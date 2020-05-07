Sideways for now

The S&P 500 and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) rallied ~34% after making a bottom on March 23. An impressive rally, no matter what kind of rally history ultimately decides to label it, over only a 27 day period. Since April 9 the ETF has settled into a range with a lower boundary of ~$273 and an upper boundary of ~$293 where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement sits. In fact, since April 22 that range has become somewhat tighter. While the upper boundary remains the same, the lower boundary has moved up to ~$278.67 where the 50% Fibonacci retracement is located.

If you were buyer of just about any equity over the final 5 or 6 days of the decline, you have likely made out very well. While many stocks are up 50% or more off their lows, some stocks such as Shopify (SHOP) and Etsy (ETSY) have more than doubled. I think at this point it is fair to say the easy money has already been made. Now comes the hard part.

There are bulls out there who stress that the Fed will not let anything fail and are pumping incomprehensible trillions of dollars to support any and everything. The US government is spending $3 trillion with more to come.

Bears say we've seen this movie before. Once enough investors have chased prices high enough the next shoe will drop. Other bears say even the bull argument will work against them this time with inflation or even stagflation down the road.

All of these are possibilities.

It could be a big mistake to take a side right now, however. You don't have to be a bull or a bear. You can step aside for now, protect your gains and wait for the next actionable signal. We will discuss how to do that later.

If you have read my work over the past 30 days, you know I have argued that the market is in an uptrend and traders should be long. It doesn't matter whether this uptrend turns out to be a counter trend rally or a new bull market. So far, the market has still not given us a sell signal. But money management is a crucial part of successful trading. I have advised to raise cash levels along the way up. At this point I am about 95% cash, 5% SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). I don't think I will miss much in the short term. Besides, the day trading has been sensational. But we will leave that for another time.

As previously mentioned, the ETF has settled into an ever tightening range, also known as a volatility squeeze. Volume for the ETF has been declining. Oscillators such as the RSI are in neutral territory. The McClellan Summation Index (a measure of market breadth) is flat lining. The VIX has fallen from a peak of about 85 to about 34.

Source: StockCharts.com

So far this is bullish action. After a quick run up the best bulls can hope for is consolidation. Consolidation is a continuation pattern. Every long-term uptrend is a series of pops and consolidations. A bull flag is a popular description. Why am I out? Because we need more consolidation. The ETF only peaked 6 days ago. Bulls want to see the overbought condition further worked off because it will need a head of steam to break out of the range and into all kinds of resistance including the 200 DMA just above. If it were to break upward right now, it would likely not have the energy to sustain it. It would be one thing if it were in blue sky territory, but it isn't. Not by a long shot.

Source: QCharts annotated by the author

Shopify is a good example of a spike, bull flag, breakout.

Planning

There are a number of scenarios that could play out from here. The ETF could continue the uptrend, eventually proving that a new bull market began on March 24. The ETF could successfully retest the low of March 23, making a double (or W) bottom. The ETF could unsuccessfully test the March 23 low thereby taking another leg down or even possibly many more legs down for an indefinite duration. The ETF could fall, but not nearly as far as the March bottom, then rally from there which would put in a higher low. It could trade sideways for a prolonged period of time. From more than two decades of experience I would rank the latter as least likely. This could be the calm before the storm. I plan to watch which way the wind blows and navigate it one step at a time based on price action, leaving any bias at the door.

Source: QCharts annotated by the author

On the chart above you can see the current range between the 61.8% fib number at the top and the 50% fib number at the lower end. There is a thin black line in between the fib numbers where I think the upper end of the range may tighten further. The relatively flat 200 DMA is above while the still declining 50 DMA is just underneath. The bullish scenario would be further consolidation within this range and an eventual breakout. It would be really nice if the consolidation lasted long enough to get the 50 DMA to bend upward. Best case scenario, I would get at least partially long on any successful test of the lower boundary ($278.67) of the current range with a stop about a buck or so below. Otherwise, a break above the thin black line at about $289 would get me interested. I would look to be fully long on a breakout above $293 although, I would keep a very tight stop if that happened too soon.

On the flipside, a breakdown below the lower boundary of the current range would not get me short. There is solid support at about $273 (black line). Underneath there and I will be short. You can see the likely levels of support below such as the 38.2% fib number and the upper and lower ends of a range the ETF traded in for a short time in late March - early April (pink lines). Then, there is the December 2018 low (blue line). I would reduce my short at each of those levels. Any consolidation at one of those levels would be a bearish continuation formation. I would reload shorts. A reversal at any time during a fall like that would get me bullish again especially if one were to happen intra-day on high volume (capitulation).

In conclusion

The uptrend in the market as defined by the S&P 500 ETF has not given us any reason to become bearish yet. However, it has become a little tired looking. Breadth is good but not great. While the ETF consolidates traders could take some risk off while waiting for better defined entry points. We may have a bias but we don't have to trade it. As long as we have a plan we can profit no matter what the market does. The easy money has already been made. It will take a little more work to generate alpha from this point forward.

QuasiTrader is not really a HAL series 9000 AI bot. He is an actual flesh and blood human. Like all humans he is fallible. He makes clumsy human-like mistakes all the time. You would never want to throw real money at an idea any mere human might present. Maybe if he were a real HAL 9000 but, like I said, he's not. So, do your own homework.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.