Mom's Monthly Mailbox Money Picks

Being a landlord usually is a tough job.

It’s not a mere matter of “build it and they will come.” There are zoning laws to take into consideration, building codes, cost considerations…

What kind of neighborhood is the landlord operating in?

What can your ideal tenants afford?

What features are they most likely to expect?

Even if that wasn’t the case, building or acquiring a proper structure is only the start of a landlord’s problems. Depending on the “they” who show up, there can be a lot more hassle involved. In some cases, it might even be safe to say “they” are more trouble than they’re worth.

Yet landlords might not be able to kick those troubles out. Not easily, anyway.

A Rentec Direct article from Feb. 3 rightfully noted how:

“It is very important to become familiar with landlord-tenant laws specific to your state and city. Ignorance of the laws is no excuse, and you can be sued for not obeyed state laws, even if you were unaware of their existence… “The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is responsible for regulations covering discrimination and other federal issues affecting your tenants. You can also check with your state real estate board or join a local professional agency for property managers or landlords who should be able to provide guidance on state regulations.”

And, for the record, there can be a lot of them.

To sum them up… builder, beware.

Everyone’s Facing Financial Challenges

I could go on and on about the difficulties involved in evicting an obnoxious tenant depending on the state. But that’s not the landlord headache I want to focus on right now.

Instead, consider the guaranteed expenses of:

Property taxes

Insurance

Normal upkeep and maintenance of the grounds

Normal upkeep and maintenance of the building or buildings

Upgrades necessitated by law

Upgrades necessitated by market

And the list goes on from there. So imagine trying to pay all of that in the middle of a global shutdown.

Right now, landlords across the board are getting less rent than they otherwise could have legally expected. That’s because, by law, businesses have had to shut down, forcing millions and millions of people onto unemployment lists.

Suddenly, normally rent-compliant residents are out of jobs. Legal site Nolo explains:

“Many renters are facing financial challenges resulting from coronavirus-related business shutdowns, furloughs, layoffs, and stay-at-home orders. The longer this crisis goes on, the more likely it is that many will not be able to pay their rent.”

That’s exceptionally tough on tenants. I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes, struggling to pay the bills and maintain some semblance of security when no income is coming in.

But the landlords’ position in all of this isn’t any better. As Nolo writes in the very next line, “When renters default on rent, landlords suffer and might not be able to meet their own financial obligations.” Such as paying their own mortgage dues.

“Under normal circumstances, when tenants don’t pay rent, landlords have the option of terminating the tenancy… When tenants don’t pay the rent or move out by the deadline given in the notice, landlords can then file an eviction lawsuit to have the tenants physically removed from the rental.”

That was until coronavirus came around.

Coronavirus Cash Conundrums

For the last six, seven, eight weeks or more:

“… health and safety concerns due to COVID-19 have led many states, cities, counties, and courts to place moratoriums on evictions. The scope of these temporary bans on evictions varies greatly: Some have banned any and all action relation to evictions, while others simply postpone hearings on evictions until the court can arrange a hearing via telephone or video.”

Though even in the latter cases, landlords will be swimming upstream.

There’s also the consideration that evicting them now could mean the loss of even more intense amounts of income down the road. The people who can’t afford to pay rent now might be able to afford rent again once the economy opens up…

Maybe.

Hopefully.

(Sooner than later, please?)

That’s true of residential landlords, and it’s true of commercial landlords. While so many REITs are reporting better-than-expected rent collections, many of them are still hurting.

And they know they could be hurting even further down the road if the economy stays shut much longer. They’re drawing on lines of credit. They’re letting employees go or furloughing them. Some of them are even cutting or suspending their dividends – the very thing that makes them so attractive to begin with.

Of course, during unprecedented times like these, a business has to do what a business has to do. So I’m not automatically condemning any that can’t pay their dividends due to circumstances outside their control.

Nor am I condemning delinquent leaseholders that have to beg out of April’s payment… and May’s.

What I will do though is talk up those that are still doling out their dividends as if the whole world isn’t crashing and burning around them.

That kind of commitment is something worth celebrating, especially if they’re the monthly-paying kind.

Monthly Mailbox Money

Recently I was on the phone with my mother (Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!) and we were talking about stocks to buy. In full disclosure, I’m not my mother’s financial advisor. So I was simply suggesting a few good REITs to consider for her retirement account.

Since she wanted to increase her monthly income, I decided I would write this article as a “Mother’s Day” tribute for her monthly dividend-paying wish list.

So, for starters – and without any hesitation whatsoever – I told her to invest in Realty Income (O), a.k.a., the “monthly dividend company.”

Although I haven’t actually verified the numbers, I suspect I’ve written on O more than any other REIT over the last decade. I’ve owned shares since 2013 and, in that time, shares have returned an average of 13.3% per year.

As I told my mother, O has pulled back quite a bit as a result of COVID-19 – largely on social distancing fears and elevated risk associated with tenants that are likely to stay closed longer, like theaters, gyms, and restaurants.

