The Ebang IPO Makes No Sense

Ebang (EBON), a major Chinese Bitcoin miner manufacturer, has filed for a $100 million IPO with the SEC. The $100 million is a placeholder value used to calculate filing fees, though Coin Telegraph reported last year that Ebang had planned to raise $1 billion by going public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Those plans were dropped in October.

Let us get one thing out of the way first: I'm a massive Bitcoin skeptic. Putting your money into cryptocurrency always has been the epitome of the “greater fool theory,” as one buys Bitcoin in hopes of selling it later for a higher price and not because you want to actually buy things with Bitcoin. And if you are going to buy it just to sell it, you might as well put your money into precious metals, which at least have some floor on how low they can go.

This skepticism is a significant factor in my lack of interest in this IPO. But it's far from the only reason. From its finances to its business, there's no reason to even slightly consider this IPO.

Bitcoin Dependency

When Bitcoin first appeared, individuals could earn or “mine” coins using their own personal computers. But the mining process has become more difficult over time, and today dedicated miners are used to procure Bitcoins.

Ebang manufactures such devices, and states in its SEC report that it's “a leading manufacturer of high performance Bitcoin mining machines” and also creates ASIC chips. These are special chips which are designed to mine Bitcoin and nothing else, in contrast to the computer chips which we use in our day-to-day lives.

The problem is that Ebang’s success as a miner is heavily tied to Bitcoin, and that cryptocurrency is notorious for suddenly rising and falling in value. Ebang admits as much, stating that the market demand and unit price of its machines “are primarily affected by the Bitcoin price.”

It should be noted that there's a lag from the Bitcoin price rising and falling, and how it affects Ebang’s sales. If the price of Bitcoin rises suddenly and demand for miners increase, Ebang cannot fill that demand overnight.

A look at Ebang’s financials demonstrates this fact. Bitcoin’s value did well in 2019 and practically doubled from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. But while Bitcoin itself did fine, Ebang’s numbers are disastrous. Revenue fell from $319 million in 2018 to $109 million in 2019, and the company reported a gross loss of $30 million in 2019 as well. Even in 2018, it still had a net loss of $12 million.

Ebang explains these losses by stating that Bitcoin struggled from the second half of 2018 to the first half of 2019. As Bitcoin rose in value in the second half of 2019, the company’s statement that “we expect our results of operations to improve along with, but lag behind, the recovery of the Bitcoin price” comes with the implication that its fortunes will improve soon even though no specific guidance has been released. But given how volatile Bitcoin is, that indicates that Ebang’s stock will continue to remain highly volatile for the foreseeable future. Investors also should be concerned at Ebang’s high debt load, with $3.4 million in cash balanced against $57 million in total liabilities.

Ebang does make noise about how it intends to diversify, noting that it could look into the financial services and the healthcare industry. But the single biggest concern about this IPO is that this company is heavily dependent on a wholly volatile resource, and has awful financial numbers as a result.

Other Problems

Ebang’s problems are not just tied into Bitcoin, but also its history of legal issues. The company in its SEC report lists five civil actions which are currently going through the courts. The first of the five cases is a copyright matter, but the other four are all disputes between Ebang and major customers. In general, Ebang alleges that it has not been paid for delivering all the products, while the customers allege that Ebang has failed to deliver all the products or that the delivered products fail to perform. In one example reported by 8btc, the plaintiff claims that it signed a contract to purchase 100,000 servers but only received 65,000.

Being in trouble for failing to deliver products is bad, but what's even worse are reports that Ebang faced a criminal investigation in 2018 which claimed that the company allegedly laundered money. Ebang does not mention this incident in its SEC report or in any statements, and the initial reporting on this incident was initially in Chinese. But even being accused can cause investors to raise doubts about this Chinese company’s financial numbers.

And as a final note which underscores the lack of investor confidence in this company, Ebang’s underwriters are fairly weak for a company which could try to raise hundreds of millions of dollars. Ebang reports just two underwriters, AMTD Global Markets Limited and Loop Capital Markets LLC. AMTD is a Hong Kong firm, while Loop Capital Markets is based in Chicago. Loop Capital Markets boasts that it has “participated in over $1.5 trillion in corporate debt and equity underwriting,” but it has participated in few IPOs in the second half of 2019. Its most recent major IPO underwriting appears to have been SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC), which has lost nearly two thirds of its value since going public last September. Having a single American underwriter for this company also is a discouraging sign.

These factors may not be as problematic as Ebang’s financial problems and its heavy dependency on Bitcoin. But Ebang appears to be a shady company dependent on a volatile asset that has incredibly weak financials.

Just buy Bitcoin

With most IPOs, there's an argument that can be made for how this stock could end up being a good buy. Maybe it will become profitable faster than expected, or maintain revenue growth, or open up a new market.

But there's no realistic argument to make in favor of Ebang’s IPO. Perhaps Bitcoin will surge in value over the next few months due to the current pandemic, as its value has risen 31% compared to one month ago. But if you are a Bitcoin proponent, it would make more sense to just buy Bitcoin directly instead of playing around with a middleman company which faces all of the aforementioned issues.

Ebang has a competitor named Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN), another Chinese miner manufacturer. Canaan went public in December, and has lost nearly half of its initial valuation during that timeframe to have a market cap of about $750 million. And yet it still had a 2019 revenue nearly double that of Ebang.

It's thus difficult to see Ebang demanding a total valuation of more than $400 million, and yet it will almost certainly try to go for far more than that. Given the numerous aforementioned factors, ignore this volatile company completely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.