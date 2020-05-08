Navios Maritime Partners: Hefty Discount To NAV Persists

Navios Partners can afford to be more aggressive in buybacks given the lucrative cash flow provided by the 5 aforementioned conterships and low debt (Net Debt-to-Capitalization was 36.5% as of December 31, 2019).

This equates to a total ~$30,000 per day cash flow boost, equating to ~$11M in annualized terms, enough to almost cover the entire amount Navios Partners currently pays in distributions.

As of December 2019, the 5 containerships chartered out to HMM are generating an additional ~$6,000 per vessel per day.

Unfortunately, this has been a consistent theme for a very long time, well before the coronavirus outbreak.

Surprise! Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) is trading well below NAV. This has been a consistent theme for a very long time. In turn, this has led to chronic investor fatigue; a value investor is buying something for 20 cents on the dollar, but can never get his dollar. Arguably, this has been the case since NMM eliminated the legacy distribution in 2015/16. Since then, the company has been in something of a "detox" mode, trying to delever with a low distribution payout model. At the same time, NMM is trying to be opportunistic, growing its fleet. To be fair, the world is going through unprecedented turmoil due to the coronavirus, and the dry bulk index is hovering around record lows. This explains the terrible YTD unit price performance, down more than 60%.

However, even before the coronavirus, NMM's unit price was struggling, consistently trading at a substantial discount to NAV. Many attribute this to a "management discount". There is a lot of distrust with the CEO, Ms. Frangou, even though there hasn't been any significant abuse (at least no way near relative to other companies in the shipping sector, which is generally plagued with poor corporate governance). That said, I believe there are few incidents which have affected unitholder sentiment towards the CEO.

1. U-turn on legacy distribution

Back in 2015/16, NMM eliminated distribution payments - an unprecedented move for an MLP at the time. The timeline was as follows (note these are pre-reverse split figures).

Q2 2015: NMM reiterated its commitment to pay a minimum distribution of $1.77 per unit annualized through 2016

Q3 2015: NMM announced an aggressive distribution cut (in excess of 50%), citing poor market conditions. It suggested the revised distribution of $0.85 per annum is sustainable for 5 years.

Q4 2015 earnings: The company completely eliminated the distribution

Very eventful three quarters, to say the least.

Until 2016, NMM was a stellar dividend payer, paying more than $200 per unit in progressive distributions since inception (or $13+ per unit on a pre-reverse split basis). To put things into perspective, the company's annual legacy distribution amount was well above the current market cap.

NMM restored distributions in Q2 2018. The new distribution policy of $1.20 per common unit annually is well below historical standards (less than 5% of the legacy distribution).

Wasn't the whole point of completely eliminating the distribution to come out stronger in terms of balance sheet and fleet mix, and ultimately reward unitholders more in the future?

2. Lack of clear strategy

The rationale for distribution elimination was to redeploy the distribution savings accretively in a fleet renewal program, particularly in containerships, effectively repositioning NMM as a containership-focused MLP.

Shortly thereafter, the company changed strategy, shifting away from the containership-focused MLP model and aiming to repositioning itself as an opportunistic vehicle to acquire cheap dry bulk vessels.

Then, in 2017, NMM changed strategy again, forming Navios Containers (NMCI) following the distressed acquisition of the 14-vessel containership fleet from Rickmers Maritime. NMCI initially listed in Norway and subsequently migrated to the US via a direct listing (given the failed IPO attempt).

The concept was that NMCI would become the home for all containerships within the Navios Group. In turn, this takes us back to the previous dry bulk-only aspiration (at the NMM level), with a strategic passive stake in NMCI, which could one day be monetized.

Unfortunately, NMCI cannot afford to purchase the containerships owned by NMM and cannot raise accretive equity due to its rock-bottom unit price:

The result? NMCI is another Navios entity trading at a substantial discount to NAV, and this also affects NMM. NMM is shifting strategy once again. Instead of pursuing its dry bulk-only aspirations (at the NMM level), with a strategic stake in NMCI (as a passive maritime investment), NMM has ended up with five more directly-owned containerships in its fleet following the liquidation of Navios Europe 1.

