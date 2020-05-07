MO: This Sinner's Stock Is Ready To Rock

Thesis Summary

Altria Group Inc (MO) has a diversified portfolio of assets in the tobacco/alcohol/cannabis space. The company’s products are sticky and have shown incredible resilience during these hard times but the stock trades at a 30% discount to its start of the year price. This offers investors the possibility to get in on a juicy and secure 9% dividend with the potential for big capital appreciation.

Source:Keranews.org

Company Overview

I have tentatively nicknamed MO the “sinners” stock, as their main product portfolio include tobacco-related products and booze. Below, we can see a breakdown of the brands that operate under the Altria umbrella.

Source: altria.com

The core of the business can be found in the operating companies led by Philip Morris USA, which is the company under which Altria distributes its tobacco products with Marlboro being the main brand. US Smokeless commercializes “non-smoking” tobacco products such as chewing tobacco. John Middleton sells cigars and Ste Michelle commercializes wine. Finally, we have the "Philip Morris Corporation, an investment company that manages a portfolio of leased assets including domestic and international aircraft, power plants, and real estate."

Strategic investments cover includes ABInBev which distributes beer, JUUL Labs, which sells e-cigarettes and CRONOS Group, a worldwide cannabis distributor. Finally, we have Helix Innovations, where Altria has an 80% stake and the main product is “On!” which are nicotine patches.

Source: 10-K

As far as recent performance goes, we can see that revenues have decreased in the last 3 years from around $22.6 billion to just under $22 billion. Nonetheless, operating income is actually at an all-time high, thanks to lower corporate and other expenses. This is what we want to see in an income paying company.

A resilient stock/dividend

The company has garnered some increased investor interest since the outbreak of the COVID19. For one thing, the dividend yield now sits at a whopping 9%. On top of that, the company reported an above-average first quarter due to the nature of their products and the fact that people have been hoarding.

Source: 10-Q

The comparative quarter on quarter analysis shows a 12.5% increase in revenues, which has translated into a 39% increase in EPS. Again, this can be explained because people have been filling their pantries with products such as alcohol and tobacco, which Altria sells. This is a statement to the strength and nature of their products, and it is exactly what you want to see in a dividend company. Altria's products are “sticky” and are unfortunately considered necessities.

Speaking of the dividend, despite the company’s strength the stock price still sits 30% below its start of the year level of around $50. This has, in my opinion, created an incredibly attractive buying opportunity with an implied forward yield of +9% and a very likely capital appreciation of 30-50%.

Normally, a dividend of 9% would imply the company is distressed, but this is not quite the case with Altria. Granted, the company has taken on quite a bit of debt to finance strategic investments. The company’s D/E ratio of 4 and financial leverage of 8 is a particular rock-solid situation but it is manageable, especially when we look at the important part of the equation, which is revenues and cash-flow.

While debt has certainly increased. most of this is long-term debt at low interest. Interest expenses as a % of revenue are around 6%, lower than they were back in 2010 and around the recent historical average. FCF continues to grow steadily and I don’t see this changing anytime soon.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Looking at the last 10 years, the company has achieved a 7.93% CAGR of Levered FCF. Altria has a 50-year record of dividend growth. Even in times when revenues have been flat, the company has maintained dividend growth thanks to cost-saving and what can only be seen as proficient management.

Altria’s products are consumer staples. Smoking and drinking are almost necessities for many of us. It is true, though, that traditional smoking is losing its popularity. even drinking has become less common as health consciousness has increased. However, this change will be a slow one, and Altria is covering all bases with its strategic investments.

A finger in every pie

Altria is well-managed, and we can see this in the investments they make and the precision of their accounting standards. Management knows that the market is changing which is why it is diversifying its portfolio by offering similar but “healthier” or simply more fashionable alternatives. Let’s begin with the most controversial merger/acquisition; JUUL.

Altria has been sued by the FTC for anti-competitive behavior and is trying to unwind the merger. It seems strange to them that Altria would not want to compete with the recently purchased e-cigarette company. However, Altria has already written down most of these losses, which can be seen in the income statements as a negative $8 billion and is the reason why we saw negative earnings for the year. Even if the merger does unwind, having already accounted for a loss, Altria could still be looking at getting its $12.8 billion back, which would be a nice gain for shareholders.

With Cronos Group, Altria has stepped into the popular and growing space of cannabis. What I like about Cronos, is that it is incredibly well diversified in its products and geographical reach. The company produces distributes and sells worldwide not just cannabis but also less “controversial” CBD infused products.

On! is another great example of Altria hedging its bets. If people don’t want to smoke, then let’s be part of the solution. On! are nicotine pouches commercialized under the Helix Innovations segment and they have shown some encouraging numbers in the last quarter. Altria expects to file a PMTA for on! in May.

Finally, with the 10% acquisition of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), the largest brewing company in the world, the business as added further cash flow power and an overall great asset.

Risks

Of course, no investment comes without risk. Altria is financially leveraged and can’t afford to let its revenues fall if it wants to keep investors and creditors happy. This could be challenging as mentioned above. And even though the company is making strides to diversify itself, every new investment is a new and unpredictable venture. Also, due to the nature of their products, MO could incur some significant costs due to political setbacks and even increased taxation.

Nonetheless, Altria continues to be a cash machine, and management has shown that it knows how to do things and has always kept investors’ interests ahead of everything else.

Takeaway

The 9% yield offered by Altria seems quite secure to me. On top of that, if we are to expect the yield to return to its historical levels of 5-6%, the stock price would have to appreciate by something close to 50%. Given the current state of the economy, the track record of the company, and the nature of Altria’s portfolio, this investment seems like a no-brainer to me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.