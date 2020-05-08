Sturm, Ruger: Rising Firearm Sales Showcase An American Icon

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought into the forefront discussions on what is an "essential service". One such industry that was controversially designated as essential is the firearms and munitions industry. The right to own firearms is a uniquely American cultural cornerstone. Firearms are mostly used for two purposes hunting and defense. With regard to defense, at its core, the right to bear arms is the right to have the power to defend yourself and your family. Given the uncertain times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, firearm sales could rise benefiting manufacturers like Sturm, Ruger (NYSE:RGR).

Sturm Ruger website

Just a brief background on the company, Sturm, Ruger is one of the largest gun manufacturers in the US. The company produces three types of firearms (rifles, pistols, and revolvers). Rifles account for most of the company's revenue at $243m, $258m, and $200m in 2017, 2018, and 2019 (47%, 52%, and, 49% of revenue, respectively). The company's sales and manufacturing are almost entirely domestic, giving it a unique "made in America" appeal. The company's latest offering is among the top rifles of 2019. The firearms industry is about $16 billion and is predicted to grow at about 4.5% CAGR till 2025. As a highly respected gun manufacturer, Sturm, Ruger is poised to continue to take advantage of this market growth.

Guns & Ammunition Manufacturing in the US (purchase needed)

Furthermore, Sturm, Ruger is perhaps the only direct way to invest in the US firearms industry. In the past, there were two other publicly traded firearms manufacturers. These were American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC), manufacturer of the popular Smith & Wesson firearms, and Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO), manufacturers of the brand Savage Arms and Stevens.

AOBC has significant exposure to an outdoor & accessories business, which makes up roughly 25% of revenue. While AOBC is planning on spinning off its firearms division in the near future, investors would be wise to wait until this spin-off is completed. Otherwise, you might be saddled with an unwanted accessories business.

Vista Outdoor, on the other hand, sold off its Savage Arms and Stevens firearms division to management-led investors, nearly exiting the firearms industry entirely. Vista Outdoor still has exposure through its ammunition business but can no longer be considered a firearms manufacturer. The other listed companies which deal with firearms are either ammunition manufacturers (like Vista Outdoor or Olin (NYSE:OLN)) or retailers, making Sturm, Ruger the only major listed gun manufacturer that is strictly a non-military weapons business.

The economics of ammunition manufacturing and retail businesses are completely different than firearm manufacturing. Ammunition manufacturing is more of a commodity business, while retail businesses are subject to other factors like location. Therefore, I believe that Sturm, Ruger is the best way to take advantage of the trend of rising firearm sales.

COVID-19 could lead to a continued increase in firearm sales

The current pandemic is causing an unprecedented spike in unemployment. As the uncertainty of the situation builds, people will become more uneasy in general. Poverty is usually statistically correlated with crime. Unease will accelerate if crime, particularly violent crime, starts to increase in people's local neighborhood. In NYC, we are seeing the overall crime rate decrease, yet murders, auto thefts, and burglaries are on the rise.

It is difficult to describe or quantify the need for security as this is largely an emotional decision, not a logical one. Research has shown that, during the Great Depression and Great Recession, crime rates actually fell. However, the myth could persist that crime would increase during this pandemic as people turn to crime out of desperation. The purchase of firearms and the need for security is an emotional one, something that can't be whisked away by statistics.

Looking at the number of background checks conducted by the FBI National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), we can see that the March 2020 numbers spiked. These numbers include re-checks for people who have already previously conducted a background check. The National Shooting Sports Foundation adjusts these numbers removing these re-checks. The adjusted number of checks stands at 2.4 million in March 2020, which is an 80% increase from the March 2019 figure of 1.3 million, indicating an overall increase in new gun owners.

NSSF adjusted NICS for every March - 21-year history

I believe that, although the US economy is gradually re-opening, the uncertainty will still persist. Just the scale of service-related and hospitality jobs lost is mind-blowing. Some of these jobs and companies won't be coming back. Social distancing guidelines will also ensure that economic activity will be subdued for a while. Continued uncertainty will ensure that firearm sales remain high. As firearms sales continue to rise, Sturm, Ruger is set to benefit as one of the largest gun manufacturers in the US. The company has a wide assortment of pistols and revolvers that are great for self-defense.

The counter-argument to my thesis, though, is a quick V-shaped recovery, which, while possible, is a little too optimistic, I believe. Firearm sales tend to rise in periods of uncertainty, and a quick recovery may lead to lower sales. The other long-term risk is the possibility of tighter gun control laws in the future. Canada recently passed a ban on 1,500 styles of "assault-style" rifles. Canada banning assault rifles doesn't really affect Sturm, Ruger as most of its sales are within the US. I also don't think such a ban would ever come into effect in the US.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, Sturm, Ruger is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 21. The company is trading at a premium compared to American Outdoor Brands, which has a P/E ratio of 16. However, I feel this premium is justified, given that Sturm, Ruger only sells firearms, while AOBC also sells other outdoor recreation products (25% of revenue). Given the economic uncertainty, it is hard to say for sure what the financial results would be for that segment of products.

For companies I am considering as part of my longer-term portfolio, I check the financial leverage to see if the company is not overleveraged. Sturm, Ruger has a total cash position of $165 with no long-term debt. The company has been continuously generating cash as evidenced by their cash from operations which has remained positive for the last 10 years.

The company is yielding a 1.4% dividend yield based on the last paid dividend. However, this is a bit of a misleading figure. Looking at Sturm, Ruger's dividend history, dividends paid has been all over the place. Most companies pay their dividends at a fixed and/or slightly growing rate year after year. Sturm, Ruger, however, has a dividend policy that states that dividends are paid out as a portion of earnings, roughly 40% of Net Income quarterly. This creates the unevenness seen in the charts. As gun sales are somewhat cyclical, by extension, Sturm, Ruger's earnings and dividends are as well.

Sturm Ruger Dividend history

Adjusting for cyclicality, the company has a dividend of 1.2. At the current share price of 51, that translates to a yield of 2.3% based on the average of quarterly dividends in the last 5 years. The forward yield could be much higher as gun sales continue to rise.

Now, for certain dividend investors who rely on their dividend income for their daily expenses, Sturm, Ruger's policy may not be suitable. However, for most of us, this is just a cash management issue and is efficient in the sense that the company automatically rewards its excess earnings to shareholders during good times and keeps the cash to itself during lean times. This avoids situations where the company would take on debt in order to continue paying dividends. In terms of safety, the company has been consistently paying dividends for the past 28 years.

Author's calculation based on company data

RGR 28-year dividend history

As mentioned above firearm sales have risen to new highs as fear seems to be the main driver for sales. Revenue had been declining the past 5 years, which has coincided with the term of President Trump who was seen as friendly toward the 2nd amendment. With the uncertainty brought about by the pandemic, we could see firearm sales continue to rise even when the lockdown has been lifted.

I believe firearm sales could easily reach the 2015-2016 levels, which were the highest in the last five years. Taking the average EPS for 2015 and 2016 and projecting that to the next 5 years gives us an EPS of $3.9. Using a P/E ratio of 20 gives us a long-term price target of $78, which represents an upside of roughly 40% from the current price. Given the safe dividend, decent valuation, and strength of Sturm, Ruger's brand, I believe the stock is a buy.

Author's calculation

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RGR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.