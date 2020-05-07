It's Time To Fly United Airlines

Upon perusing Bill Miller's latest, one quote, in particular, stuck out,

"The stocks that have led since the bottom have been low PE/cyclical names with operating or financial leverage, viz., the exact names that were clobbered the most in the decline."

As the ultimate cyclical stock, airlines would, thus, seem like ideal fishing ground. And following the huge drawdown across the airline space post-Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) meeting, I am becoming increasingly bullish on United (NASDAQ:UAL). If one were to believe, as Miller does, that the ideal investment comes at "the point of maximum pessimism," I think UAL may be the ideal candidate for new shareholders post-equity raise.

Now, the UAL raise may seem especially shareholder-unfriendly, considering the extent of the dilution, but I see the move as particularly shrewd. It reflects, in my view, an uncharacteristic decisiveness and willingness to make the tough choices in tough times and come out ahead. Coupled with its high liquidity/low burn relative positioning, I would be a buyer at current levels.

Key Takes From the March Quarter

1Q20 numbers were deeply in the red, but this was hardly surprising, given the preliminary earnings release a week or so before. The headline numbers were as follows - operating revenue of $8.0bn (-16.8% YoY), an adjusted pretax loss of $1.0bn, and adjusted net losses of $639m translating to a diluted loss per share (ex-specials) of $2.57 and $6.86 on a GAAP basis.

Source: UAL 1Q20 Earnings Release

The most bearish stat from the quarter was probably net new bookings down "essentially 100%" post-COVID, with the company now working through a plan to weather a zero net passenger revenue scenario for the rest of FY20 and into FY21 as well. This isn't the base case obviously, but the fact that management is getting out ahead is a positive, in my view.

When we say plan for the worst and hope for the best, however, we really mean it. And we're therefore planning for the environment to possibly continue at essentially 0 net passenger revenue for the rest of the year and into 2021. We are projecting that and certainly hope it's better than that. But we are planning for the possibility. - 1Q20 Transcript

As things stand, management does not see signs of meaningful near-term demand recovery, but the belief is that there will be pent-up longer-term demand. Management even cited a YoY increase in website searches related to 2021 spring break travel, though I'd exercise some skepticism there - searches for travel-related topics have leveled off significantly following the March (presumably spring break-related) spike.

Source: Google Trends

Crucially, management is also taking an ax to the cost structure - operating expense for the June quarter is now set to come in >$5.5bn below initial plans, after accounting for the lower fuel consumption and prices. Cost saving initiatives cited on the call include - suspension of tech initiatives ($300m), suspension of United Club projects at O'Hare, Newark, and Dulles ($60m), reduced promotional spending ($60m), airport vendor-related efficiencies ($45m), and simplifying onboard offerings ($30m). Additionally, United is also re-evaluating the timing of aircraft deliveries with suppliers - management emphasized it would not be taking additional aircraft unless needs arise, and if financing is in place.

"Assuming we take the 40 MAX aircraft I just described, we would have an additional 131 MAX aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2022 and beyond. We are discussing the timing of these deliveries with Boeing. However, one thing is certain, I do not anticipate taking any of those aircraft unless and until we need them." - 1Q20 Transcript

A Positive Liquidity Update

As of April 29, UAL held a total liquidity position of ~$9.6 billion (including ~$2 billion undrawn from its revolving credit facility). Management has guided toward a similar liquidity level for 2Q20, assuming an ~$40-45m average daily cash burn (net cash from operations less investing and financing activities) and incorporating ~$2.5bn from the Payroll Support Program (PSP) portion of the CARES Act. See breakdown below:

$ ('bn) Liquidity (April 29) 9.6 (+) 2nd portion of the Cares Act PSP 2.5 (-) Cash Burn (May/June) 2.5 = 2Q20 Liquidity 9.6

Source: Company Filings, Transcript, Author's Est

It is worth bearing in mind that UAL has plenty of buffer as well, with available collateral of >$10 billion ($8bn in aircraft and related parts; $2bn in routes, gates, and slots), excluding the loyalty program. Thus, the company still has room to raise additional capital (if needed). Further, a relative revenue recovery from 2Q's -90% YoY should unlock sufficient liquidity to ensure UAL's year-end liquidity lands above its structural minimum liquidity levels (likely at ~$2-3m), without the need for any financing.

Should demand fail to show a recovery in 3Q20, though, the focus will be on the cash burn - per management, there is room for the daily cash burn to move below $40m/day, with additional room to move to a very impressive ~$20m/day in 4Q20 (but not without significant employee furloughs).

"If we get to October, what I'm about to describe, I hope and pray, we won't have to do. But we already have a plan on the shelf for -- if we get to October, we know what we are going to do -- approximately, what we're going to do to get our cash burn at a worst case, down $20 million -- down to $20 million per day. So we will go from the -- something south of $40 million in the third quarter to something around $20 million in the fourth quarter. And that again assumes a continuing 0 revenue environment." - 1Q20 Transcript

Note, however, that cash burn metrics across airlines are not apples-to-apples. For instance, United's definition includes sale-leaseback proceeds in excess of capital expenditures, while Delta's (NYSE:DAL) excludes any financing impact. Assuming broadly comparable revenue assumptions, though, UAL stacks up nicely relative to peers at $40-45m for the rest of the quarter (vs. ~$50m for Delta and ~$70m for American (AAL)), and a strong liquidity position to boot.

Equity Raise is >17% Dilutive

In late-April, United also raised ~$1.1bn in additional liquidity via secondary equity offering, with the ~39 million shares to be issued, resulting in a ~15% dilution. Including the 30-day option to purchase an additional ~3.9 million shares, the total offering is ~17% dilutive, by my estimates.

Millions Shares outstanding (pre-equity raise) 248.5 (+) Shares issued via secondary offering 39.2 (+) 30-day option for underwriters 3.9 = Shares outstanding (post-equity raise) 291.7 Implied Dilution (%) 17.4%

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

Note that this comes in addition to the ~$5bn UAL will receive through the PSP under the CARES Act, consisting of a ~$3.5bn grant and a $1.5bn 10-year loan. As part of the deal, UAL will issue additional warrants to the Treasury, which adds to the dilution. In the case of the warrants, however, I'd note that the dilutive effect is limited and largely depends on the underlying share price movements - i.e., the greater the share price appreciation, the higher the dilution and vice versa.

Game Theory Points Toward UAL as a Relative Winner

The level of dilution associated with UAL's stock issuance seems net bearish, but I'd argue otherwise, especially for new shareholders (assuming the dilution is priced in). To understand why, it helps to view UAL's decision through a game theory-type lens - if UAL believes its peers will issue equity at some point, it makes a lot of sense to come out ahead and pre-empt a de-rating. The timing was also quite opportune - the equity raise came just before Berkshire disclosed its airline stake disposals.

Cash preservation is key, and I like that UAL seems to get that loud and clear. I am not optimistic about a demand recovery this year, but I think the influx of cash post-equity raise and PSP puts the company firmly in a position to not only survive but also capitalize once a demand recovery materializes. As things stand, UAL presents the most favorable bet on an airline rebound, in my view, given its high liquidity/low burn positioning. Further, management appears more than willing to make the tough choices in reducing costs, bolstering liquidity, and preserving cash. At ~4-5x my estimate for FY21 EPS, I think UAL has reached the proverbial "point of maximum pessimism." I would be a buyer at these levels. Key risks include a second COVID wave, an outsized rebound in fuel prices, and adverse pricing dynamics post-COVID.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.