Medical Properties Trust: Oversold And Still Growing

We present a series of counterarguments to the bear thesis to demonstrate why we think the bulls will win out in the end.

This growth has not been reflected in the share price as the bear thesis has gained popularity.

The buy thesis

The buy thesis for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is straight forward: It has strong growth and a low multiple of 10X FFO. The growth comes largely from a sizable global acquisition pipeline in which MPW buys at cap rates that greatly exceed its cost of capital. High tenant profitability has ensured high occupancy, which keeps the revenue flowing.

Recently, however, the bear thesis has been growing in popularity as MPW’s price plummeted during the COVID pandemic.

Source: SNL Financial

Thus, as the bull case is already well known, we will spend the bulk of this article discussing why we believe the bear case is not as strong as it may appear. We view the fear induced drop in market price to be an excellent time to buy more MPW.

The bear thesis

Given the low multiple and high growth, both historical and projected, MPW has impunity from a valuation perspective. Thus, the bear case necessarily rests on a risk factor that would disrupt this growth and/or cause negative organic growth. We see 2 ways in which growth could theoretically be disrupted.

Pipeline disappears or becomes non-accretive Disruption of tenant base causes negative organic growth

MPW’s first quarter report and call have rendered the first invalid as MPW suggested that not only is their multi-billion dollar pipeline still there, but that new opportunities have opened up. This makes sense as financial hardship that is being experienced in parts of the industry will cause hospital operators to seek capital, and the sale lease-backs provided by MPW are a great source of capital because they come in the form of equity rather than debt. Further, the potential distress of the counterparties in addition to the generally increased risk premiums in this environment suggests that cap rates will have mildly increased. Thus, MPW’s acquisition pipeline has gotten even stronger.

This leaves the bear thesis with disruption of current tenant base, an argument that has some basis. There are countless news reports of how much healthcare operators are struggling in the current environment, including some industry specific news. Skilled Nursing and senior housing are struggling for obvious reasons as COVID can severely harm their highly susceptible populations. The operators of these facilities are forced to functionally operate on lockdown, which is slowing or even stopping move-ins altogether. Thus, revenues are dropping.

MPW is not in Skilled Nursing or senior housing as it is a hospital pure play, but hospitals are feeling the burden as well. In an effort to maximize the beds available for the treatment of COVID patients, hospitals have had to postpone a significant portion of elective surgeries and other low acuity procedures. These sorts of procedures tend to be the profit centers of hospitals while COVID is less profitable due to a combination of lower pay rates and the expenses incurred in buying ventilators and protocols to protect staff and distance patients from one another.

Thus, profitability is dropping for operators, and the threat to MPW would be that it gets bad enough such that they cannot pay rent. Bears suggest that this problem is made worse by MPW’s tenant concentration which is significant with each of the top 5 tenants being 7% of greater.

Source: 1Q20 supplemental

If one of their bigger tenants stops paying rent, it will take a big chunk out of MPW’s FFO.

Overall, the bear thesis has some legitimacy to it. These are risks that any investor in MPW should consider. We have considered these risks, and our analysis suggests the threat is not as big as it may appear at first.

We have 6 counterpoints which collectively demonstrate that MPW’s risk of substantial revenue loss is minimal.

Counterpoints

Temporary problem Government relief High EBITDARM Historical re-leasing success – Adeptus International diversification Balance sheet and liquidity

Temporary problem

Let us put the current environment into perspective. All of these news reports talking about hospitals struggling are referring to a current phenomenon in which the hospital operators are being forced (whether by government order or social pressure) to keep a significant portion of their beds open for COVID patients. This is not a secular headwind or anything that will persist indefinitely. Even if COVID remains a problem, the actual treatment of COVID patients is not a problem for hospitals. It will eventually become like any other acute viral treatment and hospitals deal with those just fine.

Financially speaking, the problem for hospitals is that they are having to keep beds open beyond what is actually being used, so it is creating an artificial vacancy. As the epidemiological COVID incidence curve flattens, hospitals will more accurately be able to anticipate the demand which will allow them to resume some of their other activities like surgeries.

