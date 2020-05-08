Fortress Transportation: 2 12%-Plus Yields, Strong Coverage, 66% Of Book Value, Insiders Buying

The distribution coverage is 21X for the preferred and 3.22X for the common.

Fortress Transportation (FTAI) acquires infrastructure and equipment that's essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI currently invests across four market sectors: Aviation, energy, intermodal transport and rail. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

The company’s existing mix of assets provides significant cash flows as well as organic growth potential through identified projects. The company is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, which has a dedicated team of professionals who collectively have acquired more than $17 billion in transportation-related assets since 2002.

FTAI's asset base is dominated by its equipment leasing business, at 64.6% of equity, with Infrastructure comprising the remaining 35.4%:

(FTAI site)

The Aviation segment had 16.46% revenue growth and 13% EBITDA growth in Q1 2020, contributing 77% of segment revenue, and all of segment EBITDA.

Q4 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was $234M, due to a gain of $116.7M from the sale of a 49.9% interest in the companies Long Ridge asset, a gain of $20.6M from the sale of non-core aviation assets, and a gain of $4.6M from the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in FTAI's ethanol joint venture at Jefferson.

This translated into Funds Available for Distribution, FAD, of $96M in Q1 '20:

(FTAI site)

Common Dividends:

FTAI has two attractive dividends - its common shares yield 13%:

The common shares had a Funds Available For Distribution, FAD, dividend payout ratio of just 31.04% in Q1 '20, and 20.11% in 2019. Flipping these two numbers gives a coverage factor of 3.22X for Q1 '20 and 4.97X for 2019:

FTAI Preferred Dividends:

The FTAI Series A series preferred shares (FTAI.PA) yield over 12%:

The preferred shares have a much better coverage factor of 21.15X, and a payout ratio of just 4.73%, due to the small amount of preferred dividends that FTAI has.

FTAI has two cumulative preferred series, its A shares and a B series, which it issued in 2019, for a total annual preferred payout of $14.18M.

Comparing this total to its $564M of FAD in 2019, equals an FAD coverage factor of 39.77X. Even if its earnings are cut in half by the economic shutdowns and COVID pressures, FTAI will still cover its preferred dividends by a wide margin.

The FTAI.PA shares will convert to a floating rate on their 9/15/2024 call date, at which time they'll have a rate that's 688.6 basis points above whatever the current three-month LIBOR rate is at that time.

Here's a sampling of what the equivalent yields would be at various 3M LIBOR rates. The current 3M LIBOR rate has come crashing all the way down to just 0.47%, vs. 1.32% a month ago, and 2.56% a year ago.

At today's low rate of .47%, the A shares would have an equivalent yield of 10.75%, ~130 basis points lower than their current 12.05% dividend yield. At a 3M LIBOR rate of 2%, they'd yield 12.98%, and at 4%, they'd yield 15.91%.

Could it be that the trillions of dollars that governments are spending to support the economy during the pandemic might lead to inflation in four years time? Nobody knows, but the attractive 688.6 basis point floating rate gives you a decent buffer against continued lower rates in 2024 and after, especially considering the equivalent yield on that low $17.11 price/share.

Even if 3M rates go to zero in four plus years, these B shares would still have an equivalent yield of 10.06%.

The FTAI Series B series preferred shares (FTAI.PB) yield 11.19%, with a call date of 12/15/2024, after which they'll have a floating rate of 644.7 basis points above 3M LIBOR rates.

Taxes:

FTAI issues a K-1 at tax time.

Financials:

FTAI's ROA, ROE and EBITDA margin all look better than sector medians, while its debt/equity leverage is much lower.

Debt:

As of 3/31/20, FTAI had $45.1M in cash, and total debt of $1.445B.

