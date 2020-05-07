Wayfair On Track To Be Profitable By Q2 2020

Valuation is still incredibly high as I believe the recent revenue and earnings boost will not last, but, for now, I think the stock could move to all-time highs.

Wayfair (W) has been a very painful short over the past few weeks. After bottoming in the 20s, the stock has just kept on running up into the triple digits and, recently, reached a high of over $180 after earnings. While I believe this run-up is overdone, I can't really deny the fact that Wayfair has fundamentally performed much better than I expected; therefore, I have closed my short and I am watching from the sidelines for now.

Source: Google images

Q1 results

Before I analyze Wayfair's results, I would like to mention something. This quarter doesn't include the impact of the layoffs in February, so as bad as the adjusted EBITDA margin is, it should improve in future quarters.

Now, with that in mind, let us look at the results, which look quite disappointing initially. While revenues beat expectations, both US and international showed a growth slowdown, with international showing a far larger slowdown.

Adjusted EBITDA margins of 5.5% were also terrible, but much better than the previously guided -7% adjusted EBITDA margins. The US business, in particular, was much more profitable than my expectations, likely due to the operating leverage from higher revenue growth towards the end of the quarter. Cash burn was quite high, with OCF reaching -$256mil for the quarter.

For those who had thought COVID-19 would've had a major impact on Wayfair's business, the results were mediocre at best. However, during the conference call, things started to get very interesting. Management guided for adjusted EBITDA profitability in Q2 and also mentioned gross revenue growth of 90%. The 2 statements alone caused Wayfair to go from flat to +20% in a matter of minutes.

You will have seen the early benefits of the various underlying work streams begin to benefit the Q1 P&L, and we now expect positive consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin in Q2. Quarter-to-date, our gross revenue growth year-over-year is trending at roughly 90%, translating to over $800 million added year-over-year on a constant currency basis. Source: Q1 2020 transcript

Obviously, considering Wayfair has generated negative adjusted EBITDA margins for multiple years now, a slightly positive adjusted EBITDA margin is massively bullish for the company. Revenue growth was also massively above expectations - I was expecting around 30-40% growth from previous guidance but 90% is seriously impressive.

While I was initially very skeptical about management's plan to improve profitability, it turns out that this plan may actually be working, as Q1 results showed the highest gross margin in many years. Management is guiding for continued leverage of 100 bps in advertising and gross margin in Q2.

Source: WY Capital

To give an idea of how impressive this is, gross margins have never been over 25% in the last few years and were below 23% in Q4, yet management is expecting to bring it to 26% within 2 quarters. If advertising costs meet management's expectations, then as a percentage of revenue, they would also hit multi-year lows.

As a long-term bear, this, surprisingly, positive data has caused me to reevaluate my opinion of the company. I really had not expected management's ambitious plan to be executed so quickly, but they've really surpassed my expectations.

Will the gains last?

The main question now is whether the revenue growth and profitability improvements are likely to last.

It is almost certain that revenue growth will slow after the US reopens. Both online and offline competition will grow as furniture shops start to reopen and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) once again starts to focus resources on competing with Wayfair. There will likely be some long-term benefits as more people discover Wayfair, but this will be offset when other retailers step up advertising to recapture customers.

Management has stated that the improved profitability had absolutely nothing to do with the strong revenue growth, but rather with the steps taken by management to improve profitability last quarter. We're very skeptical about that, as the guidance given by the company calls for an adjusted EBITDA loss in the back half, which shows the profitability gains aren't permanent. We'll likely get more color on that as the COVID-19 revenue boost fades.

Valuation

Despite the fact that Wayfair reached adjusted EBITDA profitability, the valuation still continues to be far above fair value (in my opinion) due to several factors.

Firstly, this environment, in which everyone is forced to shop online, represents the best-case scenario for Wayfair. If they can only break even on an adjusted EBITDA basis with 90% revenue growth and with its largest competitor, Amazon, handicapped, how do they eventually earn enough to justify their market cap?

Secondly, adjusted EBITDA is a dubious metric itself, as it excludes SBC and a variety of other real costs. Over the past few years, SBC has grown as a % of revenue from 1.4% in 2015 to 2.5% in 2019. With the stock price at all-time highs, it's likely that Wayfair will continue to dilute shareholders.

With that being said, I believe Wayfair will be heading to higher highs in the short term. Record profitability + record revenue growth is a potent combination that Wayfair has never achieved before in its history. It will take time before the bulls calm down, so I have covered my short for now.

Takeaway

Overall, I now realize Wayfair is a dangerous short. While I had initially thought management would be unable to hit their profitability targets, it seems like they are far more capable than I had expected.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.