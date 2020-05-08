Quick Picks For Covid-19 Resistance

In other markets, we think there are some industrial and oil & gas dark horses that are more immune to commodity volatility and provide essentials in this environment.

Overall, we think that Norwegian markets have something to offer in this regard, as their welfare state provides several automatic stabilisers for people finding themselves in hard times.

Our criteria are companies whose businesses will either benefit from potential changes in consumer behaviour due to Covid-19 or at least have offsets that should keep them going steady.

Here we outline the various picks that we would make with the dual objective of being able to resist Covid-19 impacts as well continue to provide dividend income.

With many companies still deeply sold-off despite a recovery led by large-cap names, there are many opportunities to find companies that are trading cheaply enough to offer a compelling yield together with the business continuity to maintain it. Across the industries that we cover, we think that a few names in Norwegian markets, namely in insurance and pelagic fishing, provide some of that stability for investor portfolios. In other markets, we see opportunities in some industrial dark horses for the packaging solutions provided to sustain logistical activity, and in oil & gas.

Norwegian Markets

Norwegian markets are attractive for several reasons. One reason is that locally, coronavirus has had minimal impact. This is partially due to the fact that Norway is in no way a populous country, and some would joke it's because Norwegians are anyway a cold and asocial people, both being reasons for the low transmission rate. But it's also a consequence of relatively prescient lockdown measures which were able to be lifted little by little already a month ago. Although layoffs were sparked by the initial lockdowns, the severity of the economic impact is already pretty muted with respect to coronavirus because of the way it was managed. And even if the economic impacts were more serious, Norway has a robust welfare state that provides broad automatic stabilisers to minimise the impact of layoffs and ailing businesses.

For these reasons, Gjensidige Forsikring (OTC:GJNSF) might be an interesting pick for investors. Underlying economic drivers are pretty important for insurance companies like Gjensidige since they rely on investment yields to leverage their premium and claims business models. Although some of the portfolio is indirectly exposed to oil and gas through properties in Stavanger, an oil rig region in Norway, its overall exposure is rather safe, and should benefit from the stability of the local government and public administration (whose properties it's incidentally invested in) to project well onto its low-risk local investments. Moreover, its geographic exposure in terms of the policy business, which is primarily Norwegian, is not particularly skewed to life or travel insurance, or P&C insurance that could see claims related to Covid-19. Although its 4% dividend has been delayed, it seems to be for technical reasons due to the timing of the AGM. There is an expectation that the dividend will be paid out this year as planned.

Other Markets

Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) is a European insurance stalwart. Not only does it provide insurance, but it's also home to PIMCO, one of the most renowned asset managers in the world. Its performance is in the top bracket of European insurers, with an ample and extremely well-covered dividend. Our investment case for Allianz is simple. It is a company that is very well-managed, having delivered consistent and solid results under the current leadership, and it trades at a discount to both other insurers and asset managers despite owning a leading asset management firm and being well-positioned to weather the COVID-19 storm. As such, Allianz is both a reliable income (4.3% dividend yield) and capital appreciation opportunity on a sum-of-the-parts basis.

Conclusions

Markets are pretty troubled right now, so it's important to consider companies that are likely to continue to generate cash flows despite the current situation. All the companies above are relatively insulated from the issues related to Covid-19, even Valero from the consequent crash in oil due to its reliance on crack spreads and not oil's absolute price. Nonetheless, the risks that we enter a depression would impact all these companies regardless. However, their superior economics at least puts them in a position to better weather the oncoming storm.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALIZF, IP, SNMRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.