Agnico Eagle Mines: Solid Performance And Promising Future

On Thursday, April 30, 2020, Canadian gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) announced its first-quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be mixed as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts in terms of bottom-line earnings but did beat their revenue expectations. This may or may not be a surprise to anyone as gold prices have been on something of a tear recently in response to the U.S. government and Federal Reserve printing huge amounts of money to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Agnico Eagle was not immune to the outbreak, however, as it was forced to shut down operations at several of its mines in response to government-forced quarantines. Its long-term future is likely to be quite solid, as governments around the world continue to print money in order to combat the inevitable recession that will follow this pandemic.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Agnico Eagle Mines' first-quarter 2020 earnings results:

Agnico Eagle Mines brought in total revenues of $671.878 million in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 26.24% increase over the $532.223 million that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company produced a total of 411,366 ounces of gold in the most recent quarter. This compares rather favorably to the 398,217 ounces of gold that it produced in the year-ago quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines was forced to temporarily shut down production at seven of its eight mines in response to government-mandated efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The company used the proceeds from a $200 million senior bond along with cash on its balance sheet to repay the $360 million worth of notes maturing in April 2020.

Agnico Eagle Mines reported a net loss of $21.565 million in the first quarter of 2020. This compares very unfavorably to the $37.032 million that it reported in the first quarter of 2019.

It seems certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these results is likely to notice is that Agnico Eagle saw its revenues increase compared to the year-ago quarter. This was largely in line with what I expected as gold prices have surged recently, largely in response to the high level of money printing that governments and central banks around the world have been engaging in to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. We can clearly see this here:

Source: Kitco

Agnico Eagle benefited from this during the first quarter. We can see this by looking at the realized prices that the company received for its gold during the period. In the first quarter of 2020, the company achieved a realized average price of $1,579 per ounce of gold compared to $1,303 per ounce a year ago. It should be fairly obvious why this would have a positive impact on the company's revenues. After all, if it receives more money for each ounce of gold that it sells then it will bring in more total money, all else being equal.

At this point, some investors may point out that Agnico Eagle actually produces more metals than just gold. This is not unheard of for a gold mining company as many other gold mines also contain other metals. However, the overwhelming majority of the company's revenues is from gold. We can see this here:

Source: Agnico Eagle Mines

As we can see, fully 97% of the company's revenue in the first quarter came from gold while a relatively minuscule 3% came from other metals. This is largely due to the fact that silver prices are substantially lower than gold prices. In the first quarter, the company produced 1,106 million ounces of silver compared to 411,366 ounces of gold. Thus, should we start seeing silver prices increase relative to gold then we will see this metal begin to see making up a larger percentage of the company's revenues. Until that time, gold prices are going to be the major factor in projecting the company's forward performance.

There are certainly some reasons to expect that the price of gold will rise going forward. One of the biggest reasons for this is that the United States government and the Federal Reserve have been printing money at a feverish pace to combat the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of April 29, 2020, the Federal Reserve's balance sheet was approximately $6.66 trillion, representing a $2.5 trillion increase in only two months:

Source: ZeroHedge

The total value of all above-ground gold is worth about $10 trillion according to Casey Research. Thus, the Federal Reserve printed approximately 25% of the total value of all above-ground gold in about two months. The last time that the bank went on a printing spree like this was in the aftermath of the last financial crisis when the price of gold rose 166% over the 2008-2011 period. It seems likely that the money printing will continue too, especially if Congress authorizes a second stimulus package. This is the kind of environment that has historically proven to be positive for gold prices as gold cannot be printed out of thin air as fiat currency can. Thus, as all of this newly printed money begins to enter the economy, it will cause an increasing supply of money to chase after the same (or even a lower amount of) goods and services and thus push up prices, including the price of gold.

There are other factors that will likely prove to be beneficial for the company's financial performance going forward. During the month of March, Agnico Eagle was forced to suspend the operations at all five of its mines in Canada in an effort to slow the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This naturally reduced the company's production during that month. Agnico Eagle has since begun to bring these mines back online, although it will admittedly be a relatively slow process. Assuming that there will not be any more forced government shutdowns, this should result in the company's production going higher in the second half of the year than what we saw in the first half.

One of the problems that gold mining companies often have is a relatively high level of debt. This is due to the fact that gold mining is a relatively capital-intensive business and rather than issue equity to finance itself and thus dilute the existing shareholders, they will often choose to issue debt. This could pose risks for the company should gold prices decline or some other event negatively impacts its finances, such as the current pandemic. As such, we want to keep an eye on the company's debt maturity schedule, so that we know that it will not have to come up with too much money in any given year. Here is Agnico Eagle's debt maturity schedule as of March 31, 2020:

Source: Agnico Eagle Mines

On April 7, 2020, the company completely repaid the $360 million that was scheduled to come due this year using a combination of $200 million in new debt and $160 million of cash that it had on its balance sheet. It was nice to see that the company was financially able to do this as this move reduced the company's total outstanding debt and thus slightly reduced its risk profile. It was also nice to see that the market still remains somewhat open to the company's debt given the overall atmosphere of fear that still hangs over the bond market. This may have something to do with the strong performance that we have been seeing in the gold markets so far.

In conclusion, this was a very strong quarter for Agnico Eagle Mines that looks likely to improve over the remainder of this year. Overall, the atmosphere for gold prices is quite positive and it does not look like this will change anytime soon. The Federal Reserve does not appear likely to stop printing new money anytime soon and this certainly has the potential to be quite positive for the prices of gold and other hard assets.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.