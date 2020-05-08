Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) CEO Amit Munshi on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)
Q1 2020 Results Conference Call
May 7, 2020 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Laurie Stelzer - CFO
Amit Munshi - President & CEO
Preston Klassen - Head R&D
Conference Call Participants
Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo
Kennen MacKay - RBC Capital Markets
Alethia Young - Cantor
Jason Gerberry - Bank of America
Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim Partners
Alan Carr - Needham & Company
Joel Beatty - Citigroup
Presentation
Operator
Good day, everyone. And welcome to Arena Pharmaceuticals’ Corporate Conference Call. This call is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to Laurie Stelzer, Chief Financial Officer of Arena. Please go ahead.
Laurie Stelzer
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us