3 Fundamental Reasons The Stock Market Can Break (Video)
Technicals look healthy but may have hit some resistance.
There's three obvious fundamental reasons to potentially break this market.
But let's see if we get directional confirmation.
The market (NYSEARCA:SPY) has traded sideways for a week or so. I've been saying it's important to respect direction as a guide for trading. So sideways isn't a great guide. Still I think there's three fundamental reasons building that can potentially drive the next move lower.
In this video I'll tell you what I'm watching and what I need to happen. I'll also talk about how to confirm a follow through.
First Reason For Stock Market Break: Taper
The first reason has to do with a big Fed taper. Even though these numbers are still huge, there's still a taper going on.
They went from $60B a day in buying a few weeks ago to now to now $6B-7B a day. That's way down. These are huge numbers still but way down. I think that has the risk to soften up the market on any bad news.
Second Reason For Stock Market Break: Fundamentals
Non-farm payrolls are below. They report tomorrow.
Fed officials have been warning us all week for a key non-farm payroll number reported tomorrow. In tandem with the Fed taper, there's a chance stocks can actually trade weak on bad news.
Third Reason For Stock Market Break: Trump
President Trump said he plans to retaliate against China for allegedly purposely releasing the coronavirus. That has not hit the market because there's been no official move, just threats. But when we get something more official I think there's a good chance for a break.
Conclusion
Technicals have looked fine but fundamental factors have been building potentially to give this market a breakdown below this sideways trend. In this video I'll let you know what simple key indicators I'd be watching.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.