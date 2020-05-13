The More It Drops, The More I Buy: Bear Market Edition

The last time REITs were so cheap, they nearly tripled the following two years. The more they drop, the more we buy.

Smart REIT investors made fortunes in 2008-2009 because they kept buying when everyone else was selling.

Individual investors tend to do very poorly because of failed attempts at timing the market.

In March, we witnessed the fastest drop in the market's history. Once the pandemic fears started to spread, it only took 16 trading days for stocks to fall into a bear market. At the lowest, the S&P 500 (SPY) was now down by 33%. REITs (VNQ) are down by 43%:

Data by YCharts

Prices have somewhat recovered since then but we remain in bear market territory. Everything is dropping, without exception. Even the highest quality blue chips took a beating. As an example, Realty Income (O) and Federal Realty (FRT) have both dropped by 40% to 50%. These are A-rated companies that have never missed a dividend payment and generally outperform during recessions.

Emotions are running high and the weakest hands are folding. These are the times that determine the success or failure of an investor:

Will you fall for the panic and sell?

Or will you remain patient and buy more?

Those who panic and sell are guaranteed to regret it in the long run. There's nothing more detrimental to your financial health than selling your stocks after a market crash. It comes from a good place as you are trying to protect your assets, but it's actually causing much more harm than good in the long run. You won’t be able to pick a bottom and you will miss the recovery. No one has ever been able to consistently time the market, and yet, so many unsophisticated investors think that they can do it.

On the other hand, those who hold patiently and keep accumulating larger positions on the cheap will ultimately profit from this crisis. This is not the first crisis, neither is it the last one. But, historically, the market always has recovered all the losses and more. There's a 100% chance that we will eventually put this crisis behind us and that the market will recover to new all-time highs. And it could happen much sooner than you think. The market is cyclical, but it has always continued its upward trajectory, despite the occasional bumps on the road:

source

“This Time is Different”

The four most dangerous words in finance are: “This time is different.” As investors get scared, they start to rationalize why they should sell.

Today’s fears stem from a virus outbreak that's killing thousands on a daily basis. It has forced the world’s largest economies to shut down in order to slow down the spread of the virus.

Unemployment is soaring to unprecedented highs and businesses are taking a big hit. There's no doubt that the pain ahead will be significant.

Why am I then buying more and more as the market keeps dropping?

The time to get interested in stocks is when nobody else is. Nobody knows what will happen in the short run, but one thing is certain: We will recover, just as we have always done.

"In the 20th century, the United States endured two world wars and other traumatic and expensive military conflicts; the Depression; a dozen or so recessions and financial panics; oil shocks; a flu epidemic; and the resignation of a disgraced president. Yet the Dow rose from 66 to 11,497.” Warren Buffett

Today, we already can see light at the end of the tunnel. Some anti-viral drugs already are in use. Better ones are under development. Meanwhile, people are slowly building heard immunity and countries are gradually reopening their economies. The stimulus packages are massive, interest rates have hit 0%, and checks are even mailed to people.

For 240 years it has been a terrible mistake to bet against America, and now is no time to start. This is a serious crisis that will cause a lot of short-term pain, but it's temporary and won't change the long-term trajectory of the economy.

source

Fortunes are Made During Bear Markets

REITs generally produce 8%-12% annual returns during regular market conditions. However, once in a while, they become dirt cheap due to market fears, and fortunes are made in the coming years.

The last time REITs became so cheap, it was in 2008-2009, and in the following two years, REITs nearly tripled investor money:

Those who fell for the panic and sold their REITs lost a fortune.

On the other hand, those who bought more made a fortune.

They did not panic even when it looked like the world was coming to an end. They kept accumulating with great discipline, and while it may have resulted in short term losses, it eventually paid off big time.

One of the greatest REIT investments of all time was made by Bill Ackman, a hedge fund manager during 2008-2009. He bought a large stake in GGP, a mall REIT, ahead of its bankruptcy. Now the interesting thing is that he lost ~80% on paper before his investment finally rewarded him with a ~20x of his initial investment.

source

People were mocking him. Yet, he had the last laugh. Being contrarian and investing during times of panic is not easy. But it's very rewarding.

Be Selective and Buy in Many Phases

In our May Portfolio Review, we explain that now is time to increase positions to profit from the exceptionally low valuations. We are in a bear market and the best chance to deploy capital is when things are going down.

At the same time, we are unable to pick a bottom, and therefore we should deploy capital in many phases. Since the beginning of this bear market, we already have completed 10 phases of buying, which you can read at High Yield Landlord.

Many of these additions have the potential to double or triple in value in the coming years as valuations normalize. I know that this sounds like “too good to be true,” but the fact is that many of these REITs are now back at 2008-2009 levels, and we know how quickly REITs recovered back then.

We averaged down on most of our holdings and we also made five new portfolio additions:

#1 - Physician Realty Trust (DOC): DOC owns a diverse portfolio of Class A medical office buildings with seven-year leases, high credit tenants, strong rent coverage and it has an investment grade rated balance sheet to back it up. It pays a sustainable 6.5% yield and trades at its lowest valuation ever.

#2 - STORE Capital (STOR): Led by pioneer net lease investor, Chris Volk, and backed by Warren Buffett's Berkhsire Hathaway (BRK.B), STORE is a blue-chip net lease REIT with an 8% yield and 100% upside potential.

#3 - American Campus Communities (ACC): Student Housing is one of the most recession-resilient asset classes in the world. ACC has a solid BBB credit rating and plenty of liquidity to weather the storm. It has 50% upside to fair value and pays a 6% yield while you wait.

#4 - Independence Realty Trust (IRT): Everybody needs shelter. IRT owns class B apartments in high growth markets with a conservative 40% LTV and it's offered at 60 cents on the dollar.

#5 - Simon Property Group (SPG): Class A mixed use retail properties in densely populated locations. It has a lot of pain ahead, but priced at 25 cents on the dollar, and backed by an A- rated balance sheet, SPG could triple in a recovery and would still be cheap by historical standards.

We believe that we have an ideal selection of REITs in our Core Portfolio. Now it comes down to adding capital intelligently to build the right position sizes. This will be our main focus in the coming month.

The Plan of Action for The Coming Months

We have been two months in the bear market. More commonly bear markets last for one to two years so this could very well be just the beginning.

As we explain in a recent Market Update, we are prepared to keep making consistent additions to our Portfolio for as long as prices remain this cheap.

Our plan is to make one portfolio addition each week for the foreseeable future. We will do so with great discipline and consistency, regardless of what the market throws at us.

Astute REIT investors made fortunes in 2008-2009 because they remained consistent with their approach. They did not panic even when it looked like the world was coming to an end. They kept accumulating with great discipline and this also is what we will keep doing.

Historic Market Opportunity! Act Now!

The recent market crash has created exceptional opportunities. Many high-quality REITs are now offered at >10% sustainable dividend yields and have 100-200% upside potential in a recovery. At High Yield Landlord, we are loading up on these discounted opportunities and share all our Top Ideas with our 1,600 members in real-time. Start your 2-Week Free Trial today and get instant access to all our Top Picks, 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We are offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members! Get Started Today!



Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR; SPG; ACC; IRT; DOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.