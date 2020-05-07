CoreLogic: Data And Mortgage Business Continue To Fuel The Upside

Since we published our last update on CoreLogic (CLGX) on April 6, the stock rallied ~27%, in contrast to S&P's 7% increase. While we recognize that stay-at-home policies of March-April (and possibly the rest of the second quarter) are likely to inhibit new home purchases, we also remember that the stock market is forward-looking, and the low interest rate environment at this point is the major tailwind for the industry.

Below, we provide an update based on recently released 1Q20 earnings.

1Q20 Results Continue to Support Our Thesis:

Revenue growth above the usual run rate: With the company delivering 6% Y/Y top-line growth during the quarter, this was approximately 100-150 bps above the average CLGX achieves during its "slower" quarters. Core mortgage, insurance, and spatial drove the upside. This was a solid and balanced quarter, in our opinion, when both data and originations businesses were solid contributors to the company's revenues.

Mortgage activity fairly safe: We believe that during 1Q new purchases and origination activity did not yet feel the full effects of coronavirus, since only the last two-three weeks of the quarter incorporated the full impact. However, even more importantly, we don't believe that the benefits of three rate cuts of 2019 (a total of 75 bps), and emergency rate cuts from March 2020, are in the consumer behavior just yet. The $275 MM run rate from the origination-heavy UWS business, therefore, could easily transition into a $350-$400 quarterly run rate toward the second half of the year (mostly 3Q, since 4Q is a slow quarter, from the seasonal standpoint). We don't anticipate a major slowdown, since refinances can be easily done remotely (in fact, many homeowners prefer it that way), while new home property viewings can be delayed for a few weeks until stay-at-home policies are lifted around the country.

EBITDA margin expansion on track, albeit below 30% target: We are a bit ambivalent about EBITDA margin, however. While margin expanded by ~600 bps from 23% in 1Q19 to ~29% in 1Q20, it still came in below the 30% target. We recognize that this is a long term goal and we are mindful of the fact that 2020 is not the year to meet this target. At the same time, as we have stated before, the question is not about reaching 30% EBITDA margin during one particular quarter but, rather, about making it sustainable from one quarter to the next.

Free cash flow conversion sees bright start, but we expect it to go down: At ~60%, EBITDA to FCF conversion is having the best year in three years so far, beating 2018 and 2019 by about 400-500 bps (on an annualized basis, of course). However, we believe that 2Q can skew things downward: we are actually predicting about 40%-42% during the quarter. Even if volumes come back in the second half of the year, it would take a 65%-70% conversion to get the average back to 60%, which is not realistic. This is not a variable that is a deal breaker for investors, but one that needs to be monitored nonetheless.

Buybacks remain intact: Recall that the company has been one of the most generous purchasers of its own stock over the years. Capital return exceeded $1 billion every year since 2017. We expect as much as 1%-2% in share repurchases for 2020 as a whole, though possibly more, and we don't expect any scaling back due to political pressures.

Dividend is safe though timing is hardly favorable: The company has contemplated a dividend for a long time and finally chose to institute it in December 2019. This is hardly the time to add extra burden to capital return, yet our advice for the company is to navigate in baby steps, starting small in 2020 and upping the dividend gradually.

Overall, strategic plan is on track: We see CLGX remaining committed to the following: 1) establishing strong client partnerships through unique data solutions; 2) driving operating leverage in core mortgage operations; 3) deriving 50%+ of total revenues from non-U.S. solutions sensitive to mortgages; 4) delivering 30%+ (adjusted) EBITDA margins; 5) making sure capital return remains robust in the form of share repurchases.

Commentary on Mortgage Bankers Association data: We reiterate that while MBA data are ordinarily reliable, these numbers, alas, are not as helpful at present, since they have been all over the place in recent weeks. We have temporarily stopped relying on these data points, but hope to resume using them once markets stabilize.

Valuation

The good news is that CLGX has reached our price target and we are comfortable taking it higher. We apply the P/E multiple of 17.5x to our 2020 EPS estimate of $2.80, which results in the target price of $49 (up from $43).

Business Risks

We see the following risks as potentially creating a negative impact on the company's top and bottom line:

Competitive risks: While CoreLogic has significant market share positions across its business segments, there are several other key players in the industry that have the potential of capturing some of CoreLogic's clients.

Operational risks: Potential systems interruptions may hinder timely delivery of CoreLogic's services and, potentially, result in client and revenue losses.

Regulatory risks: CoreLogic faces regulatory scrutiny from federal, state, and foreign agencies. For example, CFPB has authority to affect credit reporting agencies, in addition to examining the role of services providers to large financial institutions.

Indebtedness risk: CoreLogic's level of indebtedness may potentially affect the company's ability to comply with existing covenants and obligations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.