However, O reported earnings this week, saying that, as of May 1, it had collected 82.9% of its contractual rent due. Moreover, it’s “in rent deferral discussions with tenants that account for a majority of the unpaid rent, as well as certain tenants that did pay April contractual rent.”

The company generated Q1-20 adjusted FFO per share of $0.88, beating the average analyst estimate of $0.85. Also, Q1-20 revenue was $414.3 million, exceeding consensus estimates of $397.1 million.

Realty Income has exceptional liquidity right now – $1.2 billion of cash on hand and $1.1 billion available on its $3 billion revolving credit facility.

To be honest, I was expecting O to collect 80% of rent in April. And I’m confident that the primary reason it achieved 82.9% is because of its increased exposure to investment-grade tenants.

O’s focus over the years to improve its cost of capital has allowed it to target higher-quality investments.

Shares are now trading at $51.79 with a dividend yield of 5.4%. Given the alternatives for income today, I consider O an extremely attractive investment alternative.

Its margin of safety is reflected in its P/AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) multiple of 15.5x vs. the normalized P/FFO of 18.5x, a 300 basis-point discount.

Source: FAST Graphs

Another Well-Managed Monthly-Paying Pick

The next monthly-paying pick for mom is STAG Industrial (STAG), an industrial REIT that invests in warehouses located in primary and secondary markets.

STAG also reported earnings recently, saying it had “collected 99% of March base rental billings and 90% of April base rental billings to date.” The company’s CEO explained:

"Our company is well positioned in this environment given our broadly diversified portfolio of industrial real estate, which is supported by significant liquidity and historically low leverage."

STAG generated Q1-20 core FFO per share of $0.47, which was ahead of analyst estimates of $0.46 per share. Moreover, its Q1-20 cash net operating income (NOI) was $93.7 million. And that was up 25% year-over-year.

Even occupancy was 96.2% versus 95% at year-end 2019.

STAG also has excellent liquidity of around $733 million, which consists of:

A cash balance of $325 million

An undrawn balance available on its revolving credit facility

$136 million of forward equity proceeds

STAG’s shares are trading at $25.30 with a dividend yield of 5.70%. And its P/AFFO is 14.6x vs. 15.6x for normal periods, as shown below.

Given its broader diversification, STAG is relatively well positioned with just 5% exposure to retail tenants. We maintain a buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

A “Newie” but a Goodie

Our final monthly-paying pick also is a newcomer to REIT-dom, with just a few quarters of public exposure. However, we feel as though Broadmark Realty (BRMK) is a qualified name given its niche-orientation and targeted business model.

BRMK is a specialty finance commercial mREIT that focuses on the single-family and multi-family residential construction sectors. My mother has been in the homebuilding business for most of her career, so she’ll certainly appreciate the demand for the product.

According to a recent Wedbush report, “The tight supply of homes nationally and in the top 25 (2.4 months of supply versus 3.0 months last year) is a reason housing will remain an essential industry for most markets.”

Wedbush also said that five “of the last (six) months have had a 6% or larger gain in median prices for the top 25 markets, with March posting an 8.3% (year-over-year) increase for the top 25.” That’s versus “an 8.0% gain for the national numbers.”

BRMK recently lowered its dividend from a monthly $0.08 per share to $0.06, citing macro uncertainty. To be clear, the risks to its business model are obvious, including:

Potential volume in foreclosures slowdown in repayments

However, BRMK has no debt and is well-positioned to ride out the volatility related to COVID-19.

It’s also worth noting that the company’s management team has tremendous experience in the sector with wide coverage across the U.S. to service its existing customer base.

While certain sectors of the real estate market – hospitality, office, and retail, primarily – are predicted to be most impacted by the coronavirus crisis, there's greater confidence in the multi-family and single-family home markets.

BRMK currently has reserves that ensure it’s able to complete all projects in its portfolio, even if borrowers can’t perform.

The company also has launched a private fund to raise additional capital to fund demand, so it’s not solely reliant on public market capital. As other lenders with higher leverage levels are threatened with adverse liquidity challenges and a potential inability to fund projects.

BRMK remains a source of funding for these projects.

Source: FAST Graphs

In Closing…

Prior to becoming a real estate writer, I owned a dozen duplexes, from which I would collect rent every month myself. After depositing that money, I would then pay out expenses – that I have often referred to as the “3 T’s”: trash, toilets and taxes.

Then I would pay the mortgage, usually finding that there was very little left over after all of that was said and done. (Most of my loans were 15-year fully amortized).

If one or two tenants didn’t pay rent, I’d be forced to reach into my savings to fund the mortgage.

Fortunately, owning these three monthly-paying REITs means you don’t have to worry about the T’s. Instead, you can sleep well at night knowing your “check is in the mail.”

As I told my mother, just make sure to maintain adequate diversification. After all, it’s virtually impossible to sidestep every loser. By properly diversifying, you can protect your nest egg against unforeseeable events.

In closing, I wish all mothers a very happy Mother’s Day and awesome investing.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, STAG, BRMK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.