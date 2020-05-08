6 Challenges Of Restarting The U.K. Economy

3. Business mindsets are likely to change

The combination of social distancing constraints and consumer reluctance means the economy is now entering another high-risk phase.

Up until now, the clear objective among businesses, but also the government’s support measures, has been to weather the storm - and this has been broadly successful. Around a quarter of employees are now being covered by the government’s job retention (furlough) scheme.

Despite some teething issues with some other policies - notably government-guaranteed loans - the overall package of measures has limited the number of firms having to permanently cease trading. Less than 1% have shuttered their businesses for good, according to a recent ONS survey.

But now the eye of the storm has passed, and it is becoming clearer that the landscape has changed for the foreseeable future, the risk is that businesses begin to make longer-lasting changes to their operations. Airlines have been the most visible example of this so far, announcing wide-scale redundancies. Unfortunately, the risk is that we see more examples across other sectors too.

Of course, how the government’s support package evolves will be key. We wouldn’t be surprised to see the job retention scheme adapted to incentivise businesses to phase staff back into the work, even if only on a part-time basis. This could perhaps see support gradually reduced as the number of hours an employee is able to work increases.

Alternatively, a number of other countries structure their own schemes based on the revenue loss a firm is encountering compared to pre-virus levels. That could see greater support offered to the likes of hospitality and parts of retail where trading is likely to be most constrained.