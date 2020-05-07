The Future Of Retail Is Now, And Shopify Has A Crystal Ball

The lasting effects of COVID-19 on the retail sector will rapidly increase the speed of virtual storefront adoption, further accelerating the shift away from "brick and mortar".

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) continues to be one of those stocks that defies gravity. One camp points to price appreciation and the other points to P/E. One camp is bullish on the stock, while the other remains wary of paying up for growth. I think we can all agree that Shopify Inc. receives a minimal amount of fanfare for a company that finished behind only Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in U.S. eCommerce market share for 2019. SHOP's market share was 5.9% in 2019, beating out the likes of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

The ecosystem Shopify Inc. has in place has served both their merchants and shareholders well. SHOP has benefited greatly from the consumer behavior shift toward online purchases. This catalyst was a primary assumption in the investment thesis from my Seeking Alpha article on Shopify Inc. from 8/3/2019. Our 5-year price target at the time of my last article was $625. Well that was breached much faster than expected.

In our view, the COVID-19 pandemic will speed up the demise of the "brick and mortar" only retail model. A large number of retailers, both big and small, will cease to reopen after the shutdown of the US economy. Shopify Inc.'s one-stop solution for building all aspects of an online marketplace, has already "seen a notable increase in online store creation, some of which are established retailers" (SHOP Q1 2020 Earnings Call, www.tikr.com).

Consumer behavior and necessity are also being skewed toward online shopping during the pandemic, and these trends are likely to persist. Shopify Inc. gave some timely insight on Wednesday's earnings call, revealing that "the number of consumers making a purchase for the first time from any Shopify merchant grew 8% between March 13th and April 24th compared with the previous 6 weeks".

With the long-term tailwinds accelerating for SHOP, coupled with our Best Stocks Now ranking of #17, I am raising my 5-year price target to $1,250. This represents a 70% increase from the record closing price of $733.53 on Wednesday (5/6/2020).

SHOP has spent a vast majority of the last year and a half at the top of our rankings. The rankings blend Fundamental and Technical analysis, weighting factors across both disciplines. Incorporating both into our models allows us to better avoid "value traps" and "high fliers" with great charts, but no visible earnings in sight to back them up.

At first glance the P/E metrics are eye popping, and admittedly higher than nine months ago. There is no question that you are paying up for growth at these levels. Current analyst estimates focused on the next quarter or two will have a high degree of variability to them and the possibility of choppiness in the near-term. Consumer discretionary spending estimates and results will also likely be all over the place.

One of the benefits of setting 5-year price targets is our ability to take a longer-term view of the shares (versus the short-term focus of a majority of the street). The post-COVID-19 marketplace should accelerate the already growing share of online purchases, both in the U.S. and abroad. Shopify Inc. has the ecosystem and proven track record to add market share, on both the merchant and consumer side of the transaction.

From the consumer side, Gross Merchandise Volumes (GMV) continue to rise, growing more than $5.5 billion or +46% over Q1 2019. As consumer demand grows, the increasing "wallet share" being captured by SHOP merchants will have a compounding effect on gross profit. GP grew 44% when compared to Q1 2020, rising by +$81 million.

On the Q1 2020 earnings call, Shopify Inc.'s management highlighted the revenue growth seen in January and February. SHOP is also in a unique position to provide insight on what they are seeing in the post-COVID-19 economy. March turned out to be mostly a wash, but seeds are being planted to drive future growth.

Shopify Inc. made a commitment (in the form of investment) to their merchants early on in this pandemic. For example, a fourth of all "brick and mortar" merchants with SHOP have now been set up for in-store pickup and delivery. Those merchants that have been lost because of the pandemic have been replaced with new merchants and/or by higher volumes experienced by existing merchants.

Monthly Reoccurring Revenue (MRR) has grown at a 50% CAGR over the last five years. With the number of merchants online growing and a rapidly growing share of eCommerce revenues up for grabs, SHOP continues to grow revenues across all segments of the business in Q1 2020 (SHOP Q1 2020 Earnings Call, www.tikr.com).

Subscription Solutions: Revenues rose 34% YOY, to $187.6 million

Revenues rose 34% YOY, to $187.6 million Shopify Plus: Continued to increase the segment's overall contribution to MRR, accounting for $15.3 million or 28% compared with 26% of MRR in Q1 of 2019

Continued to increase the segment's overall contribution to MRR, accounting for $15.3 million or 28% compared with 26% of MRR in Q1 of 2019 Merchant Solutions: Revenues rose 57%, to $282.4 million in Q1 (when compared to Q1 2019)

In light of what we consider to be low 2021 EPS consensus analyst estimates, we see our assumed 5-year growth rate as feasible. We are expecting upward revisions to analysts' expectations as 2020 progresses towards some sense of normalcy, in the post-COVID-19 economy. As this occurs, our 5-year growth rate assumption will be ratcheted down.

For SHOP shares, the combination of gale force tailwinds fueling long-term sustainable revenue growth and improving profitability, should translate in accelerated future EPS growth.

As mentioned earlier in the article, "Momentum" also plays heavily into our BSN rankings. Since going public, Shopify Inc. has vastly outperformed the S&P 500 in every year. The momentum has continued in 2020, as of Tuesday (5/5/2020) SHOP shares are up +72.6%, while the S&P 500 is understandably down -11.2%.

The stellar results above translate into A+ grades on both our Momentum and Performance criteria:

In addition to vastly outperforming the S&P 500 on an annual basis over the last 5 years, the short-term technical charts are glowing red hot. Technical analysis/charting is the primary tool we use when determining entry or exit points for an equity position that has successfully completed our stock selection process. Although Shopify Inc. is up over +158% in the last twelve months, a quick glance at the chart reveals plenty of entry points existed along the way.

We currently own SHOP in the Gunderson Ultra Growth Portfolio and remain "Very Bullish" on the shares. In my opinion the material risk to the share price will be in the near-term, likely coming in the form of widely varying analyst estimates and/or poor discretionary spending data from the consumer. In my opinion, any weakness in the data should be viewed as transitory. We will be looking to treat any weakness as an opportunity to put additional capital to work.

Shopify Inc. has a distinct competitive advantage in the eCommerce world. SHOP's ecosystem can't be easily duplicated, and the demand for businesses to build an online presence is happening now. There is no time like the present, when you are building the future storefronts of retail, today. Where can I buy one of those crystal balls? Just one.

Note: All images, unless otherwise noted, show data from the Best Stocks Now database.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I collaborated with my Gunderson Capital Management colleague, Barry Kyte Jr., CFA, on this article.