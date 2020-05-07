SM Energy Company (SM) CEO Jay Ottoson on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2020 11:30 AM ET

Jay Ottoson

Thank you, Jennifer, and welcome, everyone. On behalf of our whole team here at SM Energy, I would like to express our sincere hope that you, your family, friends and coworkers are well. As you know, along with many other things right now, business conditions in our industry are very different than they were just a few short months ago. In times like this, it is good to be a premier operator of top-tier assets and to have strong hedge positions. Our long-term objectives remain unchanged, to generate growing amounts of free cash flow and reduce absolute debt and leverage. Our first quarter results were supportive of those goals. We came in at the high end of expectations with capital investment levels consistent with our plan, generated substantial free cash flow and reduced debt.

We continued to see strong performance from new wells completed. The big drop in commodity prices that occurred near the end of the quarter had little effect on our realizations. Our operations execution was outstanding during the quarter, and as you will see in the accompanying slides, we continue to make significant gains in efficiency and cost reduction. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and concurrent economic disruption, our immediate priorities have been to ensure the safety of our team members while maintaining business continuity and controls, and to thoughtfully adjust our investment plans and pace of activity given lower oil prices.

Our previous efforts in business continuity risk management have paid off. We have excellent systems that have allowed us to keep our staff working remotely at high efficiency. None of our team members has experienced serious illness to date. And I am happy to report that our field team, including all of our contractors, worked the entire first quarter without an OSHA recordable injury or illness, a remarkable achievement given all the possible distractions. Given the fall in oil prices, capital costs are moving lower quickly, and it makes sense to defer activity. We have sharply reduced our investment pace at this point. We expect that capital invested for the remainder of this year will be 30% or more below our original plan, with total annual CapEx down 20% or more.

I should note that given the high level of uncertainty associated with potential for significant interruptions in production due to low prices, decreasing storage capacity and possible government prorationing, we have simply withdrawn our previously issued production guidance. Operating costs will fall as well in this environment, and our general and administrative costs have been reduced as a result of a restructuring we initiated late last year and reductions in executive pay levels. We will continue our keen focus on maintaining safe and responsible operations during these volatile times, and our 2020 compensation plans tie a portion of our compensation to the achievement of targets for safety, methane and other greenhouse gas emissions and spill volumes. Lastly, I would note that we have completed the semiannual borrowing base redetermination for our bank group revolving credit line.

That concludes my commentary for this quarter. Thanks again for your interest in our company, and I look forward to seeing you all again when we can do so.

