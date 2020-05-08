Wheaton Precious Metals' Q1: A Good Quarter As An Overture To A Bad One

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) released its Q1 2020 financial results on May 6, just like its main peers Franco-Nevada (FNV) and Royal Gold (RGLD). For Wheaton, Q1 was very good, as all of its main financial indicators improved in comparison to Q4, as well as in comparison to the same period of last year. However, it is already known that due to the negative impacts of the coronavirus, the Q2 results will be much worse.

In Q1, Wheaton Precious Metals recorded sales of 166,121 toz of gold equivalent (100,405 toz gold, 4.928 million toz silver, 4,938 toz palladium). It represents a 9% growth compared to Q4 2019, but a 4% decline compared to Q1 2019. On the other hand, a relatively big portion (16,120 toz) of the attributable Q1 gold equivalent production remained unsold.

As the average realized gold price increased to $1,589/toz (compared to $1,483/toz in Q4 and $1,308/toz in Q1 2019), and average realized palladium price increased to $2,298/toz (compared to $1,804/toz in Q4 and $1,443/toz in Q1 2019), while the average realized silver price experienced only a small decline to $17.03/toz (compared to $17.36/toz in Q4 and $15.64/toz in Q1 2019), Wheaton's revenues grew to $254.8 million, the highest level in more than two years. In comparison to Q4, revenues increased by 14.2%, and in comparison to Q1 2019, they increased by 13.2%.

Gold was the main source of Wheaton's revenues in Q1 also. This precious metal was responsible for 62.6% of revenues, followed by silver (32.93%) and palladium (4.47%). Compared to Q4, the share of gold increased by 3.32 percentage points, the share of palladium increased by 0.18 percentage points and the share of silver declined by 3.5 percentage points.

Along with revenues, Wheaton's operating cash flow and net income increased too. The operating cash flow increased by 35% compared to Q4 and by 50% compared to Q1 2019. At $177.6 million, the operating cash flow stands at its highest level in more than two years. The net income increased too, but not as impressively. From $57.3 million in Q1 2019 and $77.5 million in Q4 2019, to $94.9 million in Q1 2020. The adjusted net income was only slightly higher, at $96.2 million. The Q1 EPS amounted to $0.21.

The strong cash flows helped to improve Wheaton's cash position. As of the end of 2019, the company held cash of $104 million, but as of the end of Q1 2020, it held $126.7 million. The volume of total debt decreased by 18.2%, from $874.5 million to $715.5 million. As a result, the net debt declined by 23.6%, from $770.5 million to $588.8 million. This was the sixth consecutive quarter of declining total and net debt. Over this time period, the total debt decreased by 48% and net debt decreased by 53%.

As I have already mentioned at the very beginning of this article, the Q2 results will be affected by the coronavirus much more than the Q1 results. The Constancia, Yauliyacu, and Peñasquito mines were suspended for the whole of April and it is expected that they will be restarted in late May (at earliest). The Antamina mine has been suspended since the middle of April. Wheaton states:

As of May 5, 2020, six partner operations located in Mexico and Peru (Constancia, Yauliyacu, San Dimas, Los Filos, Peñasquito and Antamina) were temporarily suspended due to government restrictions focussed on reducing the impacts of COVID-19. The restrictions on non-essential activities in Mexico and Peru are currently scheduled to be lifted by the end of May. In 2018 and 2019, these mines accounted for 36% of the Company's gold equivalent production.

As a result, Wheaton has withdrawn its 2020 production guidance.

Some more positive news came from Brazil, where Vale (VALE) progresses with the Salobo mine expansion (Wheaton owns a 75% gold stream) that should increase its production rates by 50%. Despite some coronavirus-related disruptions, the expansion should be completed by H1 2022. As Wheaton receives around 280,000 toz gold per year from Salobo, the expansion will mean a significant boost to its attributable gold production volumes.

Despite the negative Q2 outlook, Wheaton's share price experienced a rapid growth over the recent weeks, as the investors are expecting further gold price growth. Wheaton Precious Metals became pretty expensive, which is reflected also by the indicators presented in the chart above that are calculated using the market value of the company as of the end of a particular quarter and cumulative EPS, revenues, and operating cash flows recorded over the preceding 4 quarters. On May 6, Wheaton's closing share price equaled $42.02 and the market capitalization equaled $18.84 billion. The cumulative EPS, operating cash flow, and revenues recorded over the last four quarters equaled $0.27, $561.1 million, and $891 million, respectively. As a result, the price-to-earnings ratio equals 155.63, which is in line with the previous quarter. On the other hand, the price-to-operating cash flow increased from 26.55 to 33.57 and the price-to-revenues ratio increased from 15.47 to 21.14.

When comparing Wheaton's valuation to valuations of its main peers, Franco-Nevada and Royal Gold, Wheaton is more expensive than Royal Gold but cheaper than Franco-Nevada (chart above). In the case of Franco-Nevada and Wheaton Precious Metals, the price-to-earnings ratio is very high, as the cumulative earnings recorded over the last four quarters were heavily impacted by non-cash impairment charges. Wheaton recorded an EPS of -$0.28 in Q2 2019, due to a $166 million impairment related to its Voisey’s Bay cobalt stream, and Franco-Nevada recorded an EPS of -$0.52 in Q1 2020, due to a $207.4 million impairment related to its energy assets. More relevant seem to be the price-to-operating cash flow and price-to-revenues ratios; however, both the metrics indicate that Wheaton is expensive.

As can be seen in the chart above, Wheaton's share price was relatively stable during January and the first half of February. In the middle of February, it experienced steep growth, as the gold price climbed to new multi-year highs. But in late February and early March, Wheaton's shares started to tank, along with the gold price and the broader stock market. The bottom was reached on March 16, at $18.66. The steep growth that followed elevated the share price to the current level above $42. It means a 125% growth in less than two weeks. This is pretty unusual for an established company of this size. And therefore, investors should be cautious. The share price and the 10-day moving average are very distant from the 50-day moving average and also the RSI remains deep in the overbought territory. After a correction starts, the nearest support lies in the $37 area. As Wheaton's shares are expensive, the Q2 results will be significantly impacted by the mine suspensions and the true damages caused to the global economy are only to be seen, a correction seems to be only a question of time.

What I like about Wheaton Precious Metals' Q1

Attributable production, revenues, operating cash flow, and net income increased.

Net debt keeps on declining nicely.

The Salobo mine expansion seems to remain on track.

What I don't like about Wheaton Precious Metals' Q1

The Q2 results will be heavily impacted by the coronavirus.

Wheaton's share price grew too quickly and too much, the shares are expensive and a near-term correction is a real danger.