As a temporary problem, it does not threaten business structure or long-term profitability, it is simply a matter of getting through the next few months or quarters. In this regard, there is a substantial amount of support.

Government support

The Department of Health and Human Services provided $100B in government funding to hospitals with this relief already starting to be received with the first payments on April 10th.

According to Steve Hamner (CFO of MPW) in the 1Q20 conference call a significant portion of this capital is going directly to MPW’s operators.

“Our largest 5 U.S. operators, who comprise 65% of our global monthly cash expectations, received in April alone approximately $2.6 billion in grants and Medicare advances. By way of perspective, this represents more than 10% of their combined 2019 net revenue. And again, as Ed mentioned, in the most recent tranche of additional government COVID stimulus, hospitals were allocated another $75 billion in support.”

The $75B to which Steve Hamner is referring is the second tranche of support and is in addition to the $100B discussed above.

MPW’s operators received a large portion of the government relief money because they are the biggest hospital operators in the country. Hospitals must keep running as they are essential to the health of Americans. They are even more essential today, and the government is making sure to support them.

Whether or not the government should help the cruise lines is up for debate but helping hospitals keep running is essential.

In addition to support from the government, MPW’s operators are independently strong.

High EBITDARM

Qualitative and quantitative analysis suggests that these particular tenants are still strong.

First, the qualitative. From the 1Q20 conference call on April 30th, Edward K. Aldag said:

“If you look at our top 5 tenants, and I'll just remind everybody who they are, it's Steward, Prospect Medical, LifePoint, Prime and Ernest Health. All of those operators continue to perform very well. Many of them, like Steward as an example and Lifepoint and Prospect Medical, and again, those are the U.S., top 5 operators that we're talking about the CARES Act here. They reduced all of their elective surgeries or most of their elective surgeries and just did not have that many COVID-19 patients. I think that -- Steward, as an example, has roughly 7,000 to 8,000 hospital beds, and I think they had roughly 1,000 of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Those are roughly the same types of percentages and numbers that you see for everybody else. But all of them, all of those that I've mentioned, are performing very well. They moved very, very quickly early on to rightsize their operations. They were able to obtain all of the PPE that they needed. They jumped through some hoops in some cases, but that was never an issue for them. Ventilators were never an issue for them. Ernest Health in this category is the only one that's a non-acute care operators. They actually -- their rehab portion has operated very, very well. Their LTAC operations, as you saw from the increase in the coverages earlier, have also performed well. So none of these top 5 U.S. operators are anybody that we're worried about. These are people that I literally talk to on a daily basis during the height of it, at least on a weekly basis now and updated as late as earlier this week. So I'm confident in all of their operations."

That is a strong endorsement, but CEOs are obviously biased, so I don’t expect you to simply take Aldag’s word for it. Let us look at the numbers.

Source: 1Q20 supplemental

2.7X is a great coverage ratio compared to the rest of the industry. Many of the healthcare REITs, including the big ones like Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL), are in the 1.0X to 1.5X range. This strong coverage ratio means MPW’s tenants can take a fairly substantial hit before rent is threatened. In addition to the general strength, the distribution is important as the 2.7X average would not help much if some tenants were 6X and others were 0.8X. MPW’s distribution is quite clean with almost no tenants that are in the low range.

Only 0.1% of MPW’s portfolio is leased to tenants with EBITDARM coverage of 1.5X or less. The vast majority are part of cross defaulted master leases at 2.1X or better.

Note that EBITDARM is a lagging metric. So, in the 1Q20 reports, the REITs are reporting 12/31/19 numbers. We do not know exactly what the numbers are as of today. I suspect they have dipped, given the environment, but the point is that the operators went into these difficult times with a good deal of strength.

For a more current look at the strength, we can look at rent collection. In its 1Q20 earnings report, MPW revealed that 96% of April rent was collected. That compares favorably to most other REITs across a wide variety of industries. Strong tenants lead to strong rent collection.

