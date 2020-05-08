Occidental Petroleum's Pandemic And Recovery Strategy

With the oil demand and supply imbalances of April, May and onward facing the industry, the big question is what will specific firms do to arrest their tough times now and in the future. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is reducing capital expenditures and rigs, identifying ways to reduce debt from the acquisition of Anadarko, and fortifying the balance sheet and operations for the many months ahead.

Cutting costs

Occidental Petroleum says their operating teams immediately launched initiatives to capture an additional $1.2 billion in general and administrative expenses and operating cost reductions. This was a greater cost reduction compared to initial cost savings from synergies from the acquisition. The firm reduced the full-year capital budget to a range of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, a 50% capex reduction. They expect to raise $2 billion from divestitures but not sacrifice value in the process, in other words, no fire sales. In a response to an analyst on the recent earnings call, Oxy noted the “costs that have been driven out of the business by the teams is remarkable and we basically doubled the size of the company and we're back to the same overhead before we did that.”

As mentioned in the previous article about firms' shutting in and returning to production, this is a concern that becomes important during this uncertain period of time, while supply overages, low prices and slowly recovering demand conspire. Vicki Hollub, chief executive of Oxy, relays the firm’s operating thought processes on the earnings call:

“As this downturn will inevitably stress oil producers, an operator's base management proficiency will become increasingly important. Oxy is well positioned with a large asset base, and we have the reservoir management expertise established in our conventional EOR operations to recover more barrels from existing reservoirs without the need to build a growth wedge. Many of the same teams that established our capital intensity leadership and have innovatively applied our advanced subsurface modeling to the shale reservoirs are now applying their knowledge and skills to base management across our portfolio.”

In the second quarter, Oxy forecasts shut-ins averaging 45,000 (boe) per day, of which two thirds are voluntary due to individual well economics, and one third due to OPEC+ restrictions (Oman and Algeria assets). “We expect shut-ins to peak in June around 75,000 (boe) per day,” offers CFO Peterson. Note that Oxy’s total company production is guided as 1.34 – 1.4 million barrels per day.

Further, Oxy’s plans will focus on cash flow neutrality, breakeven and eventually a low-growth plan. Initially, however, their focus for the near term and through recovery is base production management, with a base decline of 25% that will be managed to minimize and mitigate. Importantly, the management noted that pre shale, Oxy was geared more toward a “base management company.” So, they are re-emphasizing their roots and applying the knowledge (EOR) and expertise across their entire operations. Additionally, automation is increasingly being used to lower costs in the field.

Oxy was making significant strides in shale wells. Interestingly, CFO Peterson said, “Our ability to come out (of this downturn) with lower cost, lower capital intensity wells and choosing those (optimum wells to drill) is much greater than would have been without the original Oxy assets.” Below illustrates Oxy's U.S. assets:

Some financials

Oxy announced in March it will reduce its dividend 86%, from 79 cents/share to 11 cents, once a much-heralded attribute of a shareholder’s rationale to hold the stock. Another goal is to reduce debt, utilizing free cash flow in the next couple of years. They have added three executives to the board, including former CEO Steve Chazen to lead the efforts of debt reduction. Oxy has no plans to issue stock to cover debt. They mentioned the potential for joint ventures, if needed in the future, with Permian and DJ Basin assets; this is some of the partnership and collaborative efforts I mentioned in one of my last articles as firms consider different approaches to meet challenges. (Below is the debt due, a driver of intense cost-cutting, stock price decline, and top management attention.)

I had wondered about changes to sustainability practices, given the focus for many firms on surviving a downturn of unknown proportions and time. Oxy’s carbon sequestration efforts will not be curtailed, an important future development. Their “ Low Carbon Ventures” projects may help reduce costs and in achieving cash flow neutrality. Oxy is supplying the land, expertise and assets, with partners bringing the funding to the table. Fortunately, the initiatives are a part of core operations financial plans, combining with their enhanced oil recovery operations; this can be extended to all of their shale plays over time, initially in the Permian Basin, and subsequently Colorado and Wyoming assets.

No doubt, Oxy’s stock price has been severely punished over the last months, worse than that of other peer firms like EOG Resources (EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and Concho (CXO). It seems there's nowhere to go but up - which will require patience, the possibly most-tested characteristic the pandemic has forced upon many categories of investors. Their strategies sound positive and no doubt the will to survive and recover is strong. I like an underdog. Adoptions are on the rise.

