Why NXP Semiconductors Has Great Growth Prospects Ahead In Automotive

When NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) reported quarterly results, the company gave investors plenty of insight into the automotive and chip sector. In light of COVID-19 disrupting the supply chain and demand, investors will listen to its view on its negative impact on the automotive sector. So, when the company said that demand started rebounding for high-tech vehicles in China, it inadvertently predicted Nio's (NIO) rally.

Why might investors care about Nio, especially after Luckin Coffee (LK) heightened distrust on China-based firms? Second, what are NXP's near-term prospects if COVID-19 charges weighed on sales last quarter?

Rebound in China

The U.S. used to give investors the leading indicator for a rebound in demand. That flipped around after COVID-19. China implemented the harshest lockdown in Wuhan. After 60 days, the country re-opened, as did the other major cities like Shanghai and Beijing not hard hit by the virus. On its conference call, NXP said that "the demand environment in China has clearly improved in the industrial and mobile end-markets." This view suggests that smartphone suppliers like Qualcomm (QCOM) will rebound sooner than other firms.

In the electric vehicle segment in China, NXP said that "what I do know is that China has renewed some of the similar programs [similar to cash for clunkers in 2009 in the US] for battery electric vehicles, which seems to be working. So there is clearly, as we said, not only the car sales and production in China is moving up, but also the trend for electric vehicle specifically seems to look pretty good in China."

Nio's 180.7% growth in April delivery should not surprise investors. Nio stock is up by almost 47% in the last month.

NXP's Near-term Headwinds

In the first quarter, NXP saw nearly $200 million in revenue disappear as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Total revenue fell by 3% year-on-year to 42.02 billion. It ended the quarter with a net debt of $6.29 billion. To preserve cash, it will suspend its buyback. That way it may improve its 12-month adjusted EBITDA ratio to two times.

NXP maintained its regular dividend.

Revenue from automotive fell by 27% sequentially. Industrial and IoT and communications eked out an increase of 6% and 5%, respectively. NXP has a good handle on when the automotive sector will recover. Through its OEM and distribution partners, it will monitor modified demand signals to adjust shipment levels accordingly. With that precision, NXP stock is a good stock for investors playing the automotive rebound.

Realistically, consumers may avoid public transit for a while. They may buy a new vehicle, be it a Ford (F) or General Motors (GM). And because automotive firms invested heavily in technology content, they will aggressively offer incentives to customers. When this happens, NXP's automotive revenues will recover fastest compared to its other segments.

Growth Opportunities

NXP maintained its 2021E forecast of 5-7% compounded annual growth rates. As the bar chart shows, below, automotive is a big portion of revenue:

Source: NXP Q1 Earnings Presentation

Industrial and IoT will grow at the fastest pace but Automotive contributed to 48% of NXP's 2018 revenue:

Within automotive, new business deals in ADAS/radar, electrification, and vehicle networks will drive its growth. Its core business in powertrain, secure car access, and connected infotainment will recover once car factories open again.

In mobile, mobile payments will continue to proliferate. Already, strong quarterly earnings, which I alerted followers earlier this week, are lifting Square (SQ) and PayPal (PYPL). NXP's mobile unit will grow in the 4-6% range annually as mobile payment adoption increases. COVID-19 will trigger the need for more electronic payment processing. Using physical money as a means to trade will shrink further.

In the Communications segment, 5G base station deployment will give the unit a revenue growth rate in the 0-2% range. My 5G pick includes Nokia (NOK).

Price Target and Your Takeaway

Assume that NXP's revenue grows by no more than 5% annually over the next decade. Price in a 15% revenue drop this year and use the following metrics below. This suggests that NXP stock is worth around $121.

Metrics Range Conclusion Discount Rate 9.5% - 8.5% 9.00% Perpetuity Growth Rate 3.5% - 4.5% 4.00% Fair Value $102.19 - $148.54 $120.86 Upside -0.451 17.60%

Data courtesy of finbox.io

The stock enjoys a strong sentiment score, while its value, growth, and quality score are average:

Data courtesy of Stock Rover

NXP stock is down 19% in 2020 due to COVID-19. This pandemic will pass and NXP's business will signal the rebound to its investors first.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. We are not talking about widely-held stocks like Nokia or Qualcomm. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK, F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.