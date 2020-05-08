Realty Income Well-Positioned To Thrive

In addition to solid rent collection, Realty Income has a strong balance sheet, with $1.2Bn of cash on hand and $1.1Bn available on its revolving credit facility.

This is much better than malls and experiential real estate. For example, EPR Properties collected only ~15% of April's rent. The Forbes Company, a luxury mall owner, collected just 19%.

Realty Income Corporation (O) is very well-positioned, not just to survive but also to thrive. I have to admit, Realty Income has been on my radar for a few years, but prior to the coronavirus I refrained from investing in it as I felt it was quite pricey relative to other opportunities. For example, the dividend yield was hovering around the ~3% zone, quite low for my taste. I was waiting for a much better entry point and initiated a position in the high $40s during the big selloff, locking in a dividend yield around 6%. Now, I can hold on for the long term enjoying the high dividend, future increases in the dividend as well as capital gains, once the storm is over. Another important positive feature is that the dividend is paid monthly. Realty Income has gone as far as trademarking its motto "The Monthly Dividend Company." I like the concept of monthly dividends, and I hope more REITs follow a similar route in the future.

On a YTD basis, Realty Income is still down almost 30% and the current dividend is still above 5%. In my opinion, this is still appealing and certainly not a bad entry point for those contemplating an investment in Realty Income, especially for those with a long-term horizon.

Data by YCharts

That said, it is important to note that the worst may not be behind us, especially if we have a second outbreak now that lockdown measures are starting to be lifted. I will only add to my position at prices below $40, if we get there again (note the 52-week low is $37.54). Otherwise, I am happy to hold on to my current position and collect the monthly income.

I make it sound as if it's a done deal that the dividend is secure and will be maintained at least at current levels. I believe it will for several reasons, the most important ones being relatively high rent collection followed by balance sheet strength.

Going forward, I have no doubt in my mind that it's all about rent collection. Like many others, Realty Income is also facing pain from the coronavirus, but it's manageable pain. How do we quantify this? The pain is manageable in the sense that, as of May 1, Realty Income collected 82.9% of contractual rent due for April and is in rent deferral talks with tenants that account for a majority of the unpaid rent, as well as certain tenants that did pay April contractual rent.

This is quite a good performance, especially when compared to other segments. For example, in the mall space, owner Nate Forbes, speaking to CNBC, says his company collected just 19% of rents in April, and he expects that number to drop further in May. Another example is EPR Properties (EPR), which owns leading experiential entertainment real estate (theaters, marinas, amusement parks, museums, etc.). EPR collected only ~15% of April contractual base rent and mortgage payments. As a result, EPR suspended its common dividend and share repurchase program.

Realty Income's Top 4 industries sell ‘essential’ goods and have paid essentially all rent. Specifically, convenience stores, drug stores, dollar stores and grocery stores represent ~37% of annualized rent. I will not lose much sleep over whether tenants like pharmacies and supermarkets can afford paying rent.

Another interesting statistic is that Investment Grade tenants represent ~48% of Realty Income's annualized rent. As of May 1, Realty Income received 99.9% of contractual rent due for April from Investment Grade tenants.

In terms of tenants that have not paid April rent, the majority is comprised of tenants in the health and fitness, restaurant, movie theater and childcare industries.

As mentioned above, across the total portfolio, Realty Income collected 82.9% of contractual rent due for April. In other words, diversification has paid off. Below is April's rent collection by industry (Top 20):

Source: Realty Income, Q1 2020 Investor Presentation, slide 7

In addition to solid rent collection for April, especially relative to other real estate segments, like malls, Realty Income also has a strong balance sheet. The company has ample covenant headroom, with strong coverage metrics and minimal secured debt. Overall, the company is in a much healthier position compared to the Great Financial Crisis of 2007: Source: Realty Income, Q1 2020 Investor Presentation, slide 10

Source: Realty Income, Q1 2020 Investor Presentation, slide 11

In terms of liquidity, as of May 1, Realty Income had $1.2Bn of cash on hand and $1.1Bn available on its $3.0B revolving credit facility, excluding the $1.0B accordion feature.

In closing, Realty Income collected solid rental income for the month of April. I can fairly sleep well at night due to the company's strong diversification, with exposure to 51 industries, predominantly defensive segments protected against retail e-commerce threats and economic downturns. Any temporary shortfall in cash flow (until deferred rents are collected, etc.) can be "covered" by the company's strong balance sheet, with more than $1.2Bn of cash on hand.

In my view, the most important element in the COVID-19 environment is rent collection, even more important than balance sheet strength as it relates to dividends. In the hypothetical scenario where Realty Income collected less than 50% of April's rent, and with the expectation that this situation would last for a few more months, I am pretty sure that the company would have cut or suspended its dividend, regardless of the strength of its balance sheet. This is exactly what happened to EPR. EPR has a strong balance sheet but rent collection was awful, just 15% for April. As EPR's CEO commented on the dividend suspension: "We do not take these steps lightly; however, given the uncertainties that exist, we believed it unwise to burden our future with a higher leveraged balance sheet."

Not all real estate is the same and for this reason Realty Income is very well-positioned, not just to survive but also to thrive and continue delivering industry-leading returns, supported by its “net lease” structure, which provides cash flow visibility (~10 years remaining average lease term) and drives lower cash flow volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.