CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) CEO John Somerhalder on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)
Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call
May 07, 2020 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
David Mordy - Director, Investor Relations
John Somerhalder - Interim President and Chief Executive Officer
Kristie Colvin - Interim Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Shar Pourreza - Guggenheim Partners
Insoo Kim - Goldman Sachs
Michael Weinstein - Credit Suisse
Steve Fleishman - Wolfe Research, LLC
Aga Zmigrodzka - UBS
Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America
Anthony Crowdell - Mizuho
Paul Patterson - Glenrock Associates
Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan
Charles Fishman - Morningstar
Ashar Khan - Verition
James Thalacker - BMO Capital Markets
Antoine Aurimond - Bank of America
Presentation
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to CenterPoint