(Source: NMM website, fleet list)

What's more, NMM will most likely end up with even more directly-owned containerships following the planned liquidation of Navios Europe 2, which owns 7 containerships (as well as 7 dry bulk vessels).

So, what's next? Perhaps the best route is for NMM to absorb NMCI and follow a multi-segment strategy, with progressive dividends, like SFL Corporation (SFL)? Something needs to happen.

3. Unnecessary dilution below NAV

In Q1 2018, NMM completed a public offering of 18.4 million common units, priced at $1.90 per common unit (well below NAV), raising ~$35 million of gross proceeds. A proper justification for this unnecessary dilution was never provided. This killed the momentum back then. It was certainly not required due to NMM's already attractive cash from operations, which was retained in-house (as opposed to paying it out in hefty distributions). Some speculate that NMM had a deal lined up that didn't work out. In any case, further damage was done.

4. Poor optics

Optics matter. In Q1 2019, NMM finally announced a much-needed $50 million unit repurchase program. This provides a tremendous opportunity to acquire units well below NAV, benefiting long-term holders. Unfortunately, only a small fraction has been used thus far, and instead, the company continues to acquire more vessels at NAV (instead of its own units at a fraction of NAV). If management does not plan to use the entire $50 million, at least they can try to show some consistency by buying back a small number of units every quarter, even symbolically, so the unit count can consistently trend down. It is important to note that the $50 million unit repurchase program represents more than 50% of the current market cap. That is substantial and can make up for the previous unnecessary dilutions.

What's more, ownership by NMM's directors continues to remain remarkably low. With the exception of the CEO, all other officers and directors as a group own just ~0.1%. No director has actually bought units in the open market, and the CEO has increased her ownership to more than 3% via stock options, not purchases in the open market. Again, optics matter.

Also, better communication is required. Management has refrained from adopting a distribution policy in line with historical practices. I am mindful that the MLP landscape has changed since the 2015/16 energy crash, but the current distribution payout level, versus current and projected cash flow generation, is very low. The Term Loan B was refinanced at favorable terms, debt is low (Net Debt-to-Capitalization was 36.5% as of December 31, 2019), and there are no substantial debt maturities until Q4 2021. Personally, I prefer a round of aggressive repurchases well below NAV to bring down the unit count meaningfully and then have the ability to hike distributions on a per unit basis more aggressively.

Conclusion

NMM continues trading well below NAV. Unfortunately, this has been a consistent theme for a very long time.

It is important to note that the company's general partner (GP) interests were sold by the previous parent, Navios Maritime Holdings (NM), to N Shipmanagement Acquisition Corp., an entity affiliated with NMM's CEO. This is a net positive, in my view, as the market perceived the relationship with struggling NM as a toxic link (as NM is under water with negative NAV).

The 5 containerships chartered out to HMM on lucrative fixed contracts are an anchor of stability. As discussed above, the main reason for this is that NMCI cannot afford to acquire these assets despite having an agreement in place to purchase each vessel for $36 million. Note, charter rates surged in December 2019, increasing from $24,095 per day to $30,119 per day:

(Source: NMM website, fleet list)

These lucrative contracts, set to expire in December 2023, provide tremendous stability, allowing NMM to be cash flow positive in virtually any dry bulk rate environment. Specifically, the additional ~$6,000 per vessel per day equates to a total ~$30,000 per day cash flow boost, equating to ~$11 million in annualized cash flow (almost the entire amount NMM pays in annual distributions, currently $13.6 million per year). To this end, I hope NMM keeps on to the 5 containerships chartered out to HMM as much as possible. A few days ago, the company declared a distribution of $0.3 per quarter, in line with previous. Let's see what happens, but financial engineering is required to unlock value, in my view. NMM can afford to be a bit more aggressive given its low debt and cash flow stability provided by the 5 containerships.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.