The Great News That You Missed About REITs

We are buying REITs and expect extraordinary returns in the coming years. Here's why.

At the same time, it has forgotten about some great news that's very bullish for REITs as we put this crisis behind us.

The market is panicking and focusing on the negative short-term implications of coronavirus.

Over the past weeks, the stock market (SPY) collapsed, and REITs (VNQ) did even worse:

Generally, REITs are less volatile investments, but this time around, the market became very concerned about the impact of social distancing guidelines on real estate.

If people stay at home in quarantine, this also means that they won't go to work, they won't go to the mall, and they won't travel. Therefore, we suddenly don't need: Office buildings, retail properties, or hotels anymore.

The market is focused on all the negative short-term implications:

Properties are closed down.

Rents are missed.

Tenants are going bankrupt.

Unemployment is soaring.

Vacancy rates are rising.

The REITs that own these properties are likely to suffer poor results in 2020, and possibly even 2021, depending on how long it takes for the world to return to normal.

This is all very negative, no doubt about it. On the flip side, because the market is blinded by this Armageddon story, it has forgotten an important piece of information that's very bullish for REIT investments in the recovery. And that's the material drop in interest rates.

A New 0% Interest Rate World

During the past five years, REITs were feared due to the threat of rising interest rates. The 10-year Treasury rose up to 3.5% which led to more competition for capital and a flight away from REITs.

However, one indirect consequence of the recent crisis is that interest rates have now dropped to unprecedented lows:

Ben Bernanke, former chair of the Fed, noted that he expects interest rates to remain at 0% for years to come and that the Fed should not rule out using negative interest rates. This is what has been happening in Europe for a good part of the past decade, and therefore it would only be an alignment of policies.

With oil prices in negative territory, negative interest rates suddenly do not seem so unusual anymore. This is the new world we live in.

And this is very bullish for REITs in the recovery. Historically, when interest rates dropped, REITs rose to the upside. This relationship makes sense because lower interest rates benefit REITs on many different levels:

Lower Mortgage Rates

It will allow REITs to refinance their debt at exceptionally low interest rates. Currently, most mortgages are at ~4% in the US. In Europe, similar mortgages closer to 1%-2%. We expect the spread between both continents to diminish with rates in the US dropping closer to 2%-3%. It will save a lot of interest expense for REITs and boost their cash flow.

Higher Investment Spreads

REITs are able to grow cash flow by raising new capital and making new investments at positive spreads. With their cost of debt going down, the spreads will go up, unless cap rates also compress lower.

Moreover, here it's important to consider that REITs are currently under leveraged in the US. Their balance sheets are stronger than ever before with an average Loan to Value of just 35%. Therefore, REITs will be able to expand leverage and undertake new acquisitions in the coming years.

Faster Cash Flow Growth

When you combine lower interest expense and higher investment spreads, you get faster growth. Now, I'm not saying that the growth will return in 2020 or 2021. Clearly, these will be difficult years and social distancing guidelines will take toll on the economy. However, as things gradually return to normal, cash flow will rise sharply.

Cap Rates Will Compress

Historically, when interest rates drop, the demand for property investments goes up as a result of the higher spreads. This then leads to the bidding up of the property prices and cap rate compression.

Back when the 10-year Treasury was yielding 3%, investors may have required a 5% cap rate for Class A property. Today with the same 10-year Treasury yielding just 0.6% and mortgage rates available at 100-200 basis point lower rates, investors may be satisfied with a 4% cap rate.

This is important because lower cap rates have an enormous impact on property values. Consider the following example:

Property A generates $200,000 in net operating income.

At a 5% cap rate, it is worth: $4,000,000

At a 4% cap rate, it is worth: $5,000,000

Assuming that the property had been financed with half equity and half debt, this $1 million increase in property value would result in a 50% return from appreciation alone.

Before you say that "there is no way cap rates can go lower," consider that this already has happened in many other developed countries with lower interest rates. In Germany, high quality properties in desirable locations commonly trade at 3%-4% cap rates.

The truth is that real estate remains the only asset class of large scale that's capable of generating high and reliable income in a yieldless world.

So far, the US market has had higher cap rates due to much greater interest rates, but with rates now at 0%, it's inevitable that cap rates also compress to lower levels.

Brookfield (BAM), one of the largest real estate owners in the world, expects the institutional capital chasing real assets to nearly double over the coming decade:

That's nearly $45 trillion, with a "t," that will be chasing the same assets and bidding up property prices as investors fight for income.

How Does This Benefit REITs?

REITs are commonly valued based on Price to Net Asset Value (NAV*). This NAV will be very volatile in the short run due to missed rent payments and instability in property markets.

However, as we put this crisis behind us, the rent payments will resume and cap rates will compress lower. This will then lead to historically high NAVs per share and push REITs to the upside.

Right now, many high-quality REITs trade at up to 50% discounts to current NAV. This means that you are getting a deep discount relative to conservative NAVs that were calculated in a much higher interest rate environment.

As an example, Federal Realty Trust (FRT), one of the bluest blue chips in the REIT sector with an A-rated balance sheet, highly desirable assets, and a track record of 52 years of dividend increases is now priced at a 50% discount to NAV:

Its cash flow is impacted in the near term. However, as we put the crisis behind us, the rents at these properties will remain sustainable and even keep on growing (Class A irreplaceable locations). But now, the cap rates also will drop and push the NAV to even higher levels.

So you are essentially offered the opportunity to buy FRT at a 50% discount on an already discounted NAV. This NAV is expected go up in the coming five years, not down.

FRT is of course just one example, but it's a good one because its extremely high quality removes any concerns of solvency or liquidity.

Short-Term Pain for Long-Term Gain

If you think like a trader, then the REIT market is very scary right now. There are a lot of negative headlines and near-term results will be greatly impacted by the social distancing guidelines. This is the only side of the story that the REIT market is seeing.

However, if you think like a longer-term oriented property owner, this is a great opportunity to buy high-quality REITs at exceptionally low prices, ahead of the rush to real estate, which will push property values even higher. This already has happened in Europe and now it will happen in the US.

Companies like FRT have more than 100% upside potential just to get back to where they were prior to the crisis when interest rates were much higher. In a new world of 0% interest rates, we expect closer to 150% upside in the coming years.

Bottom Line

The 0% interest rate policy is the great news for REITs that no one is talking about. The market is in panic mode and forgetting about the long-term appeal of real estate in a yieldless world.

REITs can now refinance their debt at lower rates.

The lower cost of debt results in higher spreads on new investments.

Lower cost and higher profits result in faster cash flow growth.

Finally, it will cause cap rate compression, which leads to higher NAVs.

As we put the crisis behind us, yield-starved investors will rush back into REITs and we expect their share prices to return to even higher levels than prior to the crisis. Not all companies are worth buying, but those that survive have enormous upside potential and offer generational buying opportunities for investors who think long term. We are heavily buying at High Yield Landlord. You should join us too.

