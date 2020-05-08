Apple: iPhone SE Not Necessarily A Game Changer

While sales contribution isn't as meaningful, it does expand the addressable base of customers who are more cost-sensitive, thus expanding the installed base of global users which is additive to service and accessory revenue long term.

Apple is also expected to release an Apple iPhone SE Plus which is a larger variant of the SE, demonstrating further commitment to the budget-friendly iPhone.

Apple (AAPL) couldn’t have released a budget-friendly iPhone at a better time. With the economy on the brink of recession, and consumer confidence heading into the dumps, what’s a better time than now to release a vintage style iPhone 8 with specs that include the A13 chip? The second-generation iPhone SE comes with better water resistance, and it excludes the 3.5mm headphone jack, thus requiring wireless Bluetooth pairing or a separate thunderbolt dongle. The iPhone SE (second gen) launched on April 24, 2020, with very little in the way of promotional effort.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Apple has released a special edition phone. In the past, Apple has released an SE type iPhone (2016), which had updated internals, but used the same exact design as the iPhone 5S. Apple also released the iPhone 5C (2015), which was basically an iPhone with a plastic cover prior to the transition to iPhone 6 where two different types of iPhones were released based on the size of the screen as opposed to differences in the styling of the iPhone.

Source: Apple

The significance of the iPhone SE 2 refresh ties into the fact that it’s been 4 years since Apple has refreshed the SE lineup. Not to mention, these devices could prospectively appeal to consumers who have a preference for the home button, i.e. legacy type users who aren’t interested in buying the most powerful hardware but prefer the functionality of prior-generation models. It’s also nice that it comes with upgraded internal components, which come in handy when playing mobile games.

What’s the implied impact financially?

These devices have composed a smaller component of the unit mix, as consumers prefer upgrading to the latest edition. At a price of $400, the phone is 60% cheaper than the outgoing flagship iPhone 11 Pro, which should drive significant demand in terms of price sensitivity/elasticity, but unit contribution of the iPhone SE has been more limited, as the premium positioning of the iPhone keeps demand skewed towards higher priced models.

Source: Statista

Historically, the iPhone SE generated 5.5% to 11% share of sales between September 2016 and September 2018 before getting phased out. Therefore, revenue contribution could compare to the prior generation model where the financial contribution to Apple iPhone net sales could translate to an 8-9% contribution to revenue, which could help offset some of the negative impact from supply chain woes tied to COVID-19 related disruption.

Source: Apple

Apple generated $142.381B revenue from the iPhone segment, so if revenue contribution is comparable, Apple will generate $11.74B revenue assuming 8.25%-unit mix based on the midpoint of sales contribution for the prior generation. However, consensus expectations suggest that supply chain disruptions could have a meaningful headwind with June quarter iPhone sales expected to decline by 36% according to analyst Rod Hall from Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). Ming Chi-Kuo also released a report where he anticipates iPhone shipments to decline by 20-25% in Q2 2020, but had some positive things to say about the iPhone SE 2nd gen.

Therefore, if Apple iPhone revenue declines by as much as 15% like 2019, we could anticipate that the $11.74B revenue contribution could shrink even further to perhaps $10B in revenue contribution or so.

Wedbush Analyst Daniel Ives mentioned potential unit sales figures:

Apple faced a tough decision to make and ultimately decided to release and green light this smart phone to the market in hopes of gaining contained success out of the gates. That said, based on underlying demand and the prior SE cycle, we believe shipping between 20 million to 25 million iPhone 9/SE2 units in the first six to nine months is a realistic target.

Based on the retail price of $400, the iPhone SE could contribute anywhere from $8B to $10B revenue based on his analysis. This estimate makes sense because it’s in line with historical revenue contribution, and it takes into consideration the weakness in shipments due to a global pandemic, which should translate into softening hardware revenue. What could offset some of the hardware revenue decline is app store related revenue, likely gaming as NPD data was strong on digital gaming, which could be impactful for Apple’s service revenue business.

On the positive side, Apple seems committed to the iPhone SE (2nd gen), as the company intends to release an iPhone SE Plus, which is basically a larger screen variant of the budget-friendly iPhone SE. MacRumors cites Ming Chi-Kuo when referencing a release date delay from 1H 2021 to 2H 2021.

So, investors can anticipate another budget-friendly Plus-sized variant perhaps in time for the holidays next year, which doesn’t do much to take away from the anticipated 5G iPhone, but perhaps provide customers with added flexibility when upgrading phones next year as well.

Conclusion

We’re not saying the iPhone SE is necessarily a game changer, as we’re on track for another year of sluggish revenue for the iPhone category. It could have a positive impact on increasing the total installed base of iPhone users, which could translate more favorably for long-term service revenue contribution to Apple.

Basically, the hardware isn’t where the money is going to be when it pertains to an entry-level iPhone, but the additional services like iCloud storage, Warranty, AppStore revenue, and so forth could add some incremental upside to the thesis. Also, more iPhone users also translate to added contribution to its accessory business (which is its strongest performing category) adding to the Apple “halo effect.”

Apple is set to report two disappointing years when it pertains to iPhone sales, but with the addition of more phones in the line-up, it at least provides added sales support for investors. Expectations mostly hinge on the iPhone 12, which will come with 5G capability according to various sources. Getting out of the sales slump with the addition of iPhone SE and perhaps SE Plus should be perceived positively and assuming sentiment shifts to a new cycle of hardware, Apple stock will likely recover.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.