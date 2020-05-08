Range Resources: Surprisingly Strong Quarter, Company Could Have Advantages Over Peers Going Forward

As oil production in the Permian and elsewhere drops, natural gas production will likely drop as well but Range Resources is likely to grow its production.

On Thursday, April 30, 2020, natural gas-focused independent exploration & production firm Range Resources Corporation (RRC) announced its first-quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared quite solid as the company beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of both top-line revenues and bottom-line earnings. This is something that may come as a surprise, particularly when we consider the effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on energy prices but oil has been much more impacted by that than natural gas has been. A closer look at the company's actual earnings report does indeed reveal that there was a lot to like here and overall, shareholders should be reasonably pleased with how the company is navigating the current environment.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights serve as a background for the remainder of the article and provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Range Resources' first-quarter 2020 earnings results:

Range Resources brought in total revenues of $693.920 million in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 7.25% decline over the $748.137 million that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $124.506 million in the most recent quarter. This compares rather unfavorably to the $260.694 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Range Resources produced an average of 2,294 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalents per day in the most current quarter. This represents about a 7% year-over-year increase in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

The company issued $550 million of senior notes due 2026 and used the proceeds to retire $500 million of senior notes due in 2021 and 2022.

Range Resources reported a net income of $144.975 million in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a substantial improvement over the $1.419 million that the company reported in the first quarter of 2019.

It seems essentially certain that one of the first things that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that Range Resources saw its revenues decline compared to the prior-year quarter. This was not altogether unexpected as a warmer-than-normal winter and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating effect on both oil and natural gas prices and both were lower on average than in the prior-year quarter. It should be obvious why this would have a negative impact on the company's revenues. After all, if it receives less money for each unit of oil or gas that it sells than in the prior-year period then its revenues will decrease all else being equal.

With that said, Range Resources might be somewhat better positioned to weather the decline in energy prices than some other upstream companies. One of the reasons for this is that approximately 70% of the company's total production is natural gas and natural gas prices have not fallen by nearly as much as oil prices have. In addition to this, natural gas prices in the United States have been quite low for a while now, which is mostly due to the production boom that we have seen in areas like the Permian basin. This has forced natural gas producers like Range Resources to become more efficient in order to survive. As we can see here, Range Resources has been consistently reducing the costs of extracting natural gas from its reserves:

Source: Range Resources

We can also see that the company expects to continue to reduce its costs going forward. Assuming that it is successful in that goal, this will certainly help it to weather the current climate, especially if energy prices stay low for an extended period as I expect. It does remain to be seen if it can achieve these cost reductions, however.

Another advantage that Range Resources has that should help it to weather the current industry climate is its extensive use of hedging. In effect, this allows the company to lock in a future sale price for its production, which protects it somewhat from short-term fluctuations in energy prices as well as ensures that it has a buyer for its energy production. Here are the current hedging contracts that the company has in place:

Source: Range Resources

These contracts represent 70% of its remaining expected natural gas production at an average floor price of $2.57 per mmbtu. It also represents about 80% of its expected 2020 crude oil production at an average floor price of $58.22 per barrel. Particularly in the case of oil, this is substantially above the current market price and should ensure that Range Resources will not see its cash flows affected nearly as much as some of its peers in the current market environment.

As is the case with many shale operators in the United States, Range Resources has been aggressively working to grow its production. As noted in the highlights, this is particularly true in Southwest Pennsylvania, where the company has a commanding presence in the Marcellus shale:

Source: Range Resources

This significant position allows the company to grow its production even without discovering new sources of resources. This may also give it an advantage over its peers since it does not need to spend as much on its exploration program as they do. This production growth that the company delivered year over year helped to offset some of the impact of the lower resource prices, which naturally benefited Range Resources. The reason for this should likewise be relatively obvious. After all, the company had more products to sell and thus generate revenues off of even if the amount of revenue that it generates from each sale is lower.

One of the biggest reasons for the low natural gas prices that we have been seeing is steadily growing gas production and insufficient new demand to soak up the new production. Therefore, investors may be pleased to hear that natural gas production has finally begun to decline. As we can see here, the nation's production of natural gas peaked in November 2019 and has already fallen 7% since then:

Source: Range Resources, EIA, Bloomberg, Baker Hughes

These declines are expected to continue going forward:

Source: Range Resources, EIA, Bloomberg, Baker Hughes

One of the reasons for this relates to oil prices. Natural gas is frequently produced as a byproduct of oil production. As the shale oil boom has driven up the nation's oil production over the past decade, natural gas production was driven up as well, as the same wells frequently contain both resources. However, as I discussed in a recent article, the current low energy prices could begin to push some of these shale producers into bankruptcy, which would naturally reduce oil production in the United States. This scenario would also likely reduce natural gas production and could ultimately prove beneficial for natural gas prices. This would ultimately be good for Range Resources.

In conclusion, the first quarter of 2020 was a reasonably solid one for Range Resources, which could be surprising in the current climate. However, the company is quite well-positioned to weather the current environment, certainly much better than many of its peers. The company is also well-positioned to deliver production growth going forward and the long-term future for natural gas remains quite positive.

