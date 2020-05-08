Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) CEO Mark Benjamin on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call

May 07, 2020 05:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tracy Krumme - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Mark Benjamin - Chief Executive Officer

Dan Tempesta - Chief Financial Officer

Rob Dahdah - Chief Revenue Officer

Robert Weideman - Executive Vice President, Enterprise

Pete Durlach - Senior Vice President, Healthcare

Conference Call Participants

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley

Daniel Ives - Wedbush

Jeff Van Rhee - Craig-Hallum

Vikram Kesavabhotla - Guggenheim Securities

Yi Fu Lee - Oppenheimer

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Nuance Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation,