Neurocrine Biosciences Still Making Smart Moves To Build Long-Term Value

Management has paused ongoing studies, but is doing the prep work to put several compounds into new studies later this year, including two epilepsy drug candidates.

In a year that was always going to be relatively weak for stock-moving catalysts, Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) is at least hitting the mark with respect to execution. Not only did Ingrezza once again come in ahead of expectations, but the company is doing what it can to prepare to advance clinical programs once Covid-19 restrictions ease.

Ingrezza continues to represent the overwhelming majority of Neurocrine’s value, but investors can still look forward to meaningful revenue acceleration from here on the way toward over $2.5 billion in revenue. Neurocrine also has a growing early-stage portfolio focusing on severe indications with inadequate treatment options like pediatric epilepsy. I continue to believe that Neurocrine shares should trade closer to $130, with Ingrezza accounting for roughly three-quarters of that.

Better Than Expected Ingrezza Sales

Neurocrine reported a 71% year-over-year increase in revenue, driven largely by the 70% growth in Ingrezza revenue. While Ingrezza sales were down 5% sequentially, it’s not atypical for some drugs to see weaker momentum in the first quarter due to issues like insurance reauthorizations. Royalty revenue from AbbVie (ABBV) was down slightly from the fourth quarter, and this remains a frustrating and disappointing commercial launch to this point.

Relative to expectations, Ingrezza revenue beat by $10M (or about 5%) after adjusting for channel inventory. Orlissa royalties missed by $1M (or 14%). Neurocrine posted a $59 million operating profit, and ended the quarter with $357 million in net cash, and the company is producing positive free cash flows.

Another Subtle Mark Of Quality

I’ve spoken before of my respect and admiration for Neurocrine management from an execution standpoint. While the company hasn’t had the most productive internal R&D effort (something I’ve harped on more than a few times in the past), their pre-commercialization and commercialization work on Ingrezza has been outstanding. I think we’re seeing another sign of that now.

Management reported that scrips for Ingrezza were holding up better than expected through April. While Covid-19 is certainly reducing patient visits to physicians, Ingrezza momentum may hold up a little better than expected due to the use of telemedicine to keep patients and doctors in touch. Neurocrine certainly is no pioneer in telemedicine, and psychiatry is one of the more enthusiastic users of telemedicine among medical specialties, but the company directed some of their sales efforts toward telemedicine even before Covid-19 became a thing. I don’t really think this is going to have a meaningful impact on the long-term trajectory of Ingrezza sales, nor its long-term value, but it’s one of those smaller “blocking and tackling” items that I think speaks to a very thorough management team.

Stop-And-Go In The Pipeline

In response to the Covid-19 outbreak, Neurocrine had previously announced that it had paused enrollment in multiple clinical studies, including the Ph II pediatric CAH study of crinecerfont, the Phase III study of Ingrezza in Huntington’s, and the Phase II RESTORE-1 study of VY-AADC in Parkinson’s. I don’t expect these delays to be recovered by faster “catch-up” enrollment, and it’s unclear at this point how long enrollment will remain paused – how states and medical facilities progress with re-opening and normalization efforts will be the key determiner.

While ongoing studies are paused, Neurocrine is doing the background work to prepare to advance several compounds into studies later this year (pending Covid-19 developments, of course). Management is preparing for future studies of NBI-921352 (licensed from Xenon (XENE)) in epilepsy, VY-AADC in Parkinson’s (RESTORE-2), and ACT-709478 (optioned but not yet licensed from Idorsia (OTCPK:IDRSF)) in epilepsy, as well as a pivotal study of crinecerfont in adult CAH.

On that latter study, management reiterated that they expect to report full results of the Phase II crinecerfont study in adults with CAH in June at/through ENDO’s virtual meeting (June 8 – June 22). Given that the pivotal study is already being arranged, it seems safe to assume the results have been deemed positive by management. Even so, the details of efficacy will be important, as there is competition in this space, including compounds from Spruce (tildacerfont) and Millendo (MLND) (nevanimibe), as well as an earlier-stage gene therapy approach from BridgeBio (BBIO) that could significantly impact the market if suitably safe and effective.

The Outlook

Neurocrine is still looking at significant growth potential from Ingrezza; only about half of diagnosed tardive dyskinesia patients are getting a VMAT2 inhibitor today, and there is still significant under-diagnosis of this condition. Orlissa is a tougher call; AbbVie isn’t giving up, and it is possible that approvals in uterine fibroids and polycystic ovary (if clinical trials are positive) will drive a significant inflection in the commercial ramp. Ongentys, too, could be a somewhat meaningful contributor, though the launch has been delayed by both Covid-19 and manufacturing issues with Neurocrine’s partner BIAL.

At this point, Neurocrine’s earlier stage pipeline contributes less than $20/share to my fair value estimate. Much of that has to do with the risky nature of early-stage studies in hard-to-treat conditions like epilepsy and Parkinson’s. Given Neurocrine’s cash situation, I expect management to continue to canvass for acquisition and in-licensing opportunities to build that pipeline further.

The Bottom Line

Clinical delays keep a lid on my fair value estimate for now, but I still believe Neurocrine shares are worth closer to $130/share. At today’s price, I believe investors are basically just paying for Ingrezza, getting any upside to/from Orlissa, Ongentys, and the early-stage pipeline effectively for free. While a dearth of value-driving catalysts is an issue, I think this is still a good time to consider these shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NBIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.