stock trades at 72x those estimates.





Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Shake Shack likely plays the positive comp sales momentum to a stock price in the $60-$70 level. Longer-term, the company has structural issues with the inability to replicate the Northeast sales levels in other regions unless digital sales provide a much needed boost. The stock should make a good trade here for the next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.