CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) CEO John Somerhalder on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call

May 07, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Mordy - Director, Investor Relations

John Somerhalder - Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Kristie Colvin - Interim Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shar Pourreza - Guggenheim Partners

Insoo Kim - Goldman Sachs

Michael Weinstein - Credit Suisse

Steve Fleishman - Wolfe Research, LLC

Aga Zmigrodzka - UBS

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America

Anthony Crowdell - Mizuho

Paul Patterson - Glenrock Associates

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Charles Fishman - Morningstar

Ashar Khan - Verition

James Thalacker - BMO Capital Markets

Antoine Aurimond - Bank of America

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to CenterPoint