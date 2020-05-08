Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) CEO Amit Munshi on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Q1 2020 Results Conference Call

May 7, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Laurie Stelzer - CFO

Amit Munshi - President & CEO

Preston Klassen - Head R&D

Conference Call Participants

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo

Kennen MacKay - RBC Capital Markets

Alethia Young - Cantor

Jason Gerberry - Bank of America

Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim Partners

Alan Carr - Needham & Company

Joel Beatty - Citigroup

Presentation

Operator

Good day, everyone. And welcome to Arena Pharmaceuticals’ Corporate Conference Call. This call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Laurie Stelzer, Chief Financial Officer of Arena. Please go ahead.

Laurie Stelzer

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us