Despite having some of the best hospital operators as tenants, it remains possible that some could default, so we took a look at how plausible it is to replace a troubled tenant.

History of re-leasing

Over its long history as a public company, MPW has had a few instances in which it has had to replace tenants. The most significant instance of this was when Adeptus Health defaulted on the lease of its 16 properties owned by MPW. In 2017, MPW successfully found a new tenant for all of these properties and managed to do so at an equivalent rental rate.

Why?

Well, hospitals are essential, and the supply is somewhat controlled by certificates of need which can require a proposed hospital development to demonstrate that there is a need for an additional hospital in an area. This causes supply to often be low relative to demand. MPW owns high quality hospitals that potentially many operators would be happy to operate. This proved to be the case with the Adeptus vacancies and could easily be the case going forward.

If a tenant is struggling due to their own balance sheet issues, they may go under, but the real estate itself is still strong and can be operated profitably by a more fiscally conservative tenant.

Thus, it is not tenant specific problems that are of greatest concern, but rather problems that would impact the entire industry. Presently, the U.S. policies are in a place that allows hospitals to be reasonably profitable, but legislation can change. Thus, we see international diversification as an important mitigator of policy risk.

International diversification

MPW has greatly expanded its international footprint, bringing U.S. exposure down to 67%.

Source: Supplemental

Over time, this will likely decline to closer to 50%.

A significant boon to the diversification effort was MPW’s nearly $2B acquisition of Circle Health in the U.K.

Source: MPW

Based on all the above factors, I believe MPW’s business is in a great position long term. While 96% of April rent was collected and 2020 guidance shows continued growth, we suspect May is generally going to be rougher than April. Therefore, we look for REITs with some balance sheet flexibility so that they can weather temporary disruptions.

Balance sheet health

MPW’s debt load is in the middle of the REIT pack with debt to capital of 46% and 3.1X EBITDA coverage of interest expense.

Fortunately, MPW has no debt coming due until 2022, and it is well laddered beyond then.

Source: supplemental

The COVID situation will likely be resolved or more stable by 2022, so MPW is unlikely to have to roll debt in this environment. This long dated debt maturity schedule matches nicely with its extremely long lease terms.

Source: Supplemental

MPW is unlikely to have to roll leases during the crisis either. Any lease signed in 2020 across various industries is likely to be at lower rental rates, so it is beneficial that MPW gets to keep its current lease rates through this time period.

Given the likely steady revenue and lack of debt maturities, MPW should be able to make it through the crisis with its $1.8B in liquidity (as reported in 1Q20 earnings release).

Putting it together

The growth story remains fully intact. Guidance was just reaffirmed at the end of April and is calling for a normalized FFO run rate of $1.65 to $1.68. 2019 FFO came in at $1.30 so that is a growth rate of 27% over 2019 FFO.

I do want to point out that the $1.65 to $1.68 is not a calendar year figure, but rather the run rate that can be achieved in 2020. In other words, that is the pace of FFO they are anticipating by the end of 2020. Calendar year 2020 FFO will likely come in a bit lower as acquisitions take a bit to settle and cash flow.

Our base case is that MPW continues growing at a moderate to fast pace. Beyond the Circle Health acquisition, a couple billion more are planned and MPW is still getting cap rates in the 8% range compared to a cost of debt around 4% in the U.S. and 2.5% in Europe. Organically, there should be positive growth from contractual rent escalators, and since the weighted average lease term is so long, these will be the driving force of same store NOI. In examining MPW’s tenants, we see default as unlikely for all the reasons detailed in this article. MPW’s rapid growth is not being priced into the stock as a 9.96X multiple of normalized FFO placed MPW at a substantial discount to the REIT index average of just over 20X. Faster growth at half the multiple strikes me as substantial mispricing, and we view MPW shares as opportunistic. Over time, we believe it will move toward fair value which I would consider a 15X multiple or $24.30. While MPW is not presently high debt, we do see its debt moving up slightly as it completes planned acquisitions. For this reason, we think the 15X multiple is an appropriate discount relative to the index.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