Management did some refinancing in Q1 2020, which reduced recourse debt:

"We took recourse debt to total cap from 58% down to 43%. We doubled the size of our revolver from $125 million to $250 million and we recognized that private markets were more aggressive than ever for infrastructure assets and we took advantage of that by taking close to $200 million in profits and taking a lot of capital off the table. Average interest rate on the retired debt was 7.5% as compared to the new debt average rate of 3.9%. And new debt included 15-year and 30-year tax-exempt bonds priced at 3 and 5 days [ph] and 4% respectively, both of which were substantially oversubscribed and 5-year taxable bonds priced at 6%." (Q1 '20 call)

(FTAI site)

COVID-19 Update:

This all sounds swell, but how's FTAI's airline-related business coping with the effects of the pandemic?

Management gave some insight on how the pandemic is affecting its business on the Q1 '20 earnings call on May 1:

"Many airlines are being negatively affected by the coronavirus situation will need financial assistance. One investment opportunity we are beginning to see as a result is with these airlines that have historically avoided leasing and now will order aircraft on a sale-leaseback basis to raise capital. Our recent announcement regarding Air France fleet is a perfect example and there are others that will almost certainly happen. Our strategic goal of becoming the leading market provider of aftermarket power for the CFM56 engine by developing proprietary products and practices, made great strides recently. Our joint venture has submitted final application materials to the FAA for approval of our first product which we hope to have in production very soon." "We've structured our leases to collect maintenance reserves, which I have always been a big fan of. So we hold security deposits in the form of cash, which is the best kind of security deposit you can get. And we have over $200 million of that to negotiate with. So I think that and the fact that we have cargo and that we have engines makes our position better. But net-net I mean, I think this year, this will cost probably $50 million to $100 million to us for the impact of COVID-19. And that's I think relatively less than what other leasing companies will see because of the reasons I just mentioned. But then on the flip side, these deals that we're negotiating are probably the best economics we have ever seen."

And how about the infrastructure operations?

"Extended lower crude prices as a result of the Saudi-Russia dispute and COVID-19 demand disruption have impacted our volumes especially from Canada, but we are seeing some instances where our customers are shifting modes rather than materially reducing volumes. Our largest customer recently informed us they intend to intake in crude by importing via ship rather than taking volumes from Utah or Canada by rail as an example. Our long-term goal has always been to provide our customers with a maximum optionality to receive or ship products via rail, truck, pipe or water, and within months this year as our pipelines come online we will have all these modes fully operational. A lot of midstream assets are going to come under pressure, particularly assets that are gathering related in production gathering related. And this is one of the reasons we really focused on having a terminal next to two big refineries is because when those refineries, they're operating 24/7 and they bring in - Motiva brings in 600,000 barrels of crude a day and 600,000 barrels of product a day. And Exxon is going from 360 to 625. So the beauty of that is that there's always product flowing."

Valuations:

At $10.14, FTAI common is selling at 66% of book value, with an EV/EBITDA of 8.96X, and price/FAD per share of 1.47X. Clearly, the market sees its aviation/energy infrastructure businesses as being heavily impacted by the pandemic and the demand destruction in the energy patch.

Insiders:

FTAI's CEO, CFO and a director all took advantage of falling prices in March, scooping up ~77K shares. In addition, the Washington Investment Board, which already had a 10% ownership position in FTAI, bought an additional 2.35 million shares, at prices of $6.81 to $8.54:

Analysts have an average price target of $14 and a low target of $12.00 for the FTAI common. Of course, price targets have become less reliable in these uncertain times - in some case they weren't reliable to begin with even in normal times. Here are two options-selling trades which mover around the edges, if you're so inclined.

Covered Calls - FTAI's August $12.00 call strike pays $.65, allowing you to effectively double the $.66 in quarterly dividends during this four-month trade. The nominal yield is 12.92%, or 47.6% annualized:

Conversely, this August Cash Secured Put trade pays $.85 at the much lower $8.00 put strike, for a 10.6% nominal yield, offers you a $7.15 breakeven, which is 40% below the lowest $12 price target:

You can see more info for these two trades on our Covered Calls Table and our Cash Secured Puts Table.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, except where noted otherwise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTAI.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service has featured options selling for dividend stocks since 2009.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.