Leggett & Platt Is A Table Pounding Buy

Shares of Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) are down about 40% since I put out my cautious note on the company in early December. About 11% of that drop occurred after the recent earnings announcement. Given that the company has just reiterated the suspension of guidance for 2020, and released earnings the market found disappointing, I thought I'd look in on the name again. In my view, the drop in price prompts questions about what the market was expecting under the current very extraordinary circumstances. I think the price movement here demonstrates that the market isn't always rational. In this article, I want to review whether this company is now a good long-term buy or not. I'll answer this by looking at the dividend sustainability and by looking at the stock itself. In addition, I'll update the results of the short put trade I recommended back in December, and will offer a new options trade. For those who can stand neither the suspense, nor my writing, I don't blame you. I now think shares have moved into "table pounding buy" territory, and I'll be acting accordingly. I'll go through my reasoning below.

Financial Snapshot

Although a strong case could be made to suggest that the near future will not resemble the past, I think it's worthwhile to look at the history here, to give investors a sense of what Leggett & Platt can look like when the world returns to something like normal. This has been (until very recently) a growth company. Over the past six years, Leggett has managed to grow the top line at a CAGR of about 3.8%, and net income at an astounding 22%. This is what's allowed the firm to drive dividend growth at a CAGR of about 4.4%. I consider the financial performance here to be extraordinary.

Relative to the same period a year ago, the first quarter of 2020 was disappointing (obviously). Revenue was about 9% lower, and net income was about 25% lower than first quarter of 2019. This is obviously not "good", but I think it's worth remembering that 2019 was a particularly strong year, suggesting that comparisons to that period were always going to be troubled. In particular, the top line, net income, and cash from operations were up 11%, 9%, and an eye watering 51% relative to 2018.

So, I would say that this is a profitable business with a great history of dividend payments. Given that many investors buy this company because of the dividends, I think it would be worthwhile to try to understand how safe those dividends are.

Dividend Sustainability

I am generally not a fan of "cash accounting" for a number of reasons, but when it comes to trying to work out whether a dividend is likely to be suspended or not, we need to look at the cash generating capacity of the firm compared to its obligations. With that in mind, I've created the following table of future obligations. The CAPEX budget is an estimate, and I extended the amount that the company will spend in 2020 forward. Thus, this is an estimate, but I think a reasonably well educated one. It turns out that this combination of upcoming obligations will cost the company about $1.95 per share this year.

The resources available to the company range from fully known to complete guesswork, as the immediate future is somewhat opaque. In terms of known resources, the company has liquidity of ~$734 million, consisting of cash and available room on credit lines. If we assume that cash from operations will fall fully 30% this year relative to last, we can add another $460 million. The cash from operations plus current liquidity comes to just under $1.2 billion, or about $9.08 per share.

The company has about $9 per share available to cover immediate obligations, and it has about $1.95 per share of obligations. Given the huge coverage, I'm not worried about the dividend at this point.

The Stock

It's all well and good for me to like the financial history here, and be comfortable with the status of the dividend. The problem is that investors access the future cash flows of a business via the stock market, and stocks are often very poor proxies for the companies they supposedly represent. In particular, stocks can trade at levels that are almost guaranteed to generate capital loss over time. For that reason, I need to spend some time thinking about the stock as a thing distinct from the business. Because a great company like this one can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, I need to spill some virtual ink wondering about the valuation here. In particular, I want to ensure that the stock is cheap enough to buy. I judge the cheapness (or not) in a host of ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. In particular, I'd like to see the stock trading at a discount relative to both the overall market and to its own history. On that basis, Leggett & Platt is inexpensive, per the following.

In addition to looking at price and value multiples, I want to try to consider what the market is currently assuming about the long-term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of the enterprise. In order to try to work this out, I use the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In the book, Penman walks an investor through how, using the magic of high school algebra, they can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula. Applying this methodology to Leggett & Platt at the moment suggests the market is assuming a growth rate of about 3.5% for the company. I consider this to be a very low expectation, which will be reasonably easy to beat over the next few years. For that reason, I'm comfortable buying at current levels.

Options Update

In my previous, cautious, note on Leggett & Platt, I suggested eschewing the shares, but recommended selling the June 2020 puts with a strike of $45. These were bid-asked at the time at $1.55-$1.75. For my part, I sold five of these. Now that they are ~$15 in the money, these puts are obviously much more highly priced, and I have to decide whether it's reasonable to be exercised at a net price of ~$43.5 or should investors who took my advice take their lumps and buy these puts back to cancel them. They are currently bid-asked at $14.40-$16. They are quite thinly traded, so I think it would cost an investor ~$16 to get out of this trade, for a net loss of $14.45. As I type this, the shares are trading at $29.92, which is $13.35 below the net purchase price. Given the relative cost of buying to close the options, I am comfortable being exercised.

I think the shares are now trading at a bargain price, and I'm going to take this opportunity to lessen the pain of this trade somewhat by selling more puts. At the moment, my preference is to sell the January 2021 puts with a strike of $25. These are currently bid-asked at $3.10-$3.40. If the shares continue to fall, the short put writer will be obliged to buy at a net price of ~$21.90. Given that I think the shares are currently on sale, I wouldn't consider this to be a hardship. If the shares rally from these levels over the next seven months, the investor will simply pocket the premium, which is also not a hardship. This is why I consider this to be a "win-win" trade. Some (very large) part of me hopes that the puts I'm about to sell are exercised, as that would bring my average cost in this name down to ~$32.70, which is a great long-term price in my estimation.

There's no such thing as an unalloyed good in the domain of investing in my opinion, and short puts are no exception. For that reason, I need to spend some time writing about the risks of a strategy like this. Most obviously, given what has just happened with my earlier short puts on this name, it's possible that the shares will drop and the investor will be obliged to own the company at the strike price less any premium they received. For that reason, I think investors who write short puts should avoid doing so on companies that they're not interested in owning. For my part, I don't like my net purchase price, but I think it'll be fine over time.

In this way, put writers have the same perspective as most long stock buyers, in that both groups want the shares to go up. I think short puts are actually less risky than stock ownership, and my recent experiences with this company demonstrate that. Being forced to buy at $43.5 is unpleasant when the shares are trading at $30. If the investor simply bought shares on the day my cautionary article came out, they would own the stock nearly $10 higher at a price of $53. This is another example of how short puts are less risky often than long stocks.

Shifting focus to the current time, I think the short put I'm recommending today is by definition less risky than simply buying the shares at the moment. If the investor buys Leggett & Platt, they will own this great company at a great price of about $30. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 27% below today's level. In my view, that is the definition of lower risk.

Conclusion

I think there's much to like about this company, and I think the market's reaction to the first quarter results was overdone. This has created an opportunity in my view. In spite of the fact that the company has adequate resources to maintain the dividend in my view, the shares are trading at multi year lows. We're told that successful investors manage to "buy low." The only way that someone can buy low is for most other people to be panicked beyond reason. At the moment, I think the market is panicked, and I think investors would be wise to take advantage of that before price rises to match value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling 5 of the puts mentioned in this article.