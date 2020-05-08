Rebuilding The Portfolio #2: Simpson Manufacturing

This is the second in a series of articles covering quality stocks that serve as a foundation for rebuilding a portfolio.

The first installment of this series covered UFP Industries (UFPI). That article published hours before a rally started, and I wondered if the series was to be quite short-lived. Even as I drafted this article, one of Seeking Alpha’s trending articles was, “There’s No Denying The New Bull Market Now.” Another was “Get Ready For A V-Shaped Recovery In The Economy.”

However, the rally already appeared to be unraveling, and yet another trending article was “The Crash Has Only Just Begun.” Yet another was “Continued Selling For Next Week, More Losses Set: Here's What's Next.” On April 17th, Charlie Munger told the Wall Street Journal, “Everbody’s just frozen. And the phone is not ringing off the hook...We’re like the captain of a ship when the worst typhoon that’s ever happened comes... We just want to get through the typhoon.”

This series continues in the same spirit of finding stable vessels to sail through the typhoon, even when they are swamped.

Simpson Manufacturing Company

Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) is probably not the first company many would pick for a core part of a portfolio. It is not necessarily my first pick, but it nevertheless earned a spot in my portfolio.

The company recently announced a 9.4% increase in net sales for the quarter year over year. Diluted earnings per share increased 66%. Simpson Manufacturing declared a dividend at a time when other companies are suspending dividends. The company repurchased $62.7 million of its stock during the first quarter.

Business

Simpson Manufacturing produces and markets products in two segments: wood and concrete. Some 15,000 wood products include truss plates, fastening systems, and fasteners. These are used to strengthen, support, and connect wood items. Connectors are metal products that tie wood products together. An example is truss connector plates. The company’s 1,000 concrete products include adhesives, chemicals, and other repair products.

In 2019, the company expanded its product line to include new connectors for wood framing, timber & offsite construction, mid-rise steel construction, and cold-formed steel.

The products are sold to residential, light industrial, and commercial construction. The company also sells products to the remodeling and do-it-yourself (“DIY”) markets, and intends to expand in that market. It has already increased sales in that market in 2019, 2018, and 2017.

In addition to products, it offers engineering and design services. For instance, the company’s engineers might test the suitability of an existing product in a unique application.

Simpson operates in Europe through acquisition of companies. The European segment includes France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, and Norway. The company wishes to expand in Europe. It further distributes a select set of products to Mexico, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East.

The company has been manufacturing connectors since 1956.

Financial Strength

Simpson is one of the few companies that survives my strictest screen. Factors include a solid balance sheet, above-average returns, and growth in revenue, earnings, and dividends. The criteria are:

An ROE of 14% or greater, the long-term average of the S&P 500, and an ROA of more than 9.0.

Revenue growth in at least three of the last four years.

EPS growth in at least three of the last four years.

Dividend growth for the last five years.

A positive NCAV. If current assets are less than total liabilities, the NCAV would be negative. More about NCAV will be presented below.

Debt:EBITDA less than 1.0. This check is typically unnecessary with positive NCAV, but it is nevertheless a good check to be sure management has a firm rein on debt.

Some of these criteria may need to be adjusted slightly given the unusual nature of the current bear, but for now they continue to stand.

Valuation

Unsurprisingly, the P/E has been near multi-year lows.

However, it is difficult to project a forward P/E ratio based on current events. A better metric could be the price-to-book value.

A different metric I have used several times over the past few years appears to be particularly appropriate now, since it was developed during the Great Depression of the 1930s. Value investors know it as net-net. The net-net calculation I use is net current asset value, or NCAV.

An illustration I used in 2016 to explain NCAV is even more appropriate today:

Take two companies that earn identical amounts of money. The earnings are small because the economy just went into a recession. The first is sitting on a pile of cash and other liquid assets, and still has the ability to put its earnings into interesting things like expansion, R&D, or higher dividend payments. The other has millions in long-term debt and needs to put half of its earnings into paying that down. Which company is the better investment?

Benjamin Graham wrote in his book The Intelligent Investor:

It always seemed, and still seems, ridiculously simple to say that if one can acquire a diversified group of common stocks at a price less than the applicable net current assets alone - after deducting all prior claims and counting as zero the fixed and other assets - the results would be quite satisfactory.

This still seems ridiculously simple to say, and lies near the heart of value investing. Please see some of my previous articles for an explanation of the calculations.

I noted in 2016, and more recently in 2020, that a sweet spot seems to be a price/NCAV ratio between 2.0 and 7.0 for quality dividend stocks. I am watching the ratio now for various stocks during this bear market, and that range still appears to be holding.

I have been tracking Simpson’s price/NCAV ratio since March 21st, when it was at 5.7. Six days later, it was at 6.1. As of this writing, it sits at 7.3, still a very respectable number. (Author calculations from the 10-K and the current price.) The low price/NCAV was one of the reasons I bought the stock.

Risks

CEO Karen Colonias said during Simpson’s first quarter announcement that “A significant portion of the Company's total product sales is dependent on housing starts and its business”. Housing starts are reportedly down:

Housing starts in the US plunged 22.3% month-over-month to an annualized rate of 1.216 million in March of 2020, the lowest since July of 2019 and below market expectations of 1.3 million. It was the biggest decline in housing starts since 1984 even as the impact of the coronavirus will be only fully visible in the April report.

Those are frightening numbers, but it is helpful to put them in perspective. Both declines followed significant spikes.

The stock price tends to follow housing starts. If so, it may see a drop from its current price in the next month if housing starts did not recover in April.

Another risk is that the company faces numerous competitors.

Dividends

Simpson Manufacturing announced that it will pay out its dividend. The dividend has grown for 9 consecutive years, and the 5-year growth rate is 22.78%.

Given that the company is NCAV positive - it has enough current assets to pay all liabilities - the dividend is quite safe.

Conclusions

Simpson Manufacturing just announced sales growth of 9.4% year over year. Cash flow increased significantly. It has a strong balance sheet and ongoing dividend payments. The short-term outlook is assuredly murky, but that is true across the board. The company has plans to expand into the DIY segment, but it still depends on housing starts.

Even so, Simpson has the resources to both survive the current environment and prosper when times are better. I am guardedly optimistic and have have bought a small position for my own portfolio.

