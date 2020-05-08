Tesla: The Range Discrepancy, Part II

Tesla's share price, and its access to capital, reflect a mythical belief in the technological prowess of the company. Absent this myth, the share price is greatly at risk.

"Gaming" may not be the same thing, nor have the same consequences, as "cheating" (a la Volkswagen in "Dieselgate") but it is still bad news for Tesla.

Below, I summarize my original results and present further evidence - nearly all of which points in the same direction, namely that Tesla is "gaming" the EPA results.

My recent article on the discrepancy between the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") range ratings for Tesla and various independent tests has generated a lot of commentary.

My earlier article on the comparative range of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and other brands has generated over 1,000 comments. Some of these included information worth sharing with the wider Seeking Alpha community. In addition, I have become aware of additional reporting on this subject from reputable sources. The purpose of this article is to provide this additional information and to respond to some of the common critical comments of Tesla bulls to my earlier article.

Updated Summary Results

I presented a summary table in my earlier article. I recreate this summary below, adding an additional test from Europe’s (and Germany’s) largest automobile club, ADAC:

Source Avg Tesla Result (% of EPA Rating) Avg Non-Tesla Result (% of EPA Rating) Batteries fully drained? Autocar/What Car? 77.9% 101.3% No nextmove 75.7% 116.4% Probable Car and Driver 63.8% 108.9% Yes AMCI NA 144.8% Nearly Consumer Reports 1 90.1% 105.0% Unknown Consumer Reports 2 100.0%/112.9% NA Unknown CarWow 83.9% 96.9% Yes ADAC 81.6% 97.3% Yes

These ADAC results were contained in an addendum to my original article. At the time, I said that there was only a thin description of the testing procedures. Since we are talking about Germans here, I should have known better. In fact, there is a very elaborate description of the procedures – unfortunately only in German but there are plenty of free translation services on the internet.

Further Evidence: EPA versus WLTP

Outside of the United States, the standard for testing the range and efficiency of BEVs is the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (“WLTP”). Since this is a standardized, government test, like the EPA test, I thought it would be useful to compare the EPA and WLTP results for various models. The two tests are quite different and therefore it would be difficult for a manufacturer to “game” both of them simultaneously.

Like the EPA test, the WLTP test is done on a dynamometer in controlled, indoor conditions. The cars are run through a specified cycle of acceleration, braking and cruising, meant to reflect a combination of city and highway driving. Unlike the EPA test, the WLTP does not run the cars to full battery draining but rather the cycle lasts a total of 30 minutes and covers a notional distance of a little over 23 kilometers. The efficiency and range are then calculated by measuring the amount of electricity used in this cycle and extrapolating it to the entire battery.

It is surprisingly difficult to find EPA and WLTP ratings on a consistent basis for different models and makes of cars. The EPA provides these in a single website (www.fueleconomy.gov) but I have been unable to find a comparable website for the WLTP ratings. In addition, since the WLTP standard has been implemented in Europe only since September 2019, it does not appear to be available for all vehicles yet; for example, there are no numbers for Tesla Model X and S cars. To get the WLTP numbers, I have consequently used this website, with cross-checks to company specification sheets where possible. Where these checks have produced a discrepancy, I have chosen the results most favorable to Tesla. (For example, the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus is sometimes shown as having an EPA range of 240 miles and sometimes shown as having an EPA range of 250. Since I am attempting to show that the EPA range is exaggerated, I have used the lower range in the table below.)

The results for the comparable vehicles I was able to find, which are broadly consistent with the vehicles in the InsideEVs article that started this debate, are below:

Vehicle EPA Range (miles) WLTP Range (miles) EPA/WLTP Audi e-Tron 204 255 80.0% BMW i3 (120ah) 153 191 80.1% Hyundai Kona 258 279 92.5% Jaguar I-Pace 234 292 80.1% Kia Niro 239 283 84.5% Nissan Leaf (62kWh) 226 239 94.6% Porsche Taycan Turbo 201 279 72.0% Tesla Model 3 LR AWD 310 348 89.1% Tesla Model 3 Perf AWD 310 329 94.2% Tesla Model 3 SR Plus 240 254 94.5%

The average ratio of the two tests for the non-Tesla vehicles is 83.4%. The average ratio for Tesla vehicles is 92.6%.

By itself, this comparison of EPA and WLTP ranges would demonstrate little. Combined with all the other results, I believe that it represents additional information that Tesla is “gaming” the EPA test.

Further Evidence: Road Tests

There are three road tests from reputable sources which touch up this issue. These are not rigorous, side-by-side tests. However, they are comments from automotive professionals who work for reputable organizations and who have a large experience with multiple battery electric vehicles ("BEVs").

Edmunds

The first comments come from a long-term test of a 2017 Tesla Model 3 by Edmunds, the independent automotive testing group, which wrapped up in 2020 when the Tesla was resold (after depreciating by 37%). Below is the comment from one of the test drivers (emphasis added):

I'm tired of this. I am not able to match, let alone exceed, the Tesla's rated range. This flies in the face of every other EV. I've driven 334 miles in a Bolt, which is only rated at 238 miles. I've had similar (and frequent) range-busting results in the Leaf, the Volt, the Kona EV and many others. But never in a Tesla, be it an S, X or 3. And I’m driving the same commute. I'm thinking their ratings are overstated. Of course they are. Who else recommends that you set the battery to 90% full on a regular basis to save the battery? No one, that's who. It allows them to claim a certain range but recommend against operating the car that way. Meanwhile, our Bolt is proving such tactics aren't necessary. It just achieved its best-ever result after 2.5 years and nearly 30,000 miles.

The Drive

The second comment comes from Alex Roy, writing for The Drive. Roy is a well-known automotive commentator and enthusiast. He is also a Tesla fan and owner who has, among other things, set the cross-country “Cannonball” record for BEVs three times in various Teslas. In a test of a Porsche Taycan Turbo (where he achieved a range of 295 miles versus the car’s EPA rating of 201 miles), Roy commented (emphasis added):

But Tesla's numbers have never really made sense to me either. I've driven a lot of Teslas. I set the electric cross-country record three times: twice in a Model S, once in a Model 3. These are great cars, but I can tell you that there's no universe in which a Tesla can approach its EPA ratings in real-world driving. Every Tesla I've ever driven displayed wildly optimistic range projections. If my Model 3 — which sits on 18" aero wheels — indicates 100% battery and 311 miles of range, I might get 230 miles out of it on the highway, which is most of what I do.

Road & Track

Finally, there are comments from Matt Farah, writing for the venerable Road & Track automotive magazine. In another test of a Porsche Taycan (where Farah was able easily to beat the EPA rating by 81 miles), Farah commented (emphasis added):

Most people don’t know this, but the EPA doesn’t physically test every new car. Instead, manufacturers are given a set of testing parameters that account for a wide variety of conditions, and they use those parameters in their own testing. They then submit the results of those tests to the EPA, which reviews the data and publishes the official efficiency and range numbers.... Occasionally, the EPA does physically test a car, to confirm an automaker's numbers…. The EPA's testing is complicated, accounting for a wide range of scenarios and use cases. It seems Tesla optimizes its cars for the EPA test, which gives them range numbers to brag about on paper—numbers that owners I’ve spoken with can't seem to reach.

Comments on Comments

There have been some consistent themes in the comments from the Tesla bulls to my earlier article. I respond to these below.

Test X is invalid for reason Y

Well, of course. There is no such thing as the “right” test to determine the “right” range of a vehicle. The range will always depend on the circumstances of the drive and the behavior of the driver.

However, it is highly suggestive that, across a wide range of tests (including the observations of experienced and reputable test drivers), the Teslas consistently and materially under-performed their EPA ratings and that it is uniquely the Teslas that suffer from this failure. Any single test can be criticized but the weight of evidence from all of them is clear, particularly when – with the narrow exception of one non-comparative test from Consumer Reports the details of which are not disclosed – the Tesla bulls have not been able to provide a single counter example from equivalent sources.

These tests are empirical results. Empirical results should always, in my opinion, be viewed with caution because the world is filled with false correlations and (as the replication crisis has shown) empiricists are not immune to biases. However, “bottom-up” empirical results gain credibility when they are backed by good “top-down” theoretical reasons. And we know that this is the case with Tesla and uniquely with Tesla. Remember the question from Edmunds: “Who else recommends that you set the battery to 90% full on a regular basis to save the battery? No one, that's who.”

(I also suggest the reading of comment #44 from “gtimbers” in the TMC forum. “gtimbers” is clearly a fan of Tesla and BEVs in general (having owned three Teslas and one other BEV over a 7-year period). He points out that an obvious way for Tesla to “optimize” its EPA results is to choose battery chemistries and battery management systems which, although showing very high results at first, deteriorate rapidly. If Tesla is willing to “game” the test in this way, then there is little reason to doubt its ability and willingness to do so in other ways.)

Tests that did not involve the full draining of the battery are invalid

There are multiple responses to this comment. The first is that, of course, several of the tests did involve full draining. In addition, I would include the results from Edmunds, The Drive and Road & Track in this category since these involved long-term driving of these vehicles under normal conditions that would have involved, if not full draining, then something reasonably close thereto.

The parties making this comment also fail to explain why Teslas are uniquely harmed by this testing procedure. Although I can understand that the extrapolation could produce inaccuracy if batteries are not consumed linearly, why does it appear only to harm Teslas? (Some comments have mentioned the impact of “regenerative braking,” but since this is standard with almost any BEV, the differential impact on Teslas is still not explained.)

Finally, if this is a source of material error – and a fairly obvious one – then why would so many reputable organizations use partial draining combined with extrapolation? The procedure saves time and resources, of course, but it is hard to believe that this would have been a decisive factor if it would lead to material errors, particularly with something like the WLTP.

Test X is invalid because it is a highway test

Several of the tests have involved all, or predominately, highway driving. Some commentators have argued that this makes them meaningless.

This comment is misguided. Range (and the associated efficiency) tests are relevant for day-to-day driving, of course, because they speak to the cost of ownership. However, I believe that the quoted ranges of vehicles are most relevant for periodic long-distance drives, which would be mostly on the highway. Testing the vehicles in this way is therefore much more relevant to the typical consumer.

Well, all I can say is that I routinely beat EPA results with my Tesla

These statements are obviously unverifiable and subject to bias. Moreover, if this were a typical result, then why have the bulls been unable to produce multiple independent and reputable sources to back up this claim? In fact, nearly all evidence from these sources runs in the opposite direction.

Is Tesla Cheating?

Well, that depends on your definition of “cheating.”

Think back to “Dieselgate” (which has so far cost Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) over $33 billion in fines and consumer compensation, as well as doing huge reputational damage). In this case, Volkswagen included a “defeat device” in their diesels which was “computer software that could sense test scenarios by monitoring speed, engine operation, air pressure and even the position of the steering wheel.” Under the laboratory conditions of the pollution test, this device would dampen the performance of the car so as to reduce emissions. In the real world, the device would return engine performance to normal and emissions would increase by up to 40 times.

I am not suggesting that Tesla is doing anything this blatant. However, as Matt Farah stated, the evidence strongly suggests that Tesla “optimizes its cars for the EPA test, which gives them range numbers to brag about on paper—numbers that owners I’ve spoken with can't seem to reach.”

The line between “optimize” and “cheat” is not absolutely clear. As readers may remember, accusations were also made against other manufacturers. So far, nothing has come of these other accusations. I strongly suspect that this is because, although these other manufacturers were “optimizing,” they were not blatantly “cheating” like Volkswagen.

This is why I prefer the term “gaming” to describe Tesla’s behavior. They know the rules of the test and I strongly suspect that the company has engineers dedicated to producing EPA results which are excellent for marketing purposes, but which bear only a loose relationship to what customers can actually achieve, especially over time. As the comment from “gtimbers” referenced above indicates, I think that Tesla has gotten progressively better at this “gaming” over time, meaning that many of the range improvements trumpeted by Tesla bulls have been more fiction than fact.

But no matter what you call it, one thing is clear: Given its performance relative to the other BEVs, Tesla is being strikingly cavalier and aggressive in the way it characterizes its battery and range performance. It is also clear that the alleged superiority of Tesla in this area is fictional.

Conclusion: Why Does This Matter for Investors?

I do not anticipate that Tesla will be facing the type of regulatory scrutiny and penalties that Volkswagen faced anytime soon. I think that Tesla has stayed on the “optimize” side of the line. However, this does not mean that this is a matter of indifference to investors.

The first impact is on the consumer. Some commentators dismissed my earlier article because they claim that consumers would choose on the basis of the quoted EPA ranges only. While I agree that an uninformed consumer may be Tesla’s best friend, I think that consumers typically do more research than this for these large-ticket items. I believe that the word is slowly getting out about Teslas, about the unremarkable nature of their technology and the decidedly substandard nature of their build quality and servicing. I think that this is the most likely explanation for the sharp falls in Tesla market shares in established markets such as Norway (where the quality issues of Teslas have been featured in mainstream media and where the company has recently nose-dived in customer satisfaction polls). Of course, the bulls will respond that Norway is a small market. But then, a canary is a small creature in a coal mine.

The second impact is even more consequential. The Tesla bulls love to ridicule the longstanding and unrealized predictions of some Tesla bears about imminent financial distress for the company. (Although, of course, the bulls always ignore the equally longstanding and unrealized predictions of consistent profitability and positive cash flows coming from no less a personage than the CEO of Tesla.) The following chart (by Twitter’s @TeslaCharts, the poet laureate of charting) makes it clear why the bears have been premature in this prediction (and also why the frequent Tesla bull comparisons to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are absurd):

Tesla survives because of its continued access to the capital markets. This access is substantially based, in my opinion, on the myth of its Tony Starkian technological advantages. Take away this myth, and the company becomes an under-scaled and consistently unprofitable player, with very poor manufacturing, logistics and servicing capabilities, in a hugely competitive and capital-intensive industry with thin margins and fundamental overcapacity (which is unlikely to disappear soon because of governmental support). Like with the consumers, this message will also not remain buried forever. Although the timing of this market recognition is impossible to predict, when it does occur, the Tesla share price will certainly not survive the revelation and, because of the continuous need to feed the cash incinerator, perhaps not the company, either.

I, and my collaborator on the earlier piece (Seeking Alpha contributor @jaberwock), have done our best to search the internet for articles and tests that touch upon this subject; I have also been aided by suggestions made in the comments to my earlier article. I therefore ask once again, particularly of the Tesla bulls, to provide any information from reputable and independent sources that demonstrate, contrary to this research, that Tesla has not been "gaming" the EPA tests and/or that Tesla's supposed battery advantages are not more fictional than real. As I have repeatedly said, the sole fear I have in my long-term short thesis is that Tesla actually has a technology "moat" big enough to overcome its evidently huge disadvantages in building and servicing vehicles.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short with a combination of outright shorts and long-dated puts.



My analysis reflects my beliefs about the fundamental value of Tesla. However, since the share price is completely divorced from fundamentals, I make no predictions about its movements in the near future. Investors should form their own opinions and trade with a great deal of caution.