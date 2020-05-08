Crushing It: Okta Is Benefiting From The New Economy

The stock price appears to be extremely overvalued, but we are in the middle of a historic reset with digital transformation stocks rising to the top.

Okta indicated in its latest earnings report in early March that it had not experienced any business slowdown due to the pandemic.

Back in January, I wrote the article "Okta Still Too Frothy For My Liking." It turns out that my neutral call for Okta, Inc. (OKTA) was way off, as the stock is now up 35% since publication, a stark contrast to the S&P 500, which is down 13%.

The funny thing about high-growth stocks is that they don't respect the traditional valuation metrics that analysts, myself included, wave in front of readers' noses screaming "overvalued!" While it might be true that Okta is indeed quite overvalued, we are experiencing a historic seismic shift to a work-from-home environment, where the rules of the game are changing fast. And if there is one thing that I have learned from 40 years of observing the stock market, you listen to what the markets are saying and you act accordingly. There are many overvalued work-from-home stocks out there, and almost all of them are breaking out to all-time highs. For example, just yesterday, I wrote about Atlassian (TEAM), another high-flyer. Today, Twilio Inc. (TWLO) stock jumped 40% to reach a new high.

Okta had been range-bound for almost a year, but in the last week, has made a move to a new all-time high.

It is clear from my analysis (below) that Okta is one of the most valued digital transformation stocks that I track, and this makes me hesitate to give this stock two thumbs up. But I believe that we are witnessing a historic repricing in the stock market. Unlike most stocks that are languishing in the current market conditions, digital transformation stocks are being strongly endorsed by the market players. When we look back 20 years from now, it will be obvious that 2020 marked the seismic shift to the cloud, the fourth leg of the industrial revolution, and the pandemic dramatically accelerated the shift. We won't be going back to the way things were.

So, valuation be damned! Listen to what the market is telling you and buy digital transformation stocks. And oh, yeah... buy Okta.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The metric sidesteps the valuation dilemma for high-growth companies that generally don't show profits. The Rule of 40 allows for both revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) in combination such that they must add up to at least 40%. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can turn a blind eye to negative free cash flow to some extent. On the other hand, if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth.

This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. Young companies tend to have high revenue growth but are burning cash. Mature companies have lower revenue growth, but they make up in terms of free cash flow. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so ones.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to a previous article I have written.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

In Okta's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 47% + 7% = 54%

Its score is much higher than the necessary 40% needed to fulfill the rule of thumb, suggesting that this company has a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward sales, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how Okta stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward sales multiple.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the valuation. In this instance, Okta is situated significantly above the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is extremely overvalued on a relative basis. Its valuation is right up there with other companies such as Atlassian, Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), and Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP). I should mention that, despite the extreme valuations, all of these stocks are expected to be strong players in the current work-from-home market conditions, and all of them are breaking out to new highs. As I said earlier, when the market speaks, you must listen. There is little point in waiting for a better entry point, as you are likely to miss this paradigm shift.

Investment Risks

There are several risks that investors should consider before investing in Okta. First of all, valuations for Okta and other work-from-home plays such as Zoom (ZM) are exceptionally high, very reminiscent of the 2000 dot.com era. Being an older investor, I remember a time at the turn of the century when technology stocks were breaking out much like today's more focused work-at-home plays. It was like fish jumping into my boat - profits were effortless. In three months, I quadrupled my money. But alas, the opportunities dried up and the market eventually crashed. It is quite possible, if not likely, that the current work-from-home craze dies out to a certain extent. And when that happens, you want to get out as fast as possible.

Okta has some issues that investors should be aware of. First of all, its SG&A expense margin is quite high. The company is currently spending 104% on SG&A plus R&D, more than its revenue intake. (Note that SG&A expenses include non-cash stock-based compensation.)

(Source: Portfolio123)

While this high level of expense is manageable given the company's strong cash reserve, an extended recession could prove troublesome.

Another issue is that Okta has a history of share dilution, as shown below.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Currently, the company has diluted shares by 9.4% YoY. In 2018, share dilution was close to 15% YoY. At present, I don't take share dilution into account when calculating revenue growth or the Rule of 40, but perhaps I should.

Summary And Conclusions

Okta has recently broken out to an all-time high. When a breakout occurs, it usually signifies more bullishness to come. Okta is a strong company with annual revenue growth of 47% and a positive free cash flow margin of 7%, giving it a score of 54% on the Rule of 40. The company indicated in its latest quarterly earnings report that it had not experienced any business slowdown to the pandemic, but keep in mind that this was in early March. While the stock movement is strong and the company's fundamentals are strong, there is one tiny detail that gives me hesitation, and that is its very high valuation. In this case, I am going to overlook valuation and point to the historic shift towards work-from-home. I expect that Okta will benefit from the new economics with its dominant position in identity management solutions and Zero Trust